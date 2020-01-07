Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Ashland LLC Ashland Services B.V. Related Research Credit Opinion: Ashland LLC: Update to Credit Opinion Following Upgrade Credit Opinion: Ashland LLC: Annual Update to Credit Opinion Covenant Quality Assessment: Ashland Services B.V.: Covenant Quality Pre-Sale Snapshot: €500m _% Senior Notes due 2028 Peer Snapshot: Ashland LLC - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Ashland LLC Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba1 ratings to Ashland's new notes and credit facilities 07 Jan 2020 New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Ba1 ratings to Ashland LLC's and Ashland Services B.V.'s (Ashland) proposed $600 million revolving credit facility, $250 million delayed draw term loan A due 2025, and €500 million notes due 2028. Ashland Services B.V (Netherlands) will be the borrower of the new senior notes, which will be guaranteed by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Ashland LLC. Ashland Services B.V and Ashland LLC will be co-borrowers of the new revolver and Ashland LLC will be the borrower of the new delayed draw term loan (the credit facilities), both of which will be guaranteed by Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Ashland Chemco Inc., and Ashland LLC. Proceeds from the notes and term loan will be used for repaying outstanding debt, tender premiums and transaction fees; increasing total debt and balance sheet leverage slightly. The new credit facilities are unsecured, which marks the completion of the anticipated shift to an unsecured capital structure. The outlook is stable. "The financing takes advantage of favorable debt capital markets and will reduce financing costs and annual interest expense," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP at Moody's. "The financing is also intended to reduce the 2022 senior notes tower, which would improve the debt maturity profile," Princiotta added. Ratings assigned: ..Issuer: Ashland LLC ....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facilities, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4) ..Issuer: Ashland Services B.V. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4) .....Outlook, Assigned Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Ashland's credit profile is supported by a portfolio of specialty chemical businesses serving diverse end markets in the U.S. and internationally, a modest revenue base with pro forma LTM revenues of $2.4 billion (pro forma for the sale of composites and the Marl plant), meaningful market shares in key businesses (#1 globally in Specialty Ingredients) and good geographic and operational diversity. The ongoing portfolio restructuring and transition to a virtual pure-play in specialty chemicals has strengthened Ashland's portfolio and enhanced its strong margins with pro forma EBITDA margins of roughly 23%. Key end markets such as personal care, pharma, nutrition & other, and Pharmachem tend to be stable businesses and are likely to be relatively resilient against business cycles or recessions. In September 2019, Ashland closed on the divestiture of its Composites business and the Marl BDO facility to Ineos Group Holdings S.A. (Ba2 stable) for $1.015 billion and used approximately $900 million in proceeds to reduce secured debt and balance sheet leverage. The company is targeting gross balance sheet leverage at or below 2.5x (or about 2.9x on a Moody's-adjusted basis), notwithstanding occasional but modest deviation from this target to support opportunistic M&A activity that might occur. Negative factors in the credit include the modest scale and diversity of the downsized portfolio and the legacy contingent liabilities associated with asbestos litigation. However, asbestos risk was largely contained with the 2015 settlement with certain insurers that yielded close to $400 million. As of September 30, 2019, Ashland had an insurance receivable of $157 million and restricted trust investments totaled $334 million, while reserves for asbestos liabilities amounted to $604 million. With FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $532 million, Moody's estimates gross adjusted leverage in the mid-3.0x range at year end with an improving metric trend expected in 2020. Cash flow metrics are stronger with Retained Cash Flow to Debt in the mid 20% range. Moody's expects that Ashland will continue to enjoy strong margins in the Specialty Ingredients segment, with cost reductions, mix management and new products supporting further margin improvement from roughly 23% to 25-27%; while maintaining a strong balance sheet and generating positive free cash flow for dividends, share buybacks and modest M&A activity. Ashland's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity position, which is supported by $232 million in cash balances at September 30, 2019, availability of $570 million, net of outstanding LCs, on the new $600 million senior unsecured revolver at closing, $48 million of availability on its two accounts receivable securitization facilities ($144 million outstanding), and expectations for modest positive free cash flow generation. The stable outlook assumes the company sustains or improves EBITDA margins and avoids large debt-funded M&A or share buybacks that increase leverage. Occasional modest M&A activity that temporarily and modestly spikes leverage would be consistent with the stable outlook. To be considered for an upgrade, the company would need to commit to policies that support an IG rating over time: sustaining gross leverage in the mid-to-high 2x range (on a Moody's adjusted basis), and Retained Cash Flow/Debt above 25%, while the portfolio realizes healthy organic growth and the company pursues a growth plan that does not include large debt-financed acquisitions. The ratings could be downgraded if adjusted gross leverage were to be sustained above 3.5x and retained cash flow to debt declines below 15%, resulting from M&A activity, earnings pressure or debt-funded share buybacks. ESG considerations and risks are modest for Ashland, and even more so than most in the specialty chemical space given its predominant use of natural-based resources including cellulosic, plant-derived and other natural raw materials. However, the asbestos liability associated with legacy boiler, tank and pipe materials from past acquired companies stands out in the environmental and social profile, despite its long tail and trust and insurance funded status (see above). Governance risks are currently modest, given the lack of concentrated ownership and recent focus on leverage reduction, but the company is still committed to share buybacks with excess cash and it's possible that large deals are considered in the future. Ashland LLC (Ashland), headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, is focused on growing its specialty chemicals businesses globally. The divestiture of the Composites segment and the Marl BDO facility leaves one relatively large segment -- Ashland Specialty Ingredients (ASI) -- and one much smaller I & S segment. However, there will be a business realignment in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 that will organize the business around three segments: Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Intermediates & Solvents. Revenues are geographically diverse with roughly 40% derived from North America, 33% from Europe, 19% from Asia and the balance from South America and Other. Pro forma for the divestiture, Ashland's revenues are roughly $2.5 billion. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Joseph Princiotta

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

