Moody's assigns Ba2 Wolverine's proposed notes; affirms Ba1 CFR with a negative outlook

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Ba2 to Wolverine World Wide, Inc.'s ("Wolverine")
proposed senior unsecured notes. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR),
Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba2 senior unsecured
notes rating. The speculative-grade liquidity rating remains
SGL-2, and the outlook remains negative.
Wolverine plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes to pay down a
portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Wolverine also intends to use a portion of the proceeds from a new unrated
incremental 364-day secured term loan to further repay revolver
debt. The affirmation reflects the liquidity benefits of the proposed
transaction and continuing efforts to reduce costs and manage cash flow
during the coronavirus pandemic.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
Ba1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel and footwear
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Wolverine's credit profile,
including its exposure to widespread store closures and discretionary
consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and Wolverine remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Wolverine of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Wolverine's Ba1 CFR is constrained by the expected deterioration in credit
metrics in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA was high at the end of 2019 due to revolver borrowings to
fund share repurchases, strategic capital investments and increased
inventory early in the year. Moody's expects leverage to
approach 5 times at the end of 2020, with improvement towards 2019
levels (around 3.6x) in 2021 due to a gradual earnings recovery
and permanent debt reduction. Also considered are Wolverine's
narrow product focus in the footwear segment, and greater degree
of fashion risk for certain brands. The rating reflects governance
risks, including capital allocation policies that increased debt
and leverage in 2019.
Supporting the rating are Wolverine's meaningful scale in the global
footwear industry, its sizable portfolio of brands which appeal
to a broad range of consumer needs, and dependable replenishment
demand cycles of the footwear category due to normal product wear and
tear. The company returned to revenue growth and improved profit
margins following its strategic realignment and the Wolverine Way Forward
transformational plans. At the same time, Wolverine has significantly
reduced acquisition debt since the end of 2012. In addition,
EBITA/interest was very solid at the end of 2019, at around 6.5x.
Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash ample revolver
availability, and Moody's expectation for covenant compliance
over the next 12-18 months.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that a prolonged downturn triggered
by the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will pressure
Wolverine's operating performance and cash flow, as well as its
ability to reduce leverage over the near-to-intermediate
term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook as well as its small revenue scale and narrow
product focus, an upgrade is not likely over the near term.
However over time, Wolverine's ratings could be upgraded if it were
to sustainably reduce financial leverage through further debt reduction
and profitable growth. An upgrade would also require increased
diversification via international expansion, or an expanded portfolio
of brands or products. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded
if adjusted debt/EBITDA was sustained below 3.0 times, EBITA/interest
above 5.0x, and FFO/Net Debt above 35%.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to see a sustained decline
in operating performance, if it is otherwise unable to permanently
reduce debt with free cash flow during this fiscal year, or if it
were to undertake more aggressive financial policies such as share repurchases
prior to meaningfully reducing leverage. A downgrade could also
occur if liquidity were to weaken, such as through negative free
cash flow or financial covenant concerns. Quantitatively,
ratings could be downgraded if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA was sustained
above 3.5x or EBITA to interest coverage below 4.0x.
Wolverine is a marketer of branded casual, active lifestyle,
work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform
footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of brands includes:
Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine,
Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates and HYTEST. The
company also is the global footwear licensee of the Cat and Harley-Davidson
brands. The company's products are carried by leading retailers
in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries
and territories.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Apparel-Methodology--PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
