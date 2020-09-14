Moody's assigns Ba1(hyb) rating to Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd's offshore preference shares

Hong Kong, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1(hyb) foreign-currency rating to the proposed USD-denominated additional tier 1 (AT1) capital qualifying offshore preference shares to be issued by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, A1 stable).

The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documentations, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1(hyb) rating is three notches below ICBC's Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), reflecting the structure of the proposed issuance and Moody's assumption that investors of these securities face the risk of full or partial compulsory conversion of the offshore preference shares into ICBC's H shares common stock upon the occurrence of the relevant trigger event.

The offshore preference shares rank junior to ICBC's deposits, other senior obligations, all subordinated indebtedness, and any obligations issued or guaranteed by ICBC that rank, or are expressed to rank, senior to the offshore preference shares, and rank senior only to its common stock.

Under the terms and conditions of the proposed offshore preference shares, a compulsory conversion of the offshore preference shares into H shares will be triggered if a non-viability trigger event occurs. A non-viability trigger event will occur upon the earlier of (1) the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission having determined that ICBC will not be able to exist if there is no conversion or write-off of ICBC's capital; and (2) the relevant regulatory departments having determined that ICBC will not be able to exist if the public sector does not provide a capital injection or other equivalent support.

The rating also incorporates the possibility of impairment associated with the cancellation of the dividends. Such an impairment could occur before ICBC reaches the point of non-viability. Under the proposed terms and conditions, the offshore preference shares will pay fixed-rate annual dividends, which will be reset periodically, and ICBC may choose not to pay dividends on a non-cumulative basis. The distributions on the offshore preference shares are fully discretionary, but in priority to any distributions made to ordinary shareholders.

ICBC's standalone BCA is baa1 and its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime for banks. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating ICBC's debt securities. While Moody's assesses that ICBC's deposits and senior debt are likely to receive a very high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, Moody's does not assume that AT1 securities - which are designed to absorb losses - will receive extraordinary government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

ICBC's offshore preference shares could be upgraded if ICBC's BCA is upgraded. ICBC's BCA could experience upward pressure if ICBC's (1) asset quality, measured by the rate of formation of problem loans, continues to improve; (2) profitability, measured by return on assets, remains resilient; or (3) capitalization continues to strengthen, with an improvement in its Tangible Common Equity/Risk Weighted Assets (TCE/RWA).

ICBC's offshore preference shares could be downgraded if ICBC's BCA is downgraded. ICBC's BCA could experience downward pressure if ICBC's (1) asset quality and profitability weaken significantly; or (2) capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its TCE/RWA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, reported total assets of RMB33.1 trillion as of 30 June 2020. ICBC is a global systemically important bank as designated by the G-20's Financial Stability Board.

