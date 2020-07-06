Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Vale's proposed notes; stable outlook

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes due 2030 to be issued by Vale Overseas Limited and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Vale S.A. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used primarily for general corporate purposes. The rating of the notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Rating assigned:

Issuer: Vale Overseas Limited

Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030: Ba1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vale's Ba1 rating is supported by its strong production profile, substantive portfolio of long lived assets (in iron ore, nickel, copper and coal), low cost position and significant reduction in debt levels over the past few years (from roughly $30 billion in 2015-2016 to $14.8 billion at the end of 2019), which better position Vale to withstand volatility in the prices for iron ore and base metals. The gradual return of operations that have been suspended after the accident with the tailings dam at the Córrego do Feijão mine in Brumadinho in January 2019 is also a consideration to the rating. Accordingly, Vale produced 302 million tons of iron ore in 2019, from 385 million tons in 2018. Production levels in 2020 will be in the 310 to 330 million tons range[1].

As Vale continues to generate positive free cash flows ($7.4 billion in the twelve months ended March 2020), we do not expect a material impact in the company's liquidity coming from expenses directly related to Brumadinho. Vale provisioned a total of $6.6 billion in 2019 for decommissioning of tailings dams and socioeconomic and environmental recovery in the affected areas and incurred in additional expenses of about $852 million, for a total of $7.4 billion impacting the company's EBITDA as a result of the Brumadinho accident. Cash disbursement will occur over the next few years -- about $989 million already incurred in 2019 -- and the balance of such provisions at the end of 1Q20 was $4.0 billion.

Despite all the cash disbursements related to the accident, Vale has been able to maintain a comfortable liquidity position, with $12.3 billion in cash at the end of 1Q20, which includes the withdrawal of $5 billion under the committed credit facilities in March to enhance the company's liquidity cushion. Despite the increase in debt levels, total adjusted leverage (total debt to EBITDA) remained comfortably positioned at 1.4x, with about $5.2 billion in debt maturities from 2020 until 2023 (including $ 2 billion under the revolving credit facility due in June 2022), or 30% of its gross debt.

The rating is constrained by the implications of the tailings dam accident in Brumadinho, in particular from an environmental, social and governance perspective. We do expect material changes and higher scrutiny in the company's corporate governance practices, with a strong strategic focus on safety and operational excellence. As those initiatives are implemented over time, we expect to see evidence of stricter risk management and oversight of all operations. Besides, Vale remains exposed to contingent liabilities related to Samarco, as well as to the volatility of iron ore and base metals prices.

The stable outlook reflects the higher visibility into the costs and financial liabilities that Vale will incur as a result of the accident with the tailings dam at the Córrego do Feijão mine. With Vale's strong liquidity and positive FCF, we do not expect a significant impact on the company's liquidity or leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Vale's rating would require evidences of material enhancements in the company's corporate governance oversight and risk controls, while production gradually normalizes and there are no material additional provisions or cash disbursements related to the accident. An upgrade would also depend on the maintenance of a solid liquidity, credit profile and positive free cash flow generation, supported by leading market positioning in its main segments and low-cost operations. Quantitatively, an upgrade would also require Vale's adjusted total debt/EBITDA to remain below 2.5x and EBIT/interest expense above 5x on a sustainable basis.

Conversely, Vale's ratings could be downgraded should the ultimate costs related to the disaster in Brumadinho be materially above the amounts already provisioned due to higher fines and settlements, litigations and class actions, or if operations do not fully recover within the expected timeframe, affecting cash costs and free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings or outlook could suffer negative pressure should conditions for iron ore and base metals deteriorate, leading to lower profitability, with leverage ratios (total debt to EBITDA) trending towards 3x or above and EBIT/Interest expense falling below 4x. A marked deterioration in the company's liquidity position would also precipitate a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Vale S.A. (Vale) is one of the world's largest mining enterprises. The company has (1) substantive positions in iron ore and nickel, (2) relevant operations in copper and coal, and (3) supplemental positions in energy and steel production. Vale is among the largest global supplier of iron ore and nickel. The company's principal mining operations are in Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, New Caledonia and Mozambique. In the twelve months ended in March 2020, Vale reported net revenues of $36.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company's Press Release: "Vale informs on estimates update" 17-Apr-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

