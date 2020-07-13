Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Ultrapar's proposed notes

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to the $350
million proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Ultrapar International
S.A. under the same terms and conditions as the $500
million notes due 2029, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by
Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar",
Ba1/Aaa.br) and Ipiranga Produtos de Petróleo S.A.
("Ipiranga", Ba1/Aaa.br). The outlook is negative.
Proceeds from the proposed notes are part of Ultrapar's liability management
strategy and general corporate purposes.
The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents
will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed
by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid,
binding and enforceable.
Ratings assigned:
Issuer: Ultrapar International S.A.
- Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, Assigned Ba1
The outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.'s (Ultrapar) Ba1 ratings reflect
the company's solid business model, stable cash flow and leading
positions in different product segments in Brazil, including fuel
and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, specialty chemicals
and liquid bulk storage. Its ratings are primarily constrained
by the current high leverage, lower operating margin, dependence
on a few key suppliers for raw materials and the cyclical nature of its
chemical business.
The rapid and widening spread of the new coronavirus ("COVID-19")
outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, falling
oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The fuel distribution sector in Brazil has been significantly affected
by COVID-19 lockdown measures and changes in daily habits leading
to a sharp reduction in fuel demand. In April 2020, the most
negatively impacted month, sale volumes of light-vehicle
fuels, gasoline and ethanol, dropped 30% compared to
April 2019, and diesel sales dropped almost 14% in the same
period. Since then, volumes have recovered gradually,
consequently, we estimate that light fuel vehicle sales will drop
by 8.4% and diesel sales will drop 3.3% year-over-year
in 2020.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak we expect Ultrapar's EBITDA will
reduce by 10% to BRL3.06 billion in 2020 from BRL3.41
billion in 2019, with a drop in Ipiranga's EBITDA, Ultrapar's
fuel distribution segment, mitigated by EBITDA from other segments
which will be more resilient. Oxiteno's EBITDA will benefit from
the devaluation of the local currency with its foreign currency denominated
sales. Ultragaz will benefit from stable demand for bottled LPG
as customers cook more at home, boosting residential consumption
and mitigating part of the expected drop in industrial volumes.
Ultracargo benefits from long-term contracts and a sustained demand
for storage of fuel and liquid bulk. Ultrapar has an adequate liquidity
which was reinforced to face the COVID-19 uncertainty period.
As of March 2020, Ultrapar had BRL5.9 billion in cash and
BRL1.8 billion in short-term debt, with a 3.3x
cash-coverage ratio an average debt-maturity profile of
five years. In April 2020, Ultrapar raised an additional
BRL1.3 billion to reinforce its cash balance and it reduced expected
capital spending by 30% to BRL1.2 billion for 2020.
The negative rating outlook incorporates our expectation that leverage
will remain high, with lower EBITDA generation and lower operating
profit straining metrics in the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure will not arise until the COVID-19 outbreak is contained
and fuel demand normalizes. Ultrapar would need to record an improvement
in operating margins, reduction in gross leverage and maintain a
strong liquidity profile.
Negative actions on the Government of Brazil's rating could trigger a
downgrade of Ultrapar's ratings. Quantitatively, a downgrade
could happen in case of a deterioration in the group's liquidity position,
accompanied by leverage (debt/EBITDA) remaining above 4.0x without
prospects of deleveraging in the near term, interest coverage (EBIT/interest
expense) remaining below 2.5x for a prolonged period, and
operating margin staying below 3.0%.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar"),
headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, is engaged in fuel
(Ipiranga) and liquefied petroleum gas (Ultragaz) distribution,
specialty chemicals production (Oxiteno), storage for liquid bulk
(Ultracargo) and retail drugstore (Extrafarma). In the last twelve
months ended March 31, 2020, Ultrapar reported consolidated
net revenues of BRL 89.9 billion (about $22.0 billion).
Ipiranga is the group's largest business segment, representing 84%
of consolidated net revenues and 69% of EBITDA in the same period.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Erick Rodrigues
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653