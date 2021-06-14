Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Apollo Commercial Real Estate's senior secured notes

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Ba2 rating to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (ARI) proposed senior secured notes. ARI's Ba3 long-term corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2 senior secured Term Loan B rating and negative outlook were unaffected by the company's decision to issue $400 million of senior secured notes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

....$400 Million Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating assigned to ARI's senior secured notes reflects its senior secured position in the company's capital hierarchy, and is at the same level as ARI's existing Ba2-rated senior secured Term Loan B. Moody's considers ARI's unsecured notes, which are subordinated to its proposed senior secured notes and Term Loan B, as a significant buffer to senior secured creditors in the event of default. ARI intends to use the net proceeds from its proposed senior secured notes' issuance for general corporate purposes, including the temporary reduction of borrowings under the company's repurchase agreements.

ARI's Ba3 long-term CFR reflects the company's strong profitability and capital adequacy and low leverage. Moody's also views ARI's affiliation with its external manager, Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo), as a credit strength because it supports the sourcing, evaluation and risk management of investments. The rating also considers ARI's concentration in commercial real estate (CRE) lending, its portfolio composition, which consists of a relatively high, though declining, percentage of subordinated loans and exposure to the volatile hotel and retail sectors, and its high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding that encumbers its earnings assets and limits its access to the unsecured debt markets.

ARI's rating outlook is negative, reflecting the deterioration in the company's asset performance and profitability relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

ARI's negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, ARI's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) improves its funding profile by reducing its reliance on confidence-sensitive short-term funding while increasing creditor diversification; 2) reduces debt maturity concentrations; and 3) continues to execute its existing strategy with strong capital levels.

ARI's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences a material weakening in asset quality and profitability; 2) increases its leverage (debt/equity) ratio above 3.5x given the current portfolio mix; or 3) increases second lien exposure without mitigating protections.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019.

