Moody's assigns Ba1 to Diversified Healthcare's note offering

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to Diversified Healthcare Trust's ("Diversified Healthcare") proposed offering of Gtd senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to repay the REIT's $250 million term loan and reduce the outstanding balance on its line of credit. Diversified Healthcare's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured debt ratings remain unchanged. The rating outlook remains negative.

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust

- Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes at Ba1

- Gtd Senior Unsecured Shelf at (P)Ba1

- Senior Unsecured Shelf at (P)Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis and on a senior unsecured basis by all of Diversified Healthcare's subsidiaries except excluded subsidiaries. Excluded subsidiaries include those that own properties with secured debt or not wholly-owned. The REIT's credit facility, which includes a $1 billion revolver and $450 million of term loans (including $250 million that will be repaid with the new debt proceeds) will also benefit from these subsidiary guarantees.

The new notes will be cross-defaulted with existing senior unsecured notes, but along with the credit facility will have priority of claim on about $6.7 billion of unencumbered assets. This priority of claim and the modest amount of debt with guarantees relative to the large size of the unencumbered asset pool warrants a Ba1 rating, which is one notch higher than the Ba2 rating on the existing senior unsecured notes that lack these guarantees. Importantly, the guarantees do no inhibit Diversified Healthcare's ability to sell or obtain secured financing on assets held within these subsidiaries, thereby preserving financial flexibility offered by its unencumbered assets.

Diversified Healthcare's Ba2 CFR reflects its diversification among multiple segments of healthcare real estate, including senior housing, medical office buildings, life sciences, and, to a much lesser extent, wellness centers and skilled nursing facilities. The REIT also maintains solid fixed charge coverage and a large unencumbered asset pool that provides financial flexibility. Moody's also notes that the new notes offering strengthens the REIT's liquidity and addresses near-term maturity risk.

DHC's ratings are constrained by its high leverage and the increased business risk it assumed by transitioning Five Star's senior living portfolio to a management structure from a lease effective at the start of 2020. This portfolio has been experiencing declining NOI due to industry wide challenges (new supply and labor pressures) as well as operator-specific missteps by Five Star under the previous leadership team. We expect DHC to face execution risk with its plans to turn around performance, with the risks now magnified by the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus is causing a sharp decline in move-ins and occupancy across the industry, while expense pressure related to labor and supplies is further crimping profitability.

ESG considerations are material to Diversified Healthcare's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The REIT's ratings also consider governance risks associated with its external management structure, which we believe creates potential conflicts of interest between management and investors. Diversified Healthcare is managed by The RMR Group (RMR), which also manages several other REITs and operating companies, including Five Star, which is a material concern with respect to Diversified Healthcare's governance.

The negative outlook reflects the risks Diversified Healthcare faces in its senior housing business, as the coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause acute occupancy and cash flow pressure. We expect DHC's high leverage will increase further due to these challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DHC's ratings could be downgraded should the REIT fail to maintain ample liquidity as it approaches upcoming debt maturities. A downgrade would also reflect Net Debt/EBITDA above 7.2x and fixed charge coverage below 2.4x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade is unlikely near-term but would likely reflect strong liquidity, Net Debt/EBITDA below 6.5x, sustained positive NOI growth from key business segments and fixed charge coverage above 2.75x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science buildings and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

