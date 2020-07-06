Moody's assigns Ba1 to Yankuang's proposed USD senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Yankuang Group (Cayman) Limited and guaranteed by Yankuang Group Company Limited (Yankuang, Ba1, stable).

Yankuang will use the net proceeds to refinance its existing offshore debt.

The rating outlook is stable.

Yankuang is one of China's leading coal companies. It produced 166 million tonnes of raw coal in 2019, making it the third-largest coal producer in China by production volume.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Ba1 bond rating reflects the guarantee from Yankuang and the fact that the notes will rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of Yankuang," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"In addition, the bond issuance will not materially increase Yankuang 's debt leverage, because the company will use the net proceeds to refinance existing debt," adds Ho.

Yankuang 's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1 and a three-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from and a high dependency on the Shandong provincial government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of stress.

Yankuang's b1 BCA primarily reflects (1) its large scale and diversified coal mining assets; (2) the strong performance of its subsidiary Yancoal Australia Ltd (Yancoal Australia); and (3) its low-cost mining operations in Shandong Province and Australia.

At the same time, Yankuang's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) long-term carbon transition risks; (2) volatility in coal prices; (3) execution and financial risks related to its investments in the financial services sector; and (4) its moderately high debt leverage relative to rated global and regional peers, after years of expansion and acquisitions.

The strong likelihood of government support reflects the continued support that the company receives from the provincial government and the importance of Yankuang's mining assets to Shandong Province, in terms of economic contribution and employment. Moody's believes the central government would support the Shandong provincial government's efforts to prevent Yankuang from defaulting, thereby avoiding any disruption to domestic financial markets. Such support can take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, as well as loans from state-owned banks.

The high dependency reflects the fact that Yankuang and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

The bond rating is not affected by the structural subordination to claims at Yankuang's operating companies. This is because, despite its status as a holding company, Moody's expects that support from the Chinese government to Yankuang will flow through the holding company to operating companies, thereby mitigating any differences in expected loss that could result from structural subordination.

Yankuang's Ba1 CFR also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Yankuang faces elevated environmental risks associated with the coal mining industry, including carbon transition risks, as countries seek to reduce their reliance on coal power. These risks are partially mitigated by its (1) geographically diversified customer base across Japan (A1, Stable), Korea (Aa2, Stable), China (A1, Stable), and Australia (Aaa, Stable); and (2) sizeable investment of RMB3.3 billion between 2018 and 2020 in environmental protection at its key subsidiary, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (Yanzhou Coal, Ba1, stable), focusing on reducing air, water and dust pollution.

Yankuang is exposed to social risks associated with the coal mining industry, including health and safety and responsible production. The company pursues a "zero site accidents" goal at its mines. Yankuang achieved zero deaths for 4,933 consecutive days up to 31 December 2019. It also sponsors corporate social responsibility projects, such as poverty alleviation campaigns in Shandong Province.

In terms of governance considerations, there is low predictability with regards to the investments that Yankuang will make, and limited information transparency on its investment strategy and financial policy at the holding company level. These concerns are partially mitigated by the full ownership and close monitoring by the Shandong Provincial Government. In addition, its core subsidiary Yanzhou Coal, which accounted for the majority of the group's assets and revenue, is listed on both the Hongkong and Shanghai stock exchanges; with the listings providing a high degree of transparency.

The stable outlook on the rating incorporates Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months (1) Yankuang's credit metrics will stay appropriate for its b1 BCA; (2) there will be no drastic decline in coal prices in China; (3) the company will be prudent in acquiring coal assets and in its investments in non-coal businesses; and 4) the ability of the Government of China to provide support will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating on the senior unsecured notes if Yankuang's rating is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade Yankuang's CFR if the company's credit metrics further improve, without any adverse changes in government support. Credit metrics indicative of upward rating pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x -3.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating on the senior unsecured notes if Yankuang's rating is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade Yankuang's CFR if there is a material deterioration in Yankuang's business or financial profile. Credit metrics indicative of downward rating pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6.0x - 6.5x over a prolonged period.

Evidence of weakening government support or Yankuang 's significant investment in non-coal related commercial businesses will pressure the support assumption and rating.

The methodologies used in this rating were Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Yankuang Group Company Limited is one of China's leading coal companies. Yankuang produced 166 million tonnes of raw coal in 2019, making it the third-largest coal producer in China by production volume. In 2019, the company reported revenue of RMB285 billion and an asset size of RMB319 billion.

At the end of 2019, Yankuang operated various coal mines in China's Shandong Province, Shaanxi Province and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as well as in the Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Yankuang is ultimately held by Shandong State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Shandong SASAC), which owns 70% of the registered capital, followed by a 20% ownership by Shandong Guohui Investment Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable) and 10% by Shandong Provincial Council for Social Security Fund.

The local market analyst for this rating is Jin Wu, +86 (21) 2057-4021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

