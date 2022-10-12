Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Lumileds' DIP term loan facility

Frankfurt am Main, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 rating to the senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan facility of Bright Bidco B.V. (DIP) (Lumileds, or the company). On August 31, 2022, the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved on an interim base up to $175 million of aggregate DIP loans [1].

The senior secured DIP term loan facility will help the company manage its operations and liquidity needs during the chapter 11 process, which was filed on August 29, 2022. The senior secured DIP term loan facility has a maturity of maximum six months after the approval of the interim order.

Bright Bidco B.V. and certain of its affiliates had filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 on August 29, 2022. Moody's subsequently withdrew all ratings of the company.

The following rating was assigned:

..Issuer: Bright Bidco B.V. (DIP)

Assignments:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating primarily reflects the high collateral coverage available to the rated DIP facility and the small proportion of the DIP financing relatively to Lumileds' pre-petition debt amount. The rating also reflects the structural features of the senior secured DIP term loan facility, the cause of the bankruptcy filing, and the nature and scope of the reorganization.

The DIP term loan facility has a super-priority administrative claim and is secured by a priming first lien on the collaterals for the pre-petition credit facility and guaranteed by all guarantors under the pre-petition credit facility. Moody's estimates total collateral coverage of the senior secured DIP term loan facility is at least 2.1x, consistent with a Baa factor rating under Moody's Debtor-in-Possession Lending methodology. In addition, the ratio of the senior secured DIP term loan ($175 million) relative to pre-petition funded debt ($1.7 billion) is relatively low at approximately 11%. This is in line with the Baa range under Moody's methodology.

The Ba1 rating also reflects favorable structural features, including the super-priority administrative status and super senior claim to a large portion of property, upstream guarantees from principal operating subsidiaries, and the nature of the DIP, which is pure new money. The structure approved by the bankruptcy court on an interim base and collateral package ensures that the senior secured DIP term loan is fully repaid prior to Lumileds exiting bankruptcy.

In assessing the cause of the bankruptcy filing and the nature and scope of the reorganization, Moody's believes that the bankruptcy was largely due to Lumileds significant financial debt, which stems from the leveraged buyout and subsequent shareholder distributions by private equity firm Apollo.

The rating also takes into consideration the company's business model to be challenged in short-term due to ongoing semiconductor shortage and amidst a weakening economy but also in long-term as high competition requires continuous investment in the business. The company operations were heavily affected by the pandemic and the high interest burden which ultimately led to a weaking in liquidity.

Moody's views the debt restructuring as relatively uncomplicated, with one main layer of debt (in addition to the DIP).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54004. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Bright Bidco B.V. (DIP) is an indirect parent company of Lumileds Holding B.V. (DIP), a manufacturer of LED components and automotive lighting activities that Royal Philips N.V. wholly owned until June 2017, when it sold an 80.1% stake to funds owned by Apollo Global Management. Lumileds generated a revenue of $1.3 billion as of end 2021.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Interim Order United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York 31-Aug-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

