Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Summit Materials' proposed senior secured credit facility

Approximately $1.8 billion of rated debt affected
New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating to Summit Materials, LLC.'s (Summit Materials) proposed senior secured credit facility. Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the proposed senior secured facility to be similar to the existing facility rated Ba1, and for which the ratings will be withdrawn post close. Summit Materials' Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the Ba3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes are not impacted by the proposed transaction. The outlook remains stable.
The Ba1 ratings assigned to the $510 million senior secured term loan B facility maturing in December 2027 and to the $500 million senior secured cash flow revolver facility expiring in December 2027 are one notch above the CFR, reflecting their senior position in the capital structure.
"We view the proposed transaction as credit positive since it is leverage neutral, extends maturities and enhances the company's liquidity by increasing the borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility by $150 million." said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summit Materials' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's strong market position as a leading regional producer of construction materials in Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri and its vertically integrated asset base. In addition, the Ba2 rating is supported by the company's EBITDA margins, very good liquidity, improving credit metrics and commitment to modest leverage. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of its cement and ready-mix concrete businesses.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Summit Materials will steadily grow its revenue organically, maintain a good operating performance, generate solid free cash flow, and remain committed to modest leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if: Debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.0x; adjusted retained cash flow to net debt is above 25%; the company maintains very good liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if: Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.0x; adjusted retained cash flow to net debt is approaching 15%; the company's operating performance and liquidity deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Summit Materials, LLC is a construction materials company with significant operations in Texas, Utah, Kansas, Missouri and Virginia. Summit Materials is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol [SUM].
