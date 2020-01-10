Moody's assigns Ba1/Aaa.br first time ratings to Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, January 10, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba1/Aaa.br
Corporate Family Rating to Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.
("BR"). The outlook is stable. This is the first time Moody's
rates BR.
Ratings assigned as follows:
Issuer: Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.
Corporate Family Rating Ba1/Aaa.br
The outlook for the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BR ratings mainly reflect its market position as the largest fuel distributor
in Brazil in terms of volumes sold, gas stations network and distribution
logistics assets, along with its well-known brand names and
adequate credit metrics. The ratings also incorporate the improvements
in governance standards following BR's privatization in July 2019,
as well as the expected profitability gains over the next few years in
the context of a recently launched and ambitious efficiency plan.
Before its privatization BR was a state-owned company controlled
by Petrobras (Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Ba2 stable).
Constraining the ratings are BR's lower profitability relative to
local industry peers and the increasingly competitive fuel distribution
market in Brazil. Since 2018 foreign companies such as Glencore,
PetroChina, Vitol, and Total have entered the Brazilian distribution
business and are likely to compete for regional market share and white
flag station conversion. The ratings also consider the execution
risk related to its transformational efficiency plan and the considerable
rearrangement in governance. Thus far, BR shareholders have
elected a highly experienced board, and BR set-up new KPIs
and is disclosing the progression of its efficiency gains. We believe
that BR efficiency plan will lead to improvement in profitability in 2020
and 2021. This scenario also considers a more competitive refining
market in Brazil, with the entrance of other players in refining
to compete with Petrobras, which will allow BR to get better pricing
on fuel sourcing because of its large scale, logistics and competitive
positioning. We expect BR to maintain aggressive dividend payments,
but these should not restrain liquidity nor impede positive to neutral
free cash flow generation.
BR will benefit from the resumption of economic growth in Brazil,
including our expectation of a 2.6% increase in diesel volumes
and 3.5% in combined gasoline and ethanol sales in 2020.
The company believes gains in EBITDA per cubic meter (m3) will come from
initiatives in pricing, sourcing, logistics, cost management,
people, marketing and relationship, portfolio management,
convenience stores, lubricants, and financial services/loyalty
program. In the last 12 months until September 2019 BR posted an
EBITDA/m3 of BRL69.7 and we believe a successful execution would
drive EBITDA/m3 to around BRL95 by 2021. This includes a BRL15/m3
gain from a Voluntary Severance Plan which will reduce personnel expenses
by BRL650 million per year, according to BR.
BR's Ba1 rating is currently one notch above Brazil's government bond
rating of Ba2. Granted only on an exceptional basis, the
notching represents a fundamental corporate profile that is stronger than
the sovereign's government bond rating, as explained in Moody's
methodology " Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other
Ratings", published in June 2019. Accordingly, BR has
a leadership position in a stable fuel distribution business, with
robust cash flow generation, adequate credit metrics and financial
flexibility.
As of September 2019, liquidity was of a BRL 3.9 billion
cash balance, compared with short-term debt of BRL 3.8
billion. Other than a private debenture of BRL3.5 billion
due in April of 2020, which we expect BR to extend before or at
maturity, the schedule is comfortable with bank debt of BRL125 million
due in 2021 and BRL606 million due in 2022. Gross leverage was
at 3.0x in September 2019 considering last twelve months EBITDA
and the unfunded pension liability of a defined benefit plan. All
figures and ratios are calculated using Moody's estimates and standard
adjustments.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that BR will maintain its leadership
position in the fuel distribution segment and will maintain prudent financial
policies, including an adequate liquidity profile and financial
leverage. Moreover, while dividends are expected to remain
robust, they should not restrain liquidity nor impede positive to
neutral free cash flow generation.
An upgrade would be dependent on an upgrade of Brazil (Ba2 stable)'s
bond rating and a successful execution of BR's efficiency plan,
with material improvements in its profitability, approaching levels
of its main industry peers. In addition, a positive rating
action would require sustained good liquidity profile and credit metrics.
Quantitatively, BR could be upgraded should leverage measured by
gross debt to EBITDA remains below 3.5x, interest coverage
ratio measured by EBIT to interest coverage above 4.0x and retained
cash flow to net debt above 25%.
BR's ratings could be downgraded in case of deterioration in its
operating performance or credit metrics, as well as negative actions
on Brazil's bond ratings. Also, a deterioration in
liquidity could prompt a downgrade and an increase in leverage to above
4.0x or interest coverage below 2.5x, both on a sustained
basis.
All figures and ratios are calculated using Moody's estimates and
standard adjustments.
Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.
("BR") is the largest distributor of fuels and lubricants
in Brazil with market share of approximately 27% and high capillarity
in the Brazilian market, supplying more than 7,700 service
stations and approximately 1,344 convenience stores. BR has
the largest logistics structure for the sector, which includes 95
fuel storages bases, 13 lubricant storage facilities and 99 filling
stations in airport strategically distributed across the country.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating
data, historical performance data, public information,
Moody's information, and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208433
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208434
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
