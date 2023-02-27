Moody's assigns Ba2 rating Cable One's amended and extended senior secured credit facility

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns Ba2 ratings to Cable One, Inc.'s (Cable One or the Company) amended and extended Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), Senior Secured Term Loan B-2 (TLB-2) and Senior Secured Term Loan B-3 (TLB-3). The Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility will be upsized to $1 billion (from $500 million), and the maturity will be extended to 2028 (from 2025). The TLB-3 will be upsized by $150 million, and the maturities of both the TLB-3 and TLB-2 will be extended to 2029 (from 2027). All outstanding obligations under the existing Senior Secured Term Loan A-2 will be fully repaid with proceeds drawn from the RCF and the proceeds from upsizing of the TLB-3. The Ba2 rating on the Term Loan A-2 has been withdrawn and the Ba2 ratings on the existing revolving credit facility, Term Loan B-2, and Term Loan B-3 will be withdrawn at transaction close. Cable One's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and all existing instrument ratings are unaffected by the proposed transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cable One, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B2, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B3, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Moody's views the transaction as credit positive. Moody's expects the transaction to be essentially leverage neutral (net of repayment) and will not materially change the credit profile or the proportional mix of secured and unsecured debt, or the resultant creditor claim priorities in the capital structure. While Moody's expects interest costs to be slightly higher on the amended facilities, the maturities will be extended in exchange. The terms and conditions of the amended and extended senior secured credit facility, specifically the RCF and Term Loan B, are materially unchanged from the previous agreement except for minor, generally favorable modifications to certain covenants which loosens the maintenance of the maximum first lien net leverage ratio (to 4.25x, from 4.00x) and maximum total net leverage permitted to make restricted payments (to 3.75x, from 3.5x), while increasing certain carve-out baskets for incremental debt, debt incurrence and restricted payments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cable One, Inc.'s ("Cable One" or "the Company") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects a diversified footprint, superior network speeds, a favorable competitive environment, and a very profitable business model that produces EBITDA margins in the low to mid 50% range.

Constraining the Company's revenue growth is declining video (and voice) services which exhibit low penetration, and high loss rates. The service offering is subject to intense competition and is being harvested for cash and profits. There is also moderate governance risk, with a tolerance for leverage at 4.0x-4.5x (management's calculation) for M&A, and dividends.

The Company has very good liquidity, supported by positive operating cash flow, a large revolving credit facility, and good covenant cushion. The credit profile also benefits from a favorable maturity profile with no maturities until 2026 (the 0% convertible notes, pro forma for the pending transaction).

Moody's rates the senior secured credit facilities Ba2 (LGD3), one notch above the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR). Secured lenders benefit from junior capital provided by senior unsecured notes rated B2 (LGD5) and the unrated senior unsecured convertible notes, ranked pari-passu. The B2 rating on the unsecured notes reflects structural subordination to the secured debt. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given mixed capital structure with multiple claim priorities.

The Company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-3, moderately negative. The CIS score primarily reflects Moody's view that governance risk is moderately negative, driven by financial strategy and risk management policies, in particular debt-financed M&A, which periodically causes elevated leverage. Social and environmental risks are neutral-to-low, having little effect (positive or negative) on the CIS score.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for revenue of about $1.7 billion by 2024. Moody's expects EBITDA margins to be low to mid 50%, producing EBITDA of at least $900 million. Net of capex (low to mid 20% of revenue) and interest (3.5%-4.5% weighted average borrowing cost), Moody's projects free cash flow of at least $300 million with free cash flow to debt of at least mid-single digit percent. Moody's expect leverage to range between 3.5x to 4.5x, and liquidity to remain very good.

Note: all figures above are Moody's projected adjusted over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if:

• Gross debt / EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained comfortably below 3.5x with a commitment by management to sustain metrics at this level

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained above 10%

A positive rating action could be considered if financial policy was more conservative, the scale of the Company was larger, or there was more diversity in the business model without negative implications on profitability.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Gross debt / EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained above 4.5x, or

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained below 5%

A negative rating action could also be considered if liquidity deteriorated, financial policy turned more aggressive, or there was a material and unfavorable change in the scale, diversity or operating performance.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cable One, Inc. is a fully integrated provider of data, video and voice services to residential and business customers in 24 Western, Midwestern and Southern U.S. states. As of December 31, 2022, Cable One provided service to approximately 1.1 million residential and business customers, including approximately 1.1 million data subscribers, 182 thousand video, and 132 thousand voice. Revenue was approximately $1.7 billion in 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

