Moody's assigns Ba1 to Skillsoft's DIP facilities

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba1 rating to Skillsoft Corporation (DIP)'s ("Skillsoft")
$60 million of senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession
(DIP) credit facilities, consisting of a $60 million delayed
draw term loan as per an Interim Order approved by the US Bankruptcy Court
for the District of Delaware on June 16, 2020 and Final Order approved
July 6, 2020[1]. The rating primarily reflects the structural
features of the DIP facility and the collateral coverage available to
the DIP lenders.
Proceeds of the facilities will be used for general corporate purposes
including working capital as well as to fund adequate protection payments,
transaction fees and expenses associated with the DIP facility and ongoing
bankruptcy process. Skillsoft filed for bankruptcy protection under
Chapter 11 on June 14, 2020. Moody's withdrew all previous
ratings for Skillsoft following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time
basis and will not be monitored going forward and therefore no outlook
will be assigned. The rating will be subsequently withdrawn.
The following rating was assigned:
Issuer: Skillsoft Corporation (DIP)
$60 million super priority senior secured term loan, rated
Ba1
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating assigned to Skillsoft's DIP facilities reflects the
super priority status and structural protections of the DIP facilities,
its modest size relative to pre-petition claims, and the
strong collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders. The rating
is constrained by the nature of the collateral which is heavily weighted
toward intangible assets and thus reliant on Skillsoft as a going concern
with potentially volatile or declining valuation. The rating also
considers the indirect nature of the liens on some of the company's
assets, the company's existing accounts receivable financing
facility and the cash flow of the company during the bankruptcy proceedings.
Background
The bankruptcy was largely driven by the high debt load resulting from
the company's 2014 leveraged buyout and subsequent acquisition of
SumTotal Systems. The debt burden was compounded by difficulties
in integrating and reinvesting in the SumTotal assets and significant
competitive pressures within the enterprise learning management market.
Skillsoft remains profitable on an un-levered basis though revenues
and EBITDA have declined in recent years.
Collateral
The DIP facilities have a super priority claim on the domestic assets
of Skillsoft Corporation as well as liens on 65% of the stock of
foreign subsidiaries. The U.S. assets generated the
majority of total revenues and EBITDA in fiscal 2020. The DIP facilities
do not have leverage or fixed charge coverage maintenance covenants,
although disbursement could be adversely affected if Skillsoft is not
performing within an acceptable margin to its approved budget.
The $60 million term loan DIP is effectively providing liquidity
to the US operations to ensure sufficient working capital funding and
funding for ongoing restructuring activities.
Skillsoft provides cloud-based e-learning and human capital
management software solutions for enterprises, government,
and education customers through its Skillsoft, Percipio and SumTotal
businesses. Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire,
Skillsoft generated revenues of approximately $514 million in the
LTM period ended January 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession
Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will
be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject
to monitoring.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Delaware ECF Case No. 1:20-bk-11532
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
