Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Ultrapar's proposed notes

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to the $350 million proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Ultrapar International S.A. under the same terms and conditions as the $500 million notes due 2029, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar", Ba1/Aaa.br) and Ipiranga Produtos de Petróleo S.A. ("Ipiranga", Ba1/Aaa.br). The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from the proposed notes are part of Ultrapar's liability management strategy and general corporate purposes.

The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Ultrapar International S.A.

- Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, Assigned Ba1

The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.'s (Ultrapar) Ba1 ratings reflect the company's solid business model, stable cash flow and leading positions in different product segments in Brazil, including fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage. Its ratings are primarily constrained by the current high leverage, lower operating margin, dependence on a few key suppliers for raw materials and the cyclical nature of its chemical business.

The rapid and widening spread of the new coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The fuel distribution sector in Brazil has been significantly affected by COVID-19 lockdown measures and changes in daily habits leading to a sharp reduction in fuel demand. In April 2020, the most negatively impacted month, sale volumes of light-vehicle fuels, gasoline and ethanol, dropped 30% compared to April 2019, and diesel sales dropped almost 14% in the same period. Since then, volumes have recovered gradually, consequently, we estimate that light fuel vehicle sales will drop by 8.4% and diesel sales will drop 3.3% year-over-year in 2020.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak we expect Ultrapar's EBITDA will reduce by 10% to BRL3.06 billion in 2020 from BRL3.41 billion in 2019, with a drop in Ipiranga's EBITDA, Ultrapar's fuel distribution segment, mitigated by EBITDA from other segments which will be more resilient. Oxiteno's EBITDA will benefit from the devaluation of the local currency with its foreign currency denominated sales. Ultragaz will benefit from stable demand for bottled LPG as customers cook more at home, boosting residential consumption and mitigating part of the expected drop in industrial volumes. Ultracargo benefits from long-term contracts and a sustained demand for storage of fuel and liquid bulk. Ultrapar has an adequate liquidity which was reinforced to face the COVID-19 uncertainty period. As of March 2020, Ultrapar had BRL5.9 billion in cash and BRL1.8 billion in short-term debt, with a 3.3x cash-coverage ratio an average debt-maturity profile of five years. In April 2020, Ultrapar raised an additional BRL1.3 billion to reinforce its cash balance and it reduced expected capital spending by 30% to BRL1.2 billion for 2020.

The negative rating outlook incorporates our expectation that leverage will remain high, with lower EBITDA generation and lower operating profit straining metrics in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure will not arise until the COVID-19 outbreak is contained and fuel demand normalizes. Ultrapar would need to record an improvement in operating margins, reduction in gross leverage and maintain a strong liquidity profile.

Negative actions on the Government of Brazil's rating could trigger a downgrade of Ultrapar's ratings. Quantitatively, a downgrade could happen in case of a deterioration in the group's liquidity position, accompanied by leverage (debt/EBITDA) remaining above 4.0x without prospects of deleveraging in the near term, interest coverage (EBIT/interest expense) remaining below 2.5x for a prolonged period, and operating margin staying below 3.0%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar"), headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, is engaged in fuel (Ipiranga) and liquefied petroleum gas (Ultragaz) distribution, specialty chemicals production (Oxiteno), storage for liquid bulk (Ultracargo) and retail drugstore (Extrafarma). In the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020, Ultrapar reported consolidated net revenues of BRL 89.9 billion (about $22.0 billion). Ipiranga is the group's largest business segment, representing 84% of consolidated net revenues and 69% of EBITDA in the same period.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Erick Rodrigues

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

