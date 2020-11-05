Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to SATA Air Açores, S.A. guaranteed notes

Frankfurt am Main, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Ba1 rating to the EUR35 million guaranteed senior unsecured
notes due 2030 (the "Notes") issued by SATA Air Acores, S.A.
("SATA").
The assigned Ba1 rating is based solely upon the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payment (the "Guarantee")
provided by the Autonomous Region of Azores ("Azores", Ba1 positive).
SATA is the current parent company of the SATA Group and is mainly responsible
for the provision of connections between the 9 Azores islands under public
service obligations.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating assigned to SATA's EUR35 million senior unsecured Notes
is in line with the long-term issuer rating of Azores, which
provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal
and interest payment. The terms of the guarantee are sufficient
for credit substitution in accordance with Moody's Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts methodology.
In particular, Moody's considers that the terms of the guarantee
have characteristics of strong guarantee arrangements:
- the guarantee is irrevocable and unconditional and ensures that
obligations under the guarantee rank pari and passu with Azores' present
or future, direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations
- the guarantee promises full and timely payment of the obligation
including interest and principal payments
- the guarantee covers payment -- not merely collection
- the guarantee extends as long as the term of the underlying obligation
will be reinstated and become effective again if Noteholders have to return
moneys after the date on which guarantee has expired due to any insolvency
proceeding or any court proceeding
- the guarantee is enforceable against the guarantor and also in
accordance with Portuguese law
- the guarantee cannot be transferred, assigned or amended
by the guarantor
The guarantee does not explicitly state that it waives all suretyship
defenses, but there are provisions in the Deed of Guarantee stating
that the guarantor would pay all obligations in full without any exception,
reserve, condition or claim. All payments to be made by the
Guarantor under the guarantee shall also be made without set off or counterclaim
and without deduction for or on account of any present or future taxes,
duties, withholdings or other charges.
The proposed guarantee offered to noteholders forms part of a €133
million state aid request that the region of Acores has addressed to the
European Commission (EC) under the EC's Rescue & Restructuring
framework. The state aid has been approved by the EC in August
2020 for a period of six months in line with the EC's guideline
under the Rescue & Restructuring framework. SATA and its guarantor
will have to submit a restructuring plan to the EC over at the latest
by February 2021 under the Rescue & Restructuring framework.
The risks that the EC might not approve the restructuring plan to be submitted
or that SATA does not submit a restructuring plan to the EC for approval
are covered in the terms and conditions of the notes through an early
redemption clause. In those two events SATA and its guarantor would
have to notify noteholders of the occurrence of a mandatory redemption
event. Noteholders would demand redemption of the notes to the
government of Acores on first demand under the guarantee of the notes.
Noteholders are also protected through a put option under certain other
circumstances and could claim repayment of the notes to the issuer and
the region of Acores that would be severally and jointly liable for the
repayment of the notes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating is fundamentally linked to
the rating of Azores. Any change in Azores' rating would be expected
to translate into a rating change on the Notes.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
SATA is the current parent company of the SATA Group and is mainly responsible
for the provision of connections between the 9 Azores islands under public
service obligations. SATA holds 100% of the airline company
Azores Airlines. Further to operating routes under PSO --
the linking Lisbon to Santa Maria, Horta and Pico islands and routes
linking Ponta Delgada (São Miguel Island) to Funchal (Madeira Island)
-- Azores Airlines operates international flights to countries with
important Portuguese and Azorean communities, especially in North
America.
The SATA Group plays a very important role in inter-island connections,
as well in connections between the AAR and Portugal mainland, thereby
assuring territorial cohesion.
SATA Group is responsible for the operation and management of Graciosa,
Pico, São Jorge and Corvo islands airfields, as well
as Flores island terminal, through the company SATA Gestão
de Aeródromos
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
