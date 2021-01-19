Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to TechnipFMC's proposed senior notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating to TechnipFMC plc's (TechnipFMC) proposed $850 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2026. TechnipFMC's other ratings remain unchanged and on review for downgrade.

TechnipFMC's ratings were downgraded and placed on review for downgrade on January 7, 2021, following the company's announcement that it is working towards a spin-off of its Technip Energies segment into a standalone public company (SpinCo). The spin-off is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The new notes will be redeemed at 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes if the spin-off is not consummated by July 31, 2021.

"The proposed notes will support TechnipFMC's liquidity as the company faces upcoming debt maturities," said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Assignments:

..Issuer: TechnipFMC plc

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1

RATINGS RATIONALE

TechnipFMC's proposed notes are rated Ba1, while the company's other ratings remain unchanged and on review for downgrade. The company's proposed notes will benefit from subsidiary guarantees, providing a structurally superior claim to TechnipFMC's assets compared to the existing unsecured notes that do not benefit from such guarantees. However, TechnipFMC's new secured revolving credit facility will have first priority claim to certain assets of the company and its subsidiaries.

TechnipFMC's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's geographic and business diversification, leading market position in the subsea segment and a track record of relatively conservative financial policies. TechnipFMC, primarily through its Technip Energies segment, is also one of the leading providers of engineering and construction services for the energy industry. Project backlog provides revenue visibility and is supported by TechnipFMC's strong competitive position and its integrated project execution capabilities. The company can engage with customers earlier in the development process with integrated front-end engineering design (FEED) studies, and to more cost effectively and efficiently execute projects, likely improving overall project economics by reducing costs for customers through standardization and technological innovation, especially deepwater. However, the company has significant exposure to weak offshore drilling and development activities through its subsea business, that will continue to pose downside risks to credit metrics. While TechnipFMC's cash balance should provide some flexibility, the company has multiple debt tranches and faces near term debt maturities, including its EUR 450 million January 2021 debt maturity.

The Technip Energies segment generated roughly half of TechnipFMC's revenues in the first nine months of 2020. While revenue and earnings can be lumpy in the Technip Energies segment because of its project based work, this segment requires very little capital (consumed about 5% of TechnipFMC's total capital spending in 2019) and generally receives significant advance payments and progress payments from customers that leads to large cash balances. Moody's estimates that the remaining business after the spin-off (RemainCo) will be left with significantly less assets, as well as a smaller revenue backlog since the Technip Energies segment had around 60% of total revenue backlog as of September 30, 2020.

The separation, however, will create two distinct and highly specialized businesses with strong market positions. Each entity will be able to focus on its core competencies with dedicated personnel and resources that should facilitate more efficient capital allocation, potentially higher profitability and greater operational flexibility over the long-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade will focus on RemainCo's ability to meaningfully improve its credit profile, address its upcoming maturities, and utilize cash to reduce debt with a continuing focus on further debt reduction as well as its ability to generate positive free cash flow in a stressed oil price environment. The extent to which the spin-off further weakens TechnipFMC's credit quality will depend on the resultant financial leverage at RemainCo, the allocation of specific assets and liabilities including cash, and the company's future financial policy, governance structure and strategy following the separation.

While RemainCo should improve its gross debt to EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) over time, should the spin-off transaction close on the conditions and structure we currently expect, and our forward view of its business and financial risk remains unchanged from today, the company's issuer-level ratings will likely be downgraded by one notch from Baa3. RemainCo's other ratings, including the new notes' rating, could also be further downgraded depending on the new debt structure. Although unlikely, if the separation transaction does not close, TechnipFMC's ratings should remain at Baa3. There is also inherent uncertainty and execution risk involved in a transaction of this size and complexity with global operations.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TechnipFMC manufactures, markets, and services equipment used in the production of oil and natural gas, and provides project management, engineering and construction services for the energy industry across three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. FMC Technologies, Inc. and Technip SA merged in January 2017 to form TechnipFMC plc and the combined company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

