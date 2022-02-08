Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to new unsecured notes, affirms News Corp's Ba1 CFR, outlook positive

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to News Corporation's ("News Corp or the Company") proposed 10-year, $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2032 and affirmed the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The rating on the existing senior unsecured notes due 2029 was upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was maintained at SGL-1 and the outlook was revised to positive from stable.

The proceeds of the new notes will be used to partially fund the $1.45 billion purchase of the OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses from S&P Global Inc. (A3 Stable) and pay transaction fees and expenses. The acquisitions are expected to close by March 1.

News Corp's acquisition of S&P's OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses is credit positive. Moody's expects the financing mix to include a substantial portion of cash such that pro forma adjusted leverage remains below 3.0x. Despite the leveraging event, Moody's believes these are strong assets with a very high mix of recurring and digital revenue that generate strong EBITDA margins.

The outlook was changed to positive from stable driven by a very strong improvement in operating results during a very challenging period over the last several years, improving free cash flows and a steady track record of conservative leverage and very good liquidity. The company continues to invest in its stronger segments (Dow Jones, Book Publishing, and Digital Real Estate Services), while lowering exposure to advertising and growing its recurring base of subscription revenue. The company has steadily grown digital subscribers across most segments including the Dow Jones, Subscription Video Services, and News Media. Earnings are being driven, in part, by new and transformative news content licensing agreements and permanent and material cost savings initiatives.

Assignments:

..Issuer: News Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: News Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: News Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: News Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

News Corp's Ba1 CFR is supported by a long and steady history of conservative leverage targets (Moody's adjusted leverage to remain below 3x), and very good liquidity. The Company also benefits from its large scale, strong geographic diversification and leading market positions across 5 business segments including the Dow Jones, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, News Media and Book Publishing. The Company also owns and operates some of the world's leading brands with significant value including the Wall Street Journal, HarperCollins, and Realtor.com. Moody's believes the Company is committed to transforming the business mix, with a patient and disciplined growth strategy, investing organically and through M&A into growing digital and recurring business models, selling non-performing and non-core assets, and carefully managing cost structures.

The credit profile is constrained by a short history of strong free cash flows, due in part to weaker EBITDA margins in the mid-teens percent range. The company also has multiple segments exposed to unfavorable secular trends including news and video. The Company's video business, Foxtel, is losing broadcast TV subscribers at a high rate and News Media is significantly exposed to the advertising market which is under pressure. The company's financial policy also tolerates debt-funded M&A which has increased leverage, as well as material shareholder distributions in the form of both share repurchases and dividends which are material calls on cash flows.

News Corp is exposed to governance risk, including the closely held nature of the organization (the Murdoch Family Trust and Rupert Murdoch collectively control 39.1% through Class B shares). Potential changes in leadership and a history of activist investors pose risks.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that debt, revenue, and EBITDA will average approximately $4 billion, $9 billion, and $1.3-$1.6 billion, respectively, over the next 12-18 months. We project EBITDA margins to rise to the high-teens percent, producing free cash flows that will rise to over $600 million, after capex (averaging 5%-6% of revenue), borrowing costs (averaging near 4%), and dividends (approximately $160 million). We expect a material portion of free cash flow to be used for share repurchases. We expect leverage to be 2.5x-3.0x, and free cash flow to debt to rise to at least 15%. We expect liquidity to remain very good.

Note: all figures are Moody's adjusted, and normalized, over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted: Moody's material adjustments include treating lease obligations and unfunded pension obligations as debt, as well as adjustment to proportionally deconsolidate non-controlling interests, including those at Foxtel and REA Group. Moody's estimates these adjustments add at least 1.0x turn of leverage to management's adjustment ratios.

News Corp's speculative grade liquidity is very good (SGL-1). The liquidity profile is supported by significant cash sources (including cash and cash flows), significant back-up liquidity with approximately $750 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities (excluding subsidiary facilities), and substantial alternate liquidity.

The unsecured notes are rated Ba1 (LGD4), equal to the CFR reflecting the preponderance of senior unsecured debt at the parent, with a smaller proportion of senior obligations including trade payables, lease rejection claims and unfunded pension obligations at the operating subsidiaries. The new notes will be an obligation of the parent company, and not guaranteed by operating subsidiaries. The notes will rank equally in right of payment with all existing and future senior debt, including the existing revolving credit facility and existing unsecured notes, and rank senior to all existing and future subordinated debt. The notes will be subordinate to all existing and future secured debt and structurally subordinate to all existing and future liabilities of each the Company's operating subsidiaries. The notes will be non-callable for 5 years and are subject to repayment upon a change in control. The instrument rating reflects the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default with the mixed priority of claims.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

» Maintenance of conservative financial policies targets, modest leverage and very good liquidity

» Sustained growth in digital assets, supported by profitable execution of transformation strategy

» Track record of strong free cash flow generation, with free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted and normalized) of at least 10% expected

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Gross Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and normalized) is sustained above 3.0x, or

» FCF/gross debt (Moody's adjusted and normalized) is sustained below mid-single digit percent

We would also consider a negative rating action if the financial strategy or policy turned more aggressive, or operating performance weakened considerably such that the company's market or financial position implied a weaker credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

News Corporation (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: Dow Jones, digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news media and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. Revenues for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $9.7 billion (as reported).

