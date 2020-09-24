Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to PPF Telecom Group's EUR500 million notes; outlook stable

Madrid, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned
a Ba1 rating to the €500 million senior secured notes to be issued
by PPF Telecom Group B.V. ("PPF Telecom") under its EMTN
program (not rated). The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new issuance are expected to be used for general group
funding needs, including repayment of the bank loan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating on the €500 million senior secured notes is in line
with the group's CFR.
PPF Telecom's Ba1 rating reflects (1) the company's leading position as
the integrated incumbent in the Czech Republic with a corporate structure
that separates the service provision from the infrastructure management;
(2) the group's good geographical diversification in the CEE region;
(3) the higher revenue growth potential in PPF Telecom's footprint relative
to the European average; (4) its financial policy and commitment
to manage leverage within management's published guidance of less than
3.2x; and (5) its good margins and resilient operating cash
flow generation even in the current coronavirus crisis.
The rating also reflects (1) the group's moderate scale; (2) the
mobile-centric position of the acquired assets in CEE in an environment
with growing convergence trends; (3) potentially heightened competition
in the retail market in the Czech Republic resulting from market consolidation;
(4) low retained cash flow metrics as a result of high dividend payments
in line with financial policy; and (5) PPF Telecom's structurally
subordinated position relative to debt raised at operating companies,
as the parent relies on dividends from the operating companies to service
its debt.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The ratings have a stable outlook based on Moody's expectation that the
group will achieve gradual organic deleveraging based on the strength
of the cash flow generated at the operating subsidiaries and subject to
the group's financial policy of sustaining net reported leverage between
2.8x and 3.2x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Because of PPF Telecom's complex group structure, upward rating
pressure is unlikely until there is a simplification in the debt allocation
within the broader group structure and a clearer policy on the debt distribution
between PPF Telecom and the operating subsidiaries to minimize structural
subordination.
Over the long term, Moody's could consider a rating upgrade if PPF
Telecom's operating performance improves beyond Moody's current expectation,
such that adjusted debt/EBITDA remains comfortably below 2.75x
and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt remains above 20% on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could consider a rating downgrade if PPF Telecom's operating performance
materially deteriorates, such that adjusted debt/ EBITDA increases
above 3.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt declines below 10%
on a sustained basis. Additionally, negative pressure could
be exerted if PPF Telecom's financial policies become more aggressive
or if it needs to support operating subsidiaries of lower credit quality
within the broader PPF Group.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: PPF Telecom Group B.V.
Assignment:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
PPF Telecom (formerly PPF Arena 1 B.V.) is a European telecommunications
group with shareholdings in CETIN a.s. (Baa2 Negative,
"CETIN", 89.73%), a Czech a wholesale fixed
and mobile telecommunications infrastructure operator, O2 Czech
Republic a.s. (67.83%), an integrated
telecommunications services operator in the Czech Republic, together
with its fully owned subsidiary, O2 Slovakia mobile operator,
and mobile services and infrastructure operators in Hungary (75%
owned), Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro (all 100% owned).
In 2019, the group generated revenues of €3.2 billion
and EBITDA of €1.4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carlos Winzer
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454