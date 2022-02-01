Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Terna's hybrid notes

Paris, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 long-term rating to the subordinated Capital Security (the "Hybrid") to be issued by Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. (Terna). The outlook is stable. The size and completion of the Hybrid are subject to market conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to the Hybrid is two notches lower than Terna's senior unsecured rating of Baa2, reflecting the features of the instrument. It is undated, deeply subordinated and Terna can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis.

In Moody's view the Hybrid has equity-like features which allow it to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for financial leverage purposes. Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of Terna, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice or (2) the senior unsecured rating of Terna could affect the Hybrid's rating.

Terna's Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings are underpinned by (1) the company's monopoly position as owner and operator of the Italian transmission grid and its crucial role in delivering the country's energy transition strategy; (2) its focus on low-risk domestic electricity transmission activities executed under an established and supportive regulatory framework; (3) the low volume risk; and (4) a sound liquidity profile.

The Baa2 ratings also consider (1) the domestic nature of the company's earnings, which leaves it exposed to macroeconomic, regulatory and political risks in Italy (Baa3 stable); (2) the high proportion of cash flows paid out as dividends, which weigh on Terna's retained cash flows (RCF); and (3) the company's sizeable capital programme which Moody's expects will drive some increase in leverage by 2025.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is in line with the outlook on the Government of Italy's rating, reflecting Terna's links with the sovereign, which constrain the company's long-term senior unsecured ratings at Baa2. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Terna will maintain its sound financial and liquidity profiles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any potential upgrade of Terna's rating would be contingent upon an upgrade of the Italian sovereign rating, along with the company maintaining its current underlying credit profile, including sound liquidity.

Terna's rating could be downgraded (1) if the company was not able to maintain a financial profile consistent with the guidance for the current rating, such that funds from operations (FFO)/net debt appeared likely to fall persistently below the high-single digits in percentage terms or RCF/net debt fell below 5%; (2) following a downgrade of the Government of Italy's rating; or (3) if the implementation of a riskier strategy of international growth were to hurt Terna's current low business risk profile. Unexpected adverse regulatory developments increasing the company's business risk profile, evidence of political interference or adverse fiscal measures, could also exert downward pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. (Terna) owns and operates almost the whole of the high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission grid in Italy (around 75,000 kilometres of electric lines). For 2020, the company reported revenue of around €2.5 billion and EBITDA of €1.8 billion.

