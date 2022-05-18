Moody's assigns Ba1 to Churchill's amended credit facility

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) today assigned a Ba1 rating to Churchill Downs Incorporated's ("CDI") amended credit facility that became effective on April 13, 2022. The amended facility is comprised of a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility expiring 2027 -- the amendment increased the size of CDI's revolver $1.2 billion from $700 million -- and the addition of an $800 million senior secured delayed draw term A tranche due 2029 to the company's existing $700 million term loans rated Ba1.

CDI has a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, stable rating outlook, an SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, and a CIS-3 ESG Credit Impact Score.

Proceeds from the amended$1.2 billion revolver and $800 million delayed draw term loan, along with $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes due 2030 that were rated B1 on 30-Mar-2021, are being used to fund CDI's acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC ("P2E") for total consideration of $2.485 billion. The acquisition was announced on 22-Feb-2022 and is expected to close by the end of 2022.

The Ba1 assigned to CDI's amended revolver and delayed draw term loan A, two-notches higher than CDI's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, considers the credit support provided by the company's senior unsecured notes. CDI's B1 senior unsecured rating, one-notch below the company's Corporate Family Rating, reflects the significant amount of effectively senior secured debt in the company's capital structure

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Churchill Downs Incorporated

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan A, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

CDI's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the strong history, popularity, and performance of the Kentucky Derby along with the company's practice of operating with moderate leverage. Also viewed favorably is the consistent and stable performance of TwinSpires, the company's horse racing digital wagering platform. CDI's credit profile also considers that despite the increase in leverage resulting from the acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E). Moody's expects debt/EBITDA (pro forma for the P2E acquisition and incorporating only earnings from CDI's wholly owned operations, excluding distributions received from joint ventures) to remain within the 5.5x potential downgrade factor. CDI will also benefit from the expanded scale and increased geographic diversification. Pro forma revenue is above $2.0 billion, compared to about $1.6 billion in revenue for FYE 31-Dec-2021, and the company's footprint will expand into three additional states – Virginia, New York, and Iowa.

Key credit concerns include the highly discretionary nature of consumer spending on traditional gaming and betting activities in general. CDI has performed well despite the coronavirus. However, continued pressure from efforts to contain the coronavirus, potential for a slow longer-term recovery, and the long-term fundamental challenges facing regional gaming companies remain a risk, albeit to varying degrees, for CDI and other regional gaming companies. CDI's credit profile also reflects that the company is willing to increase leverage to accommodate strategic investments. Development projects including CDI's plan to expand HRM machines following the P2E acquisition present risk such as construction costs and returns that are subject to market demand and maintaining an appropriate operating cost structure. Moody's expects CDI to generate sizable operating cash flow, but free cash flow will be constrained in 2023 due to sizable-planned capital projects.

The stable outlook considers the revenue and EBITDA growth at CDI's online wagering segment, a trend Moody's believes will continue despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that CDI's gaming and horseracing businesses will continue to operate without interruption or capacity restrictions, that the company will generate sizable free cashflow in 2022, and that development projects in 2023 will be internally funded from operating cash flow with no meaningful increase in debt.

CDI's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating considers that the company will continue to generate and maintain an excess level of internal cash resources after satisfying all scheduled debt service. Moody's expects CDI will generate free cash flow of about $100 million in the next 12-to-18-month period and maintain about $100 million of unrestricted cash. Moody's projects CDI will continue to comfortably meet the 4.0x senior secured debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio covenant included in the company's credit facility. CDI also has discrete assets that could be sold to raise cash, if needed.

CDI's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). ESG attributes have limited credit impact today but have the potential to pressure the company's ratings over time. CDI has neutral to low environmental risk exposure associated with physical climate risk and highly negative social risk exposure partially mitigated by a conservative financial policy and track record.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, CDI remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. CDI also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, CDI could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance factors include targeting and maintaining a moderate leverage level. The company's targeted net leverage is between 3.0x and 4.0x (based on the company's calculation), but it would be willing to go higher for strategic investments with the intention of getting back to the stated net leverage targeted range. CDI pays a dividend that is a use of free cash flow and has also authorized a $500 million share repurchase program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade requires a high degree of confidence that the gaming sector has returned to a period of long-term stability, positive free cashflow and good liquidity, and debt-to-EBITDA (on a wholly owned basis) sustained below 4.0x. The company would also need to realize good returns on the sizable planned capital spending programs.

A downgrade could result if revenue and earnings decline due to renewed facility shutdowns, reduced visitation or increased competition, the company realizes poor returns on the planned capital investments, liquidity deteriorates, or debt-to-EBITDA (on a wholly-owned basis) is sustained above 5.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CDI is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company that owns the Kentucky Derby along with brick-and-mortar casino gaming in nine states. The company also owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky, and owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing in the U.S., and has nine retail sportsbooks. The company is publicly traded (NASDAQ:CHDN) and has annual net revenue of about $1.6 billion. Revenue pro forma for the planned acquisition of P2E is over $2 billion.

