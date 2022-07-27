Moody's assigns Ba1 to Azusa Pacific University's (CA) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Ba1 ratings to Azusa Pacific University's (CA) Refunding Revenue Bonds (Azusa Pacific University Project) Series 2022A and Variable Rate Refunding Revenue Bonds (Azusa Pacific University Project) Series 2022B in the approximate amount of around $72 million. The bonds have an expected final maturity in 2041. At the same time Moody's has also affirmed Azusa Pacific University's (CA) Ba2 issuer rating and Ba1 rating on outstanding revenue bonds. As of June 30, 2021, the university had $116 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Azusa Pacific University's Ba2 issuer rating is supported by its good wealth levels and demonstrated record of budget discipline. While revenue difficulties will remain, a willingness and capacity to adjust expenses will prevent material operating performance weakening over the near-term. Improved internal monitoring and reporting lessen the likelihood of covenant violations due to budget shortfalls. The university has articulated a strategy to pivot enrollment efforts to focus more on graduate and online programs and away from undergraduate enrollment in light of decreasing demand for these programs. Further, sizeable holdings of a highly marketable real estate portfolio in Los Angeles County help support credit quality. Management has signaled plans to sell non-core assets which aids prospects of bolstering liquidity -- important given the impact of recent market declines on investments -- and fund new facilities in the near term as the university transitions to a smaller more graduate focused institution.

Additionally incorporated in APU's credit profile is a highly challenging student market reflected in ongoing declines in enrollment and net tuition revenue. Further, the university's debt structure introduces operating environment constraints for current management with multiple covenants that could lead to debt acceleration. Moody's will monitor the outcome of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges - Senior College and University Commission's (WSCUC) recent warning to the university regarding its compliance with WSCUC's accreditation standards but notes that there is time for the university to respond in advance of a Spring 2024 visit by the accreditor to review the university's progress in addressing their concerns.

The assignment and affirmation of the Ba1 debt rating, which is one notch above the issuer rating, reflects the enhanced security features that include a secured interest in APU's East Campus and personal property of the university. As mentioned above, the university's campus contains marketable real estate holdings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that APU will exercise careful expense management in support of easing deficits over the next several years and will maintain sufficient headroom above its financial covenants. It additionally incorporates maintenance of wealth and liquidity levels, despite some declines in fiscal 2022, which have the potential to rise with planned asset sales.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in operating performance

- Improved strategic position reflected in at least stable enrollment and gradual net tuition revenue growth - Strengthening of liquidity and overall wealth levels - Reduction of debt structure risks

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidence of material further weakening of the college's brand and strategic position

- Significant deterioration of EBIDA margins and debt service coverage - Violations of debt covenants increasing risk of potential acceleration - Material weakening of leverage profile either through increased debt or decline in cash and investments

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A and B Bonds are a general obligation of the university, secured on a parity basis with the Series 2015B general obligation bonds, the East Campus (core campus of the university) and personal property of the university. The mortgage pledge on the East Campus adds bondholder security beyond an unsecured obligation, and leads to a one notch upward lift, to a Ba1, for the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A and B bonds will be used to refinance Series 2015A, terminate a swap, fund a debt service reserve fund, capitalized interest and pay the costs of issuance. The current refinancing will eliminate exposure to variable rate demand debt and a swap that will be terminated, however, it will also introduce new enrollment covenants that if missed can lead to debt acceleration and a mandatory put date. In addition to the Series 2022A and B Bonds, the university is also issuing unrated Variable Rate Revenue Bonds Series 2022C Draw-Down Bonds that will amount to around $10 million.

PROFILE

Azusa Pacific University (APU) was founded in 1899 as an evangelical, Christian university and is located 26 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the City of Azusa in the San Gabriel Valley. The university has two main campuses, an online entity and six regional centers throughout the area. APU has over 7,300 full-time equivalent students and total operating revenue of $231 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

