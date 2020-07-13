Moody's assigns Ba1 to Skillsoft's DIP facilities

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Skillsoft Corporation (DIP)'s ("Skillsoft") $60 million of senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facilities, consisting of a $60 million delayed draw term loan as per an Interim Order approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on June 16, 2020 and Final Order approved July 6, 2020[1]. The rating primarily reflects the structural features of the DIP facility and the collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders.

Proceeds of the facilities will be used for general corporate purposes including working capital as well as to fund adequate protection payments, transaction fees and expenses associated with the DIP facility and ongoing bankruptcy process. Skillsoft filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 on June 14, 2020. Moody's withdrew all previous ratings for Skillsoft following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time basis and will not be monitored going forward and therefore no outlook will be assigned. The rating will be subsequently withdrawn.

The following rating was assigned:

Issuer: Skillsoft Corporation (DIP)

$60 million super priority senior secured term loan, rated Ba1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to Skillsoft's DIP facilities reflects the super priority status and structural protections of the DIP facilities, its modest size relative to pre-petition claims, and the strong collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders. The rating is constrained by the nature of the collateral which is heavily weighted toward intangible assets and thus reliant on Skillsoft as a going concern with potentially volatile or declining valuation. The rating also considers the indirect nature of the liens on some of the company's assets, the company's existing accounts receivable financing facility and the cash flow of the company during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Background

The bankruptcy was largely driven by the high debt load resulting from the company's 2014 leveraged buyout and subsequent acquisition of SumTotal Systems. The debt burden was compounded by difficulties in integrating and reinvesting in the SumTotal assets and significant competitive pressures within the enterprise learning management market. Skillsoft remains profitable on an un-levered basis though revenues and EBITDA have declined in recent years.

Collateral

The DIP facilities have a super priority claim on the domestic assets of Skillsoft Corporation as well as liens on 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The U.S. assets generated the majority of total revenues and EBITDA in fiscal 2020. The DIP facilities do not have leverage or fixed charge coverage maintenance covenants, although disbursement could be adversely affected if Skillsoft is not performing within an acceptable margin to its approved budget.

The $60 million term loan DIP is effectively providing liquidity to the US operations to ensure sufficient working capital funding and funding for ongoing restructuring activities.

Skillsoft provides cloud-based e-learning and human capital management software solutions for enterprises, government, and education customers through its Skillsoft, Percipio and SumTotal businesses. Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Skillsoft generated revenues of approximately $514 million in the LTM period ended January 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

