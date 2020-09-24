Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to PPF Telecom Group's EUR500 million notes; outlook stable

Madrid, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 rating to the €500 million senior secured notes to be issued by PPF Telecom Group B.V. ("PPF Telecom") under its EMTN program (not rated). The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new issuance are expected to be used for general group funding needs, including repayment of the bank loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on the €500 million senior secured notes is in line with the group's CFR.

PPF Telecom's Ba1 rating reflects (1) the company's leading position as the integrated incumbent in the Czech Republic with a corporate structure that separates the service provision from the infrastructure management; (2) the group's good geographical diversification in the CEE region; (3) the higher revenue growth potential in PPF Telecom's footprint relative to the European average; (4) its financial policy and commitment to manage leverage within management's published guidance of less than 3.2x; and (5) its good margins and resilient operating cash flow generation even in the current coronavirus crisis.

The rating also reflects (1) the group's moderate scale; (2) the mobile-centric position of the acquired assets in CEE in an environment with growing convergence trends; (3) potentially heightened competition in the retail market in the Czech Republic resulting from market consolidation; (4) low retained cash flow metrics as a result of high dividend payments in line with financial policy; and (5) PPF Telecom's structurally subordinated position relative to debt raised at operating companies, as the parent relies on dividends from the operating companies to service its debt.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The ratings have a stable outlook based on Moody's expectation that the group will achieve gradual organic deleveraging based on the strength of the cash flow generated at the operating subsidiaries and subject to the group's financial policy of sustaining net reported leverage between 2.8x and 3.2x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Because of PPF Telecom's complex group structure, upward rating pressure is unlikely until there is a simplification in the debt allocation within the broader group structure and a clearer policy on the debt distribution between PPF Telecom and the operating subsidiaries to minimize structural subordination.

Over the long term, Moody's could consider a rating upgrade if PPF Telecom's operating performance improves beyond Moody's current expectation, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA remains comfortably below 2.75x and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt remains above 20% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could consider a rating downgrade if PPF Telecom's operating performance materially deteriorates, such that adjusted debt/ EBITDA increases above 3.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt declines below 10% on a sustained basis. Additionally, negative pressure could be exerted if PPF Telecom's financial policies become more aggressive or if it needs to support operating subsidiaries of lower credit quality within the broader PPF Group.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: PPF Telecom Group B.V.

Assignment:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

PPF Telecom (formerly PPF Arena 1 B.V.) is a European telecommunications group with shareholdings in CETIN a.s. (Baa2 Negative, "CETIN", 89.73%), a Czech a wholesale fixed and mobile telecommunications infrastructure operator, O2 Czech Republic a.s. (67.83%), an integrated telecommunications services operator in the Czech Republic, together with its fully owned subsidiary, O2 Slovakia mobile operator, and mobile services and infrastructure operators in Hungary (75% owned), Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro (all 100% owned). In 2019, the group generated revenues of €3.2 billion and EBITDA of €1.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

