Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Apollo Commercial Real Estate's senior secured notes

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Ba2 rating
to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (ARI) proposed
senior secured notes. ARI's Ba3 long-term corporate
family rating (CFR), Ba2 senior secured Term Loan B rating and negative
outlook were unaffected by the company's decision to issue $400
million of senior secured notes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance,
Inc.
....$400 Million Senior Secured Notes,
Assigned Ba2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 rating assigned to ARI's senior secured notes reflects its
senior secured position in the company's capital hierarchy,
and is at the same level as ARI's existing Ba2-rated senior
secured Term Loan B. Moody's considers ARI's unsecured
notes, which are subordinated to its proposed senior secured notes
and Term Loan B, as a significant buffer to senior secured creditors
in the event of default. ARI intends to use the net proceeds from
its proposed senior secured notes' issuance for general corporate
purposes, including the temporary reduction of borrowings under
the company's repurchase agreements.
ARI's Ba3 long-term CFR reflects the company's strong
profitability and capital adequacy and low leverage. Moody's
also views ARI's affiliation with its external manager, Apollo Global
Management, LLC (Apollo), as a credit strength because it
supports the sourcing, evaluation and risk management of investments.
The rating also considers ARI's concentration in commercial real
estate (CRE) lending, its portfolio composition, which consists
of a relatively high, though declining, percentage of subordinated
loans and exposure to the volatile hotel and retail sectors, and
its high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding that
encumbers its earnings assets and limits its access to the unsecured debt
markets.
ARI's rating outlook is negative, reflecting the deterioration
in the company's asset performance and profitability relating to
the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic
as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks
heatmaps for further information.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
ARI's negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely
over the next 12-18 months. However, ARI's ratings
could be upgraded if the company: 1) improves its funding profile
by reducing its reliance on confidence-sensitive short-term
funding while increasing creditor diversification; 2) reduces debt
maturity concentrations; and 3) continues to execute its existing
strategy with strong capital levels.
ARI's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences
a material weakening in asset quality and profitability; 2) increases
its leverage (debt/equity) ratio above 3.5x given the current portfolio
mix; or 3) increases second lien exposure without mitigating protections.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
