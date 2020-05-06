Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to United Airlines' new secured notes; all ratings are on review for downgrade

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba1 ratings to United Airlines, Inc.'s new senior secured notes due 2023 and 2025 the company announced this morning. United intends to use the proceeds to retire the $2 billion credit facility the company entered on March 9, 2020 and the remainder for general corporate purposes. Parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (together with United Airlines, Inc., "United") will guarantee the new notes. The issuance of these new notes does not affect Moody's Ba2 corporate family or any other of the ratings, including enhanced equipment trust certificate ratings, assigned to United, all of which remain on review for downgrade.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, extremely low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Passenger demand is currently down by more than 90% across most of the world, excluding a few countries in Asia. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The new notes will be secured by 360 aircraft, 12 different models with an average age of just under 20 years, the youngest a 737-900ER of 9.7 years, the oldest a number of 25-year-old, 757-200s. The median age is almost 21 years. The aircraft in the collateral represent 46% of United's mainline fleet at December 31, 2019, many of which will remain parked into 2021, given the uncertain timeframe for the start, in earnest, and pace, of the recovery of air travel demand leading up to the eventual defeat of the coronavirus. Notwithstanding the large number of aircraft, values and market liquidity of the collateral aircraft are going to face pressure, immediately, and through the notes' five-year term because of their ages and the downsizing impact of the coronavirus on the global passenger aircraft fleet. The collateral includes 757, 767, 777-200, 737-700, 737-800, 737-900, 737-900ER, A319 and A320 models.

In its review, Moody's will consider (i) the sufficiency of the company's liquidity profile, which is currently substantial at about $9.3 billion including it's $2 billion revolver which remains undrawn and other unencumbered assets (ii) how market conditions will evolve, including demand patterns, both domestically and internationally; (iii) potential capacity, cost and capital management that will inform expectations of future free cash flow generation; and (iv) the potential for United to timely restore its credit metrics and a stronger cash buffer following the coronavirus, the former of which will require prioritization of debt reduction over share repurchases.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 corporate family rating reflects United's favorable business profile as the third largest US and global airline based on revenue, and the benefits to earnings of the improvements in service delivery and operational reliability of the past 24 months. Credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA of 2.7x and free cash flow to debt of 9.7%, heading into 2020 well supported the Ba2 corporate family rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the coronavirus will constrain passenger demand for an extended period well into 2021 and or credit metrics. Aggregate of cash and available revolver falling below $5 billion could pressure the ratings as could clear expectations that United will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4x or FFO plus interest-to-interest is sustained below 4.5x).

There will be no upwards pressure on ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels and United maintains liquidity above $6 billion, and key credit metrics improve, as indicated by EBITDA margins above 18%, debt-to-EBITDA below 3x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest of about 6x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for United Airlines, Inc. United Airlines and United Express operate an average of 4,900 flights daily to 362 airports across five continents. In 2019, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. The company reported $43.3 billion of revenue in 2019.

Assignments:

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1(LGD2); Placed Under Review for Downgrade

