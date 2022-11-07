Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Open Text's term loan

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Open Text Corp.'s ("Open Text") proposed senior secured term loan being issued in conjunction with the company's pending acquisition of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus"). Open Text's existing credit ratings, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Baa2 and Ba2 ratings for its senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes, respectively, remain on review for downgrade. Open Text's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unaffected by the rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Open Text plans to finance the acquisition of Micro Focus with $4.6 billion in new debt, borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility, and $1.3 billion of cash on hand. The $4.6 billion of new debt includes funds from the proposed term loan facility and access to funds under a $2 billion of bridge loan commitment. The company intends to reduce commitments or the borrowings under the bridge loan by accessing debt capital markets, subject to market conditions. The Ba1 rating for Open Text's proposed term loans incorporates Moody's assumption that the company's entire $4.6 billion of new debt will consist of 1st lien secured debt, thereby substantially increasing the proportion of 1st lien debt in the final capital structure.

Open Text's ratings remain under review to reflect the company's elevated execution risk and its weaker financial profile as a result of the substantial increase in debt after the acquisition of Micro Focus. Moody's estimates that pro forma for the acquisition, Open Text's total debt to EBTIDA (Moody's adjusted) will increase to mid 4x, from 3.6x at fiscal year ended June 2022, before the remaining cost savings under Micro Focus's standalone cost savings program and the $100 million of incremental cost savings from the combination that Open Text has targeted, are included. Cash and marketable securities, relative to total adjusted debt, will decline from 37% to 10%. Moody's expects deleveraging after the acquisition will primarily come from debt reduction. Based on Moody's assumption that Open Text will build-up its cash balances to $1.7 billion – its average year-end levels over the past three years – Open Text's Moody's adjusted total debt to EBITDA will remain above mid 3x at least through fiscal year ending June 2024.

The execution risk will be elevated as both companies generate a large share of their revenues from declining and mature products and the challenges are compounded by the highly competitive software segments they operate in that are increasingly adopting cloud software solutions. Organic growth at both companies has significantly lagged the growth of the enterprise software industry. While Moody's expects stand-alone Open Text's organic growth of about 2% over the next 12 to 24 months driven by growth in its cloud portfolio, Micro Focus' revenues declined by 7% on a constant currency and continuing operations basis in its fiscal first half ended April 2022, and Moody's expects revenue declines to persist over the next 2 to 3 years. Micro Focus' revenues and profitability have underperformed Moody's expectations since the company acquired HP Enterprises' software businesses in 2017.

Open Text's credit profile will benefit from its larger scale and prospective free cash flow levels after the acquisition. The company has a good track record of integrating numerous acquisitions, and improving profitability and deleveraging after larger acquisitions. It has good product and geographic revenue diversity, and approximately 75% of the revenue for the combined companies will come from recurring software maintenance and subscription services. Even before cnsidering the targeted cost savings, Open Text will have strong profitability. The high revenue to free cash flow conversion rates in the software business further supports Open Text's credit profile and provides capacity to reduce debt.

However, Open Text's low organic growth prospects and reliance on debt-financed acquisitions to drive cash flow growth, limits potential upside to credit metrics, despite its strong free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's expects that a downgrade of the CFR to Ba2 is likely if the acquisition closes based on the proposed terms. To the extent that the remaining debt to finance the acquisition comprises all or a meaningful share of senior unsecured debt, the ratings for Open Text's 1st lien debt could be notched higher relative to the CFR than Moody's has currently assumed. Given the expected degradation of credit metrics upon the close of the acquisition of Micro Focus, a ratings upgrade is unlikely in the intermediate term.

Open Text is a leading provider of Information Management software and services.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

