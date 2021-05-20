Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Wabtec Transportation Netherlands B.V.'s new senior unsecured notes

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba1 rating to Wabtec Transportation
Netherlands B.V.'s (WTN) new senior unsecured notes due
2027. WTN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westinghouse Air
Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec). The notes will be fully
and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Wabtec.
The issuance does not impact Wabtec's other ratings, including
the existing Ba1 senior unsecured rating. The ratings outlook is
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wabtec's Ba1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's
leadership position as a supplier to global transit markets. Moody's
expects the company to generate strong margins and cash flow over the
next several years. However, ratings also reflect elevated
leverage that heightens risk as the company operates in highly cyclical
markets.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for modest revenue
and earnings growth in 2021 and steady to modestly improving debt metrics.
Aided by debt repayment in 2021, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
to approach 3.3x in 2022.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations are moderate.
Much of the company's workforce is unionized, presenting modest
social risk, while Wabtec's business is not materially impacted
by environmental risk. We believe Wabtec will engage in balanced
financial policies coming years, which limits governance risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if the company can reduce debt materially,
resulting in debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3x. EBITA
margins consistently in the high-teens would also support higher
ratings, as would strong segment margins and free cash contributions
from all business lines.
The rating could be downgraded if EBITA margins fall below 12%,
or if free cash flow materially declines. Share repurchases that
exceed free cash flow could also lead to a downgrade, as would debt-to-EBITDA
that is sustained above 4.0x
The following summarizes today's rating actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Wabtec Transportation Netherlands B.V.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wabtec Transportation Netherlands B.V.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec) provides technology-based
products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries.
The company is also a leading manufacturer of diesel-electric locomotives
and supplier of associated aftermarket parts and services and digital
solutions. Revenue in 2020 was approximately $7.6
billion
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
