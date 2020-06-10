Moody's assigns Ba1 to Sempra Energy's preferred stock

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba1 rating to Sempra Energy's (Sempra, Baa2 stable) Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the Preferred Stock). The outlook for Sempra is stable.

Sempra intends to use the net proceeds from the Preferred Stock issuance for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to Sempra's Preferred Stock reflects the security's relative position in the company's capital structure compared to its senior unsecured debt. The Preferred Stock is subordinated, and junior in right of payment, to Sempra's senior unsecured and junior subordinated debt. The two-notch rating differential between the Preferred Stock and Sempra's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is consistent with our methodology guidance for notching corporate instrument ratings based on differences in security and priority of claim.

The Preferred Stock contains equity-like features including no stated maturity and the option to skip coupon payments. Since investment-grade issuers have rarely missed coupon payments on these types of securities, we consider the cash flow stream associated with them to be similar in nature to the cash outflows associated with servicing debt. As a result, these securities receive only partial equity treatment in Moody's calculation of debt coverage and financial leverage ratios. The Preferred Stock will receive basket "C" treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for the purpose of adjusting financial statements. Please refer to Moody's cross-sector rating methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

Sempra's Baa2 rating reflects its large size as well as the diversity and stability of its business profile. Its regulated utilities represent around 80% of consolidated cash flow with long-term non-volumetric contracted operations, including Cameron LNG, LLC (A3 stable), accounting for the balance. The Baa2 rating considers the credit supportiveness of the regulatory environments in California and Texas. However, the rating is tempered by the exposure of its California subsidiaries Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas; A2 stable) and San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E; Baa1 positive) to a regulatory environment that exhibits above average volatility as well as to a higher level of scrutiny and political risk than utilities operating in other states. The Baa2 rating is also tempered by some exposure to emerging risk through Infraestructura Energetica Nova S.A.B. de C.V.'s (IEnova; Baa2 negative) operations in Mexico (Government of Mexico, Baa1 negative).

The stable outlook considers Sempra's planned repayment of holding company debt using the net proceeds of around $4.7 billion received from the sale of its Latin American subsidiaries and aided by this Preferred Stock issuance. The stable outlook also recognizes that incremental debt to fund Sempra's material investment program of $32 billion between the 2020-2024 period will continue to constrain consolidated financial metrics. We anticipate that Sempra's ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt will hover in the 16% range.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sempra Energy

....Pref. Stock, Assigned Ba1

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Assuming no material increase in Sempra's business risk profile, an upgrade of Sempra's ratings is possible if it improves its consolidated credit metrics, including a consolidated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt ratio of at least 17%, on a sustained basis. This threshold assumes a material reduction in the group's construction risk following the completion of the Cameron LNG project's train three expected during the third quarter of 2020 with no additional LNG projects beyond Energía Costa Azul, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ECA) regasification terminal in Mexico. ECA is expected to achieve a Financial Investment Decision (FID) later this year. If Sempra moves forward with the construction of additional LNG projects beyond ECA, Moody's would view this incremental effort as a credit negative and require a higher CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio of 18% for an upgrade to mitigate the resulting increase in the business risk profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Assuming no material increase in Sempra's business risk profile, including construction risk, a downgrade of Sempra's ratings is possible if its consolidated CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio falls below 14%, on a sustained basis. The deterioration in the business risk profile associated with Sempra moving forward with additional LNG projects beyond ECA, could lead to a downgrade if CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Other factors used in this rating are described in Notching Corporate Instrument Ratings Based on Differences in Security and Priority of Claim published in October 2017.

