Moody's assigns Ba2 CFR to Emergent BioSolutions

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent")
including a Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, a Ba2-PD Probability
of Default Rating, a Ba3 senior unsecured rating, and an SGL-1
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the company's new senior unsecured notes issuance
will be used to repay outstanding revolver borrowings and for general
corporate purposes. The revolver borrowings relate to prior acquisitions
made by Emergent.
Ratings assigned:
Corporate Family Rating, Ba2
Probability of Default Rating, Ba2-PD
Senior unsecured notes, Ba3 (LGD5)
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, SGL-1
Outlook actions:
Outlook assigned stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Emergent's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its niche position developing
and manufacturing products that treat public health threats. Areas
of focus include public health outbreaks such as the coronavirus pandemic,
vaccines for military and civilian use, travel health, and
the US opioid epidemic. Moody's anticipates steady ongoing
growth in Emergent's anthrax and smallpox vaccines supplied to the US
Strategic National Stockpile. A plethora of recent coronavirus
vaccine manufacturing contracts signed with companies like Johnson &
Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC, as well as the US government itself,
will bolster Emergent's contract development and manufacturing organization
(CDMO) business.
With Emergent's niche focus comes modest scale compared to global pharmaceutical
companies, with somewhat limited diversity at the product and customer
level. Contracting with the US government subjects Emergent to
compliance with numerous laws and regulations, and cash flow volatility
associated with ordering patterns. There is also risk that changes
in the government's strategic priorities or budgetary constraints
reduce demand for Emergent's products. Further, while
the coronavirus pandemic will significantly boost Emergent's CDMO
business over the next several years, there is uncertainty around
the longer-term sustainability of revenue in that business.
Moody's anticipates that Emergent will sustain modest financial
leverage, with debt/EBITDA in the range of 2.5x-3.5x.
ESG considerations are material to Emergent's rating. Social
risks include maintaining favorable customer relations with the US government,
which is Emergent's largest customer. Demand from the US
government for Emergent's key products is subject to prioritization
of public health needs and budgetary considerations, which can change
over time. As a key supplier to the US government's Strategic
National Stockpile, Emergent is also subject to numerous laws and
contractual requirements. Social risks also include responsible
production, including timely supply and delivery to the US government,
and compliance with manufacturing compliance standards. Moody's
regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Emergent faces substantial social opportunities related to the pandemic
because of multiple contracts with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers and
the US government to produce vaccines in its facilities. These
contracts will produce substantial revenues for Emergent over the next
several years, and boost the status of its CDMO business.
Among governance considerations, Emergent's financial policies have
included an appetite for debt-financed acquisitions, which
Moody's expects will continue. However, the company's
publicly articulated net debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x to 3.0x
reflects a policy of generally moderate financial leverage, although
this range could be exceeded for debt-funded acquisitions.
The Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the presence of
secured debt in Emergent's capital structure in the form of a $430
million term loan and a $600 million revolving credit facility.
The revolver is expected to be undrawn following the senior notes issuance.
The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's
expectation that Emergent will maintain very good liquidity based on positive
free cash flow, availability under the $600 million revolving
credit agreement expiring in 2023, and good cushion under financial
maintenance covenants in the term loan and revolver. These include
net debt/EBITDA of below 3.75x stepping down to 3.5x starting
in 4Q2020, and interest coverage (EBITDA less maintenance capex
divided by interest cost and principal payments) of greater than 2.5x.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations for
steady growth in the product portfolio and successful execution of various
COVID-19 related supply contracts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increased scale and diversity,
successful fulfillment of COVID-19 vaccine commitments, and
growth in the CDMO business beyond COVID-19 contracts. Quantitatively,
debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x would support an upgrade.
Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade include a termination
of anthrax or smallpox vaccine contracts with the US government,
setbacks in COVID-19 vaccine production, or manufacturing
compliance deficiencies. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained
above 3.5x could result in a downgrade.
Headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Emergent BioSolutions
Inc. is a life sciences company that provides pharmaceuticals,
vaccines, medical devices and contract manufacturing services related
to public health threats affecting civilian and military populations.
Revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020 totaled approximately
$1.3 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
