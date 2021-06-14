Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to ICON Plc's proposed new senior secured notes

Paris, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 rating
to ICON Plc's (ICON) wholly owned subsidiary's proposed issuance
of $500 million senior secured notes, due to mature in 2026
and $1,515 million senior secured notes, due to mature
in 2028, each which will support the ICON's acquisition of PRA Health
Sciences, Inc. (PRA), the outlook is stable.
ICON's other ratings remain unchanged. The rating assigned
to the new notes reflects its pari passu ranking with other senior secured
instruments being proposed to finance the acquisition including the same
security package and upstream guarantees from ICON and certain of its
subsidiaries.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ICON's Ba1 rating reflects its improved market position as a pure-play
contract research organisation (CRO). The combined group will become
the second largest CRO in the world, with broader capabilities,
technological and therapeutic breadth, including a leading position
in functional solutions as well as in decentralised and hybrid trials.
Also, the agency believes the combined group improves ICON's customer
concentration which previously Moody's considered a credit challenge.
At the same time, the rating considers the high financial leverage
following the closing of the transaction with Moody's adjusted gross leverage
of 6.5x for the last twelve months to March 2021, pro forma
the combined group and new capital structure at closing, which the
agency expects will close at 5.4x at end-2021. Furthermore,
it considers some execution risks around the integration of PRA into ICON
because of the size and global footprint of both companies. ICON
will have to maintain a high level of operating performance while successfully
integrating PRA.
Moody's believes ICON is committed to deleveraging over next 24 months
with a financial policy targeted to repay a portion of its TLB with all
available free cash flow (FCF). Moody's has assumed share buy-backs
and material acquisitions will be on hold until the company reaches its
financial target of company adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x
by the end of 2023. Moody's estimates that ICON will generate annual
Moody's adjusted FCF of around $700 million to $850 million
over the next 2 years which the agency assumes will be used to repay debt,
therefore the rating agency estimates that Moody's adjusted gross leverage
will trend towards 3x by 2023.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the agency's expectations of good operating
performance and an adequate integration of PRA while ICON delivering on
its commitment to deleverage through debt repayments with available FCF,
with Moody's adjusted gross leverage trending towards 3x by 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure could arise if ICON reduces its leverage (Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA) below 3x on a sustained basis; and if its Moody's-adjusted
FCF to debt trends towards 20% while maintaining a good operating
performance.
Conversely, downward pressure could develop if operating performance
deteriorates following the PRA acquisition, leading to a delay in
deleveraging (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) remaining above
4x on a sustained basis; if there is a significant change in the
company's financial policy which aims to repay debt with available FCF;
or there is a significant deterioration in the business prospects for
or market conditions of the CRO industry.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ICON Plc is a globally operating CRO. The company provides outsourced
development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical
device industries. ICON specialises in the strategic development,
management and analysis of programmes that support clinical development,
from compound selection to Phase 1-4 clinical studies. The
company was founded in 1990 in Dublin, Ireland, where it is
headquartered. Following the acquisition of PRA Health Sciences,
Inc. (PRA) the company has materially increased its scale and scope
of activities with a combined headcount of around 35,000 employees
across the globe. Moody's estimates that the combined group had
pro forma revenue of $6.3 billion and Moody's adjusted EBITDA
of $973 million for the last twelve months to March 2021.
