Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to ICON Plc's proposed new senior secured notes

Paris, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 rating to ICON Plc's (ICON) wholly owned subsidiary's proposed issuance of $500 million senior secured notes, due to mature in 2026 and $1,515 million senior secured notes, due to mature in 2028, each which will support the ICON's acquisition of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRA), the outlook is stable. ICON's other ratings remain unchanged. The rating assigned to the new notes reflects its pari passu ranking with other senior secured instruments being proposed to finance the acquisition including the same security package and upstream guarantees from ICON and certain of its subsidiaries.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ICON's Ba1 rating reflects its improved market position as a pure-play contract research organisation (CRO). The combined group will become the second largest CRO in the world, with broader capabilities, technological and therapeutic breadth, including a leading position in functional solutions as well as in decentralised and hybrid trials. Also, the agency believes the combined group improves ICON's customer concentration which previously Moody's considered a credit challenge.

At the same time, the rating considers the high financial leverage following the closing of the transaction with Moody's adjusted gross leverage of 6.5x for the last twelve months to March 2021, pro forma the combined group and new capital structure at closing, which the agency expects will close at 5.4x at end-2021. Furthermore, it considers some execution risks around the integration of PRA into ICON because of the size and global footprint of both companies. ICON will have to maintain a high level of operating performance while successfully integrating PRA.

Moody's believes ICON is committed to deleveraging over next 24 months with a financial policy targeted to repay a portion of its TLB with all available free cash flow (FCF). Moody's has assumed share buy-backs and material acquisitions will be on hold until the company reaches its financial target of company adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x by the end of 2023. Moody's estimates that ICON will generate annual Moody's adjusted FCF of around $700 million to $850 million over the next 2 years which the agency assumes will be used to repay debt, therefore the rating agency estimates that Moody's adjusted gross leverage will trend towards 3x by 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the agency's expectations of good operating performance and an adequate integration of PRA while ICON delivering on its commitment to deleverage through debt repayments with available FCF, with Moody's adjusted gross leverage trending towards 3x by 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could arise if ICON reduces its leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) below 3x on a sustained basis; and if its Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt trends towards 20% while maintaining a good operating performance.

Conversely, downward pressure could develop if operating performance deteriorates following the PRA acquisition, leading to a delay in deleveraging (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) remaining above 4x on a sustained basis; if there is a significant change in the company's financial policy which aims to repay debt with available FCF; or there is a significant deterioration in the business prospects for or market conditions of the CRO industry.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ICON Plc is a globally operating CRO. The company provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. ICON specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programmes that support clinical development, from compound selection to Phase 1-4 clinical studies. The company was founded in 1990 in Dublin, Ireland, where it is headquartered. Following the acquisition of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRA) the company has materially increased its scale and scope of activities with a combined headcount of around 35,000 employees across the globe. Moody's estimates that the combined group had pro forma revenue of $6.3 billion and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of $973 million for the last twelve months to March 2021.

