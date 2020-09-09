Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Universal Health Services' new senior secured bonds

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Universal Health Services, Inc.'s ("UHS") new senior secured notes. There is no change to the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Ba1 senior secured ratings for UHS. There is also no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Moody's expects that UHS will use proceeds from the new senior secured notes to fund the refinancing of roughly $700 million of secured bonds that come due in August 2022 and associated fees, and add cash to the balance sheet to the extent proceeds are left over.

With hospital volumes now recovering but still below levels prior to the onset of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, UHS continues to maintain very good liquidity. The company reported having approximately $540 million of cash on June 30, 2020, with an untapped $1.0 billion senior secured revolver and $450 million accounts receivable securitization program. The company received roughly $375 million of accelerated Medicare payments from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act; these funds will be repaid during the August 2020 -- March 2021 timeframe. Through June 30, 2020, UHS has also received a total of $320 million in grant funds from the CARES Act. Moody's expects the company to receive additional financial relief from the CARES Act and related legislation.

Ratings assigned:

Universal Health Services, Inc.

New senior secured notes at Ba1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Universal Health Services' Ba1 CFR is supported by its low financial leverage. UHS has the lowest financial leverage among all rated for-profit hospital peers. This positions the company well to maintain solid interest coverage and good free cash flow in the face of severe pandemic-related headwinds, which Moody's believes could add a turn or more of leverage to UHS over the next year. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA approximated 2.4 times as of June 30, 2020. The CFR is also supported by UHS' considerable scale and strong market positions in both its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The CFR benefits from the behavioral health business, which has a national footprint, and affords the company good business and geographic diversification as a whole. The CFR is constrained by the necessary response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This significantly impacted UHS' hospital volumes in March and April, and then again in late-June and July, albeit to a lesser extent, as COVID-19 cases surged in many of its acute care hospital markets. Elective surgeries at UHS' hospitals in July represented 85%-90% of pre-pandemic volumes. The CFR also reflects geographic concentration within its acute care business. Further, the rating is constrained by general industry-wide hospital challenges relating to cost and reimbursement pressures.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that UHS' liquidity will be strong enough to mitigate near-term business headwinds. It also reflects Moody's expectation that demand for UHS' services will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

With respect to governance, UHS has operated with uniquely low leverage relative to other for-profit hospital operators. That said, the company has not committed to a public leverage target. As a for-profit hospital operator, UHS faces high social risk. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Beyond coronavirus, the affordability of hospitals, the lack of price transparency, and the practice of balance billing have garnered substantial social and political attention. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. In addition, the social and political push for a single payor system would drastically change the healthcare system, resulting in significant headwinds to hospital companies' earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

UHS' ratings could be downgraded if the company undertakes significant debt-financed acquisitions or cash payouts to shareholders. A downgrade could also result if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if UHS maintains conservative financial policies and a disciplined approach to capital deployment. An upgrade could occur if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Universal Health Services, Inc., based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, owned and operated 26 acute care hospitals and 331 behavioral health centers (300 inpatient and 31 outpatient) as of June 30, 2020. Facilities are located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Revenues are approximately $11.3 billion.

