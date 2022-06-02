Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Advanced Drainage's proposed notes

Approximately $500 million of rated debt

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.'s (ADS) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the proposed senior unsecured notes to be similar to its existing senior unsecured notes due 2027. The unsecured notes are pari passu. ADS's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and all other ratings are not impacted by the additional debt. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to term out revolver borrowings, which were recently utilized for bolt-on acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. Moody's believes that ADS will use excess cash for additional acquisitions and to repurchase its shares under the company's $1.0 billion remaining authorization program.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since liquidity is improving. With no borrowings at the closing of the proposed transaction under the recently upsized and extended $600 million revolving credit facility ADS will have the most liquidity ever, adding to ADS' financial flexibility. The increase in incremental debt does not materially impact leverage. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA improving to 1.9x on March 31, 2024 (fiscal year-end 2024) from pro forma 2.6x at fiscal year-end 2022.

"Low leverage and considerable liquidity are substantial credit strengths," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADS' Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate robust profitability, with EBITDA margin sustained around 22% over the next two years versus 20.6% for fiscal year 2022. High profitability should translate into low leverage and good cash flow. Moody's projects adjusted free-cash-flow-to-debt approaching 14.6% by early 2024. ADS will benefit from expansion in the domestic construction industry. ADS derives 49% of its revenue from commercial construction, which is exhibiting relative long-term stability. Moody's also anticipates good growth opportunities over the next two years for the US Homebuilding sector, from which ADS earns 37% of its sales. Stretched affordability due to robust home price appreciation and rising interest rates, inflation pressures, reduced disposable income and stock market volatility are risks that will contribute to moderation in demand conditions for the domestic housing sector.

ADS' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile over the next two years, generating free cash flow throughout each year. Moody's projects that ADS will generate in excess of $150 million in free cash flow in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 ending March 31. ADS has no material maturities over the next four years and access to a sizeable $600 million revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ADS will continue to benefit from ongoing demand in the domestic construction market, the major contributor to the company's revenue. A very good liquidity profile and conservative financial policies further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of ADS ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth such that debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.0x and EBITDA margin is near 25%. Upwards rating movement also requires preservation of the company's very good liquidity profile, a capital structure that ensures maximum financial flexibility and continuing conservative financial policies.

A downgrade could occur if ADS's debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.5x or the company experiences a permanent contraction in operating performance. Negative rating pressures would also result if the company adopts a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to share repurchases and acquisitions, or experiences a weakening of liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

