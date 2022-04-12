Moody's assigns Ba2 (hyb) rating to China CITIC Bank International Limited's AT1 capital securities

Hong Kong, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba2 (hyb) preferred stock rating to China CITIC Bank International Limited's proposed USD-denominated, undated, non-cumulative and subordinated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities with non-viability loss absorption features. Distributions may be cancelled in full or in part on a non-cumulative basis at the issuer's discretion or mandatorily in the case of 1) insufficient distributable reserves or 2) the Monetary Authority's direction.

The AT1 capital securities will be drawn down under the USD3 billion Medium Term Note program of China CITIC Bank International Limited.

The rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned Ba2 (hyb) rating is in line with China CITIC Bank International Limited's foreign currency pref.stock non-cumulative rating, and reflects the structure of the issuance. The AT1 capital securities constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of the bank and will at all times rank pari passu and without any preference among themselves. China CITIC Bank International Limited's pref.stock non-cumulative rating reflects: (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2; (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in a position that is three notches below the bank's Adjusted BCA; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in no uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating on China CITIC Bank International Limited's AT1 securities if Moody's upgrades the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA.

Given that China CITIC Bank International Limited's BCA is already three notches above that of its parent, China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (Baa2 stable, ba2), an upgrade of the bank's BCA is unlikely unless the parent's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's AT1 securities rating if Moody's downgrades China CITIC Bank International Limited's BCA and Adjusted BCA.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's BCA if the bank's asset-quality metrics deteriorate significantly, with its impaired loan ratio rising above 4.0%; its capitalization falls significantly, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) falling below 11.0%; or the operating environment in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and mainland China (A1 stable) weakens significantly because of the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China CITIC Bank International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China and reported total assets of HKD417.5 billion as of the end of 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

