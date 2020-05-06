Moody's assigns Ba2 Wolverine's proposed notes; affirms Ba1 CFR with a negative outlook

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba2 to Wolverine World Wide, Inc.'s ("Wolverine") proposed senior unsecured notes. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating. The speculative-grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2, and the outlook remains negative.

Wolverine plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes to pay down a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Wolverine also intends to use a portion of the proceeds from a new unrated incremental 364-day secured term loan to further repay revolver debt. The affirmation reflects the liquidity benefits of the proposed transaction and continuing efforts to reduce costs and manage cash flow during the coronavirus pandemic.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel and footwear sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Wolverine's credit profile, including its exposure to widespread store closures and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Wolverine remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wolverine of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Wolverine's Ba1 CFR is constrained by the expected deterioration in credit metrics in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was high at the end of 2019 due to revolver borrowings to fund share repurchases, strategic capital investments and increased inventory early in the year. Moody's expects leverage to approach 5 times at the end of 2020, with improvement towards 2019 levels (around 3.6x) in 2021 due to a gradual earnings recovery and permanent debt reduction. Also considered are Wolverine's narrow product focus in the footwear segment, and greater degree of fashion risk for certain brands. The rating reflects governance risks, including capital allocation policies that increased debt and leverage in 2019.

Supporting the rating are Wolverine's meaningful scale in the global footwear industry, its sizable portfolio of brands which appeal to a broad range of consumer needs, and dependable replenishment demand cycles of the footwear category due to normal product wear and tear. The company returned to revenue growth and improved profit margins following its strategic realignment and the Wolverine Way Forward transformational plans. At the same time, Wolverine has significantly reduced acquisition debt since the end of 2012. In addition, EBITA/interest was very solid at the end of 2019, at around 6.5x. Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash ample revolver availability, and Moody's expectation for covenant compliance over the next 12-18 months.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that a prolonged downturn triggered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will pressure Wolverine's operating performance and cash flow, as well as its ability to reduce leverage over the near-to-intermediate term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook as well as its small revenue scale and narrow product focus, an upgrade is not likely over the near term. However over time, Wolverine's ratings could be upgraded if it were to sustainably reduce financial leverage through further debt reduction and profitable growth. An upgrade would also require increased diversification via international expansion, or an expanded portfolio of brands or products. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA was sustained below 3.0 times, EBITA/interest above 5.0x, and FFO/Net Debt above 35%.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to see a sustained decline in operating performance, if it is otherwise unable to permanently reduce debt with free cash flow during this fiscal year, or if it were to undertake more aggressive financial policies such as share repurchases prior to meaningfully reducing leverage. A downgrade could also occur if liquidity were to weaken, such as through negative free cash flow or financial covenant concerns. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3.5x or EBITA to interest coverage below 4.0x.

Wolverine is a marketer of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of brands includes: Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates and HYTEST. The company also is the global footwear licensee of the Cat and Harley-Davidson brands. The company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Apparel-Methodology--PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

