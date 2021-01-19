Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to TechnipFMC's proposed senior notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating
to TechnipFMC plc's (TechnipFMC) proposed $850 million guaranteed
senior unsecured notes due 2026. TechnipFMC's other ratings
remain unchanged and on review for downgrade.
TechnipFMC's ratings were downgraded and placed on review for downgrade
on January 7, 2021, following the company's announcement
that it is working towards a spin-off of its Technip Energies segment
into a standalone public company (SpinCo). The spin-off
is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject
to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The new notes
will be redeemed at 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the
notes if the spin-off is not consummated by July 31, 2021.
"The proposed notes will support TechnipFMC's liquidity as
the company faces upcoming debt maturities," said Amol Joshi,
Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Assignments:
..Issuer: TechnipFMC plc
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1
RATINGS RATIONALE
TechnipFMC's proposed notes are rated Ba1, while the company's
other ratings remain unchanged and on review for downgrade. The
company's proposed notes will benefit from subsidiary guarantees,
providing a structurally superior claim to TechnipFMC's assets compared
to the existing unsecured notes that do not benefit from such guarantees.
However, TechnipFMC's new secured revolving credit facility
will have first priority claim to certain assets of the company and its
subsidiaries.
TechnipFMC's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's geographic and
business diversification, leading market position in the subsea
segment and a track record of relatively conservative financial policies.
TechnipFMC, primarily through its Technip Energies segment,
is also one of the leading providers of engineering and construction services
for the energy industry. Project backlog provides revenue visibility
and is supported by TechnipFMC's strong competitive position and its integrated
project execution capabilities. The company can engage with customers
earlier in the development process with integrated front-end engineering
design (FEED) studies, and to more cost effectively and efficiently
execute projects, likely improving overall project economics by
reducing costs for customers through standardization and technological
innovation, especially deepwater. However, the company
has significant exposure to weak offshore drilling and development activities
through its subsea business, that will continue to pose downside
risks to credit metrics. While TechnipFMC's cash balance should
provide some flexibility, the company has multiple debt tranches
and faces near term debt maturities, including its EUR 450 million
January 2021 debt maturity.
The Technip Energies segment generated roughly half of TechnipFMC's revenues
in the first nine months of 2020. While revenue and earnings can
be lumpy in the Technip Energies segment because of its project based
work, this segment requires very little capital (consumed about
5% of TechnipFMC's total capital spending in 2019) and generally
receives significant advance payments and progress payments from customers
that leads to large cash balances. Moody's estimates that the remaining
business after the spin-off (RemainCo) will be left with significantly
less assets, as well as a smaller revenue backlog since the Technip
Energies segment had around 60% of total revenue backlog as of
September 30, 2020.
The separation, however, will create two distinct and highly
specialized businesses with strong market positions. Each entity
will be able to focus on its core competencies with dedicated personnel
and resources that should facilitate more efficient capital allocation,
potentially higher profitability and greater operational flexibility over
the long-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade will focus on RemainCo's ability to meaningfully
improve its credit profile, address its upcoming maturities,
and utilize cash to reduce debt with a continuing focus on further debt
reduction as well as its ability to generate positive free cash flow in
a stressed oil price environment. The extent to which the spin-off
further weakens TechnipFMC's credit quality will depend on the resultant
financial leverage at RemainCo, the allocation of specific assets
and liabilities including cash, and the company's future financial
policy, governance structure and strategy following the separation.
While RemainCo should improve its gross debt to EBITDA (including Moody's
adjustments) over time, should the spin-off transaction close
on the conditions and structure we currently expect, and our forward
view of its business and financial risk remains unchanged from today,
the company's issuer-level ratings will likely be downgraded by
one notch from Baa3. RemainCo's other ratings, including
the new notes' rating, could also be further downgraded depending
on the new debt structure. Although unlikely, if the separation
transaction does not close, TechnipFMC's ratings should remain at
Baa3. There is also inherent uncertainty and execution risk involved
in a transaction of this size and complexity with global operations.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
TechnipFMC manufactures, markets, and services equipment used
in the production of oil and natural gas, and provides project management,
engineering and construction services for the energy industry across three
segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies.
FMC Technologies, Inc. and Technip SA merged in January 2017
to form TechnipFMC plc and the combined company is headquartered in London,
United Kingdom.
