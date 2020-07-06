Moody's assigns Ba1 to Yankuang's proposed USD senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed USD
senior unsecured notes to be issued by Yankuang Group (Cayman) Limited
and guaranteed by Yankuang Group Company Limited (Yankuang, Ba1,
stable).
Yankuang will use the net proceeds to refinance its existing offshore
debt.
The rating outlook is stable.
Yankuang is one of China's leading coal companies. It produced
166 million tonnes of raw coal in 2019, making it the third-largest
coal producer in China by production volume.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Ba1 bond rating reflects the guarantee from Yankuang and the
fact that the notes will rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured
obligations of Yankuang," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"In addition, the bond issuance will not materially increase
Yankuang 's debt leverage, because the company will use the net
proceeds to refinance existing debt," adds Ho.
Yankuang 's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) incorporates its Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1 and a three-notch uplift, reflecting
Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from and a
high dependency on the Shandong provincial government and ultimately the
Government of China (A1 stable), in times of stress.
Yankuang's b1 BCA primarily reflects (1) its large scale and diversified
coal mining assets; (2) the strong performance of its subsidiary
Yancoal Australia Ltd (Yancoal Australia); and (3) its low-cost
mining operations in Shandong Province and Australia.
At the same time, Yankuang's standalone credit profile is
constrained by (1) long-term carbon transition risks; (2)
volatility in coal prices; (3) execution and financial risks related
to its investments in the financial services sector; and (4) its
moderately high debt leverage relative to rated global and regional peers,
after years of expansion and acquisitions.
The strong likelihood of government support reflects the continued support
that the company receives from the provincial government and the importance
of Yankuang's mining assets to Shandong Province, in terms of economic
contribution and employment. Moody's believes the central
government would support the Shandong provincial government's efforts
to prevent Yankuang from defaulting, thereby avoiding any disruption
to domestic financial markets. Such support can take various forms,
including government subsidies, capital or asset injections,
as well as loans from state-owned banks.
The high dependency reflects the fact that Yankuang and the central government
are exposed to common political and economic event risks.
The bond rating is not affected by the structural subordination to claims
at Yankuang's operating companies. This is because,
despite its status as a holding company, Moody's expects that
support from the Chinese government to Yankuang will flow through the
holding company to operating companies, thereby mitigating any differences
in expected loss that could result from structural subordination.
Yankuang's Ba1 CFR also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Yankuang faces elevated environmental risks associated with the coal mining
industry, including carbon transition risks, as countries
seek to reduce their reliance on coal power. These risks are partially
mitigated by its (1) geographically diversified customer base across Japan
(A1, Stable), Korea (Aa2, Stable), China (A1,
Stable), and Australia (Aaa, Stable); and (2) sizeable
investment of RMB3.3 billion between 2018 and 2020 in environmental
protection at its key subsidiary, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
(Yanzhou Coal, Ba1, stable), focusing on reducing air,
water and dust pollution.
Yankuang is exposed to social risks associated with the coal mining industry,
including health and safety and responsible production. The company
pursues a "zero site accidents" goal at its mines. Yankuang achieved
zero deaths for 4,933 consecutive days up to 31 December 2019.
It also sponsors corporate social responsibility projects, such
as poverty alleviation campaigns in Shandong Province.
In terms of governance considerations, there is low predictability
with regards to the investments that Yankuang will make, and limited
information transparency on its investment strategy and financial policy
at the holding company level. These concerns are partially mitigated
by the full ownership and close monitoring by the Shandong Provincial
Government. In addition, its core subsidiary Yanzhou Coal,
which accounted for the majority of the group's assets and revenue,
is listed on both the Hongkong and Shanghai stock exchanges; with
the listings providing a high degree of transparency.
The stable outlook on the rating incorporates Moody's expectation that
over the next 12-18 months (1) Yankuang's credit metrics will stay
appropriate for its b1 BCA; (2) there will be no drastic decline
in coal prices in China; (3) the company will be prudent in acquiring
coal assets and in its investments in non-coal businesses;
and 4) the ability of the Government of China to provide support will
remain intact.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade the rating on the senior unsecured notes if Yankuang's
rating is upgraded.
Moody's could upgrade Yankuang's CFR if the company's credit
metrics further improve, without any adverse changes in government
support. Credit metrics indicative of upward rating pressure include
adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x -3.5x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating on the senior unsecured notes if Yankuang's
rating is downgraded.
Moody's could downgrade Yankuang's CFR if there is a material deterioration
in Yankuang's business or financial profile. Credit metrics indicative
of downward rating pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6.0x
- 6.5x over a prolonged period.
Evidence of weakening government support or Yankuang 's significant investment
in non-coal related commercial businesses will pressure the support
assumption and rating.
The methodologies used in this rating were Mining published in September
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Yankuang Group Company Limited is one of China's leading coal companies.
Yankuang produced 166 million tonnes of raw coal in 2019, making
it the third-largest coal producer in China by production volume.
In 2019, the company reported revenue of RMB285 billion and an asset
size of RMB319 billion.
At the end of 2019, Yankuang operated various coal mines in China's
Shandong Province, Shaanxi Province and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous
Region, as well as in the Australian states of Queensland,
New South Wales and Western Australia.
Yankuang is ultimately held by Shandong State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (Shandong SASAC), which owns 70%
of the registered capital, followed by a 20% ownership by
Shandong Guohui Investment Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable)
and 10% by Shandong Provincial Council for Social Security Fund.
The local market analyst for this rating is Jin Wu, +86 (21)
2057-4021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Gerwin Ho
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
