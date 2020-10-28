Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Yanzhou Coal's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Yancoal International Resources Development Co., Limited, and guaranteed by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (Yanzhou Coal, Ba1 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on the proposed notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from Yanzhou Coal and the fact that the notes will rank pari passu with Yanzhou Coal's other senior unsecured obligations.

The proposed bond issuance will improve Yanzhou Coal's liquidity and have limited effect on its credit metrics as the company will primarily use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Yanzhou Coal's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) incorporates its standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift based on expected support from its parent Yankuang Group Company Limited (Yankuang, Ba1 stable).

Moody's considers the credit profiles of Yanzhou Coal and Yankuang as closely linked, given the fact that Yanzhou Coal is Yankuang's flagship subsidiary, accounting for 66% and 73% of the parent's total assets and revenue as of the end of June 2020 under PRC GAAP.

Moody's support assumption also takes into consideration the importance of Yanzhou Coal's mining assets to Yankuang and ultimately to the Shandong provincial government, in terms of economic contributions and employment.

Yanzhou Coal's standalone credit profile is supported by (1) its diversified coal mining assets and related infrastructure; (2) the good quality of Australian coal under its subsidiary Yancoal Australia, which has low financial leverage; (3) its low-cost mining operations in Shandong Province; and (4) its good liquidity.

At the same time, Yanzhou Coal's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) the company's moderately high debt leverage relative to its rated global and regional peers following years of expansion and acquisitions; (2) carbon transition risk in the long term; and (3) the execution and financial risks related to its investments in the financial sector.

Yanzhou Coal's leverage for the 12 months to June 2020 -- as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA -- increased to 4.7x from 3.6x in 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19 on coal prices. Moody's expects the company's leverage will improve to around 4.0x through 2020 as China's coal prices rebound in 2H2020 on the back of a gradual recovery in demand. Such level of leverage support its standalone credit profile.

Yanzhou Coal's liquidity profile is strong. Its cash on hand and projected operating cash flow are more than sufficient to cover its planned capex and upcoming debt maturities over the next 12 months.

Yanzhou Coal's CFR also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Yanzhou Coal faces elevated environmental risks associated with the coal mining industry, including carbon transition risks as countries seek to reduce their reliance on coal-fired power. These risks are partially mitigated by Yanzhou Coal's geographically diversified customer base across Japan, Korea, China, and Australia. The company has also made total investments of RMB3.2 billion between 2018 and 2019 in environmental protection, focusing on reducing air, water and dust pollution.

Yanzhou Coal is also exposed to social risks associated with the coal mining industry, including health and safety and responsible production. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's "zero mine site accidents" goal, and by its sponsorship of corporate social responsibility projects such as poverty alleviation campaigns in Shandong Province.

With respect to governance, Yanzhou Coal's ownership is concentrated in its parent Yankuang, which directly and indirectly owned 56.01% of the company as of June 2020. However, this risk is mitigated by Yanzhou Coal's listing on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, and by the Shandong government's close supervision over Yanzhou Coal through Yankuang.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Yanzhou Coal's stable rating outlook mirrors the stable outlook on Yankuang's rating, reflecting the close links between the two companies' credit profiles. This outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that there will be no material changes in the company's overall business profile or its strategic importance to Yankuang and ultimately to the Shandong provincial government over the next one to two years.

Yanzhou Coal's rating would be upgraded if Yankuang's rating is upgraded, which would reflect Yankuang's ability to strengthen its financial profile without any adverse changes in Moody's assumption of government support.

Yanzhou Coal's rating would be downgraded if Yankuang's rating is downgraded, which would reflect a material deterioration in the group's financial profile.

Evidence of weakening government support for Yankuang or a significant increase in its investments in non-coal-related commercial businesses would also pressure Yanzhou Coal's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges in 1998. As of 30 June 2020, it was 56.01% owned by Yankuang Group Company Limited, a state-owned enterprise that is in turn wholly owned by the Shandong Provincial Government.

As of 30 June 2020, Yanzhou Coal owned and operated various coal mines across China and Australia, including in Shandong and Shaanxi provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China, as well as in the Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

