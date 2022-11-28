Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to the proposed EUR 500 million extension senior secured term loan B of Entain Holding (Gibraltar) Limited

London, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned Ba1 rating to the proposed issuance by Entain plc (Entain)'s subsidiary Entain Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited of a new EUR 500 million senior secured term loan B tranche due in June 2028. The existing USD 1 billion senior secured term loan B2 (TLB2) due 2029 issued by Entain Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited is rated Ba1 and unaffected by the USD 250 million add-on. The extension and the add-on are expected to be placed in December 2022.

The above facilities' rating is in line with the current Entain plc's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR). The outlook is stable.

The proposed transaction represent a partial refinancing of the EUR 1,125 million senior secured term loan B3 (TLB3) due in March 2024 and is expected to be leverage neutral; the proceeds from the TLB2 add-on will be used to pre-pay TLB3 and reduce the March 2024 payment to about EUR 385 million, while the remaining EUR 500 million are to be extended to June 2028.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the proposed transaction positively as it improves Entain's liquidity by extending its debt maturities. The early refinancing also improves cash flow visibility given uncertainties remain on how the debt market will evolve in 2023.

The transaction is largely leverage neutral, however we note that, in October 2022, Entain upsized the TLB2 to USD 1 billion from an anticipated USD 750 million. This resulted in a Moody's adjusted leverage forecasted to be just above 3.5x by end of 2022 and declining below 3.0x only during 2024 compared with 2023 in Moody's prior expectations. Despite a slower deleveraging profile, the rating agency notes that the company has restated its medium term leverage target to be below 2x reported net debt to EBITDA (3.0x pro-forma for the transaction).

The Ba1 CFR is supported by (1) Entain's business profile that has improved over time through a combination of targeted acquisitions, geographic diversification and organic growth; (2) the underlying positive trend in demand in the online gaming sector as well as the demonstrated ability to migrate part of its retail customers to online during the lock down period; (3) the size of the group with revenues set to exceed GBP4.5 billion in 2022 while maintaining profitability and strong market share over the years; (4) the competitive advantage stemming from Entain's proprietary technology platform; and (5) strong free cash flow generation, that remained positive in 2020 and 2021 and sufficient to cover the funding requirement of BetMGM JV, combined with demonstrated deleveraging.

Entain's rating, however, remains constrained by (1) the highly competitive nature of the online betting and gaming industry; (2) the highly acquisitive nature of the company, being a consolidation platform, that is unlikely to change in the near future; (3) the company's ability to cash on the growth in the US market through its JV and (4) the ongoing threat of greater regulation, gaming tax increases, and regulatory fines, particularly in the largest and most established European markets due to social pressure.

LIQUIDITY

Entain's liquidity position is solid, evidenced by (1) material cash flow generation with an FFO well exceeding GBP 600 million per year and meaningful cash on balance sheet of GBP 270 million net of customer deposits as of June 2022 (pro-forma cash would be GBP 335 million when taking into account repayment of September debt maturities, the BetCity.nl acquisition considerations and overfunding from the TLB2 raising); (2) an undrawn GBP 590 million senior secured RCF with expiry in 2026. The next debt maturity is represented by the GBP 400 million 2023 Ladbrokes notes (unrated) which is likely to be repaid with internal sources.

The senior secured RCF benefits from a springing covenant once drawn for at least 40%; the covenant level would is set at 6.0x with a stepdown to 5.5x after 2023 and 5.0x after 2025, leaving plenty of headroom.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the business has reached full recovery from the pandemic, is well positioned to absorb the potential regulatory changes expected in the UK by the end of 2022 and to benefit from a strong slate of sports events in the next 12-18 months that will drive sports betting revenue growth. Although the gaming sector is unlikely to be significantly affected by economic cycle, the present macroeconomic environment is likely to deteriorate leading to lower disposable income.

The stable outlook reflects the view that leverage will continue to decline despite possible regulatory headwinds in the UK. Entain's effort to date to pursue a responsible gaming strategy would possibly mitigate some of the foreseen negative impacts from the review of the Gaming Act later in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise over time if the company's (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage falls sustainably below 2.5x; (2) the company's retained cash flow (RCF)/Net debt (as adjusted by Moody's) remains sustainably above 35%. For an upgrade Moody's also expects the group to further define its dividend policy and reduce its appetite for yearly acquisitions.

Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if the company's (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is maintained for a prolonged period of time above 3.5-4.0x; (2) retained cash flow (RCF)/Net debt (as adjusted by Moody's) deteriorates towards 20% and (3) changes to its financial policy resulting in greater appetite for leverage. A downgrade could also occur as a result of materially adverse regulatory actions in one or more of the larger geographies.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The extended portion of the TLB3 of EUR 500 million will constitute a separate tranche in the amended TLB3 facility agreement with a revised pricing based on market appetite during the syndication process; security and ranking are aligned with the remaining balance with unchanged maturity.

All the TLBs and the GBP 400 million 2023 Ladbroke notes rank pari-passu and share the same security package, consisting mainly of share pledges.

The rating of all debt instruments is in line with the CFR reflecting a single debtor class in the capital structure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Entain is one of the largest global gaming & betting operators with revenues of GBP4.2 billion and EBITDA of GBP0.95 billion for the last twelve months ending June 2022; it has operations in 31 regulated or regulating territories, more than 25,000 people in 20 offices across five continents. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, it has a market capitalisation exceeding GBP6.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefano Cavalleri

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sandra Veseli

MD-Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

