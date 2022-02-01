Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Terna's hybrid notes

Paris, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Ba1 long-term rating to the subordinated Capital Security
(the "Hybrid") to be issued by Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale
S.p.A. (Terna). The outlook is stable.
The size and completion of the Hybrid are subject to market conditions.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating assigned to the Hybrid is two notches lower than Terna's
senior unsecured rating of Baa2, reflecting the features of the
instrument. It is undated, deeply subordinated and Terna
can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis.
In Moody's view the Hybrid has equity-like features which allow
it to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e. 50% equity
and 50% debt) for financial leverage purposes. Please refer
to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit"
(September 2018) for further details.
As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of Terna,
a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice or (2) the senior
unsecured rating of Terna could affect the Hybrid's rating.
Terna's Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings are
underpinned by (1) the company's monopoly position as owner and operator
of the Italian transmission grid and its crucial role in delivering the
country's energy transition strategy; (2) its focus on low-risk
domestic electricity transmission activities executed under an established
and supportive regulatory framework; (3) the low volume risk;
and (4) a sound liquidity profile.
The Baa2 ratings also consider (1) the domestic nature of the company's
earnings, which leaves it exposed to macroeconomic, regulatory
and political risks in Italy (Baa3 stable); (2) the high proportion
of cash flows paid out as dividends, which weigh on Terna's retained
cash flows (RCF); and (3) the company's sizeable capital programme
which Moody's expects will drive some increase in leverage by 2025.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is in line with the outlook on the Government of Italy's
rating, reflecting Terna's links with the sovereign, which
constrain the company's long-term senior unsecured ratings at Baa2.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Terna
will maintain its sound financial and liquidity profiles.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Any potential upgrade of Terna's rating would be contingent upon an upgrade
of the Italian sovereign rating, along with the company maintaining
its current underlying credit profile, including sound liquidity.
Terna's rating could be downgraded (1) if the company was not able
to maintain a financial profile consistent with the guidance for the current
rating, such that funds from operations (FFO)/net debt appeared
likely to fall persistently below the high-single digits in percentage
terms or RCF/net debt fell below 5%; (2) following a downgrade
of the Government of Italy's rating; or (3) if the implementation
of a riskier strategy of international growth were to hurt Terna's current
low business risk profile. Unexpected adverse regulatory developments
increasing the company's business risk profile, evidence of political
interference or adverse fiscal measures, could also exert downward
pressure on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and
Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. (Terna)
owns and operates almost the whole of the high-voltage and very-high-voltage
electricity transmission grid in Italy (around 75,000 kilometres
of electric lines). For 2020, the company reported revenue
of around €2.5 billion and EBITDA of €1.8 billion.
