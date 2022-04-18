Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Arcos Dorados' proposed sustainability-linked notes

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed seven to 10-year senior unsecured sustainability-linked notes to be issued by Arcos Dorados B.V., fully and unconditionally guaranteed by its parent company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ("Arcos Dorados"). The Ba2 ratings on Arcos Dorados existing notes remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

This will be a sustainability-linked issuance, and coupon will be linked to the performance of established sustainability performance targets; more specifically, absolute greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) and greenhouse gas emissions intensity (scope 3).

Net proceeds from the proposed notes issuance will be used primarily for a tender offer for Arcos Dorado's outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2023 and 5.875% senior notes due 2027. The purpose of the tender offer is to extend the maturity of Arcos Dorados outstanding financial debt; therefore, its indebtedness will not increase. The rating of the notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assumes that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Rating assigned:

Issuer: Arcos Dorados B.V.

.. Proposed $350 million Gtd Senior Global Notes, Assigned Ba2 (Guaranteed by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Arcos Dorados B.V.

....Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Arcos Dorados credit profile continues to reflect the company's solid market position in Latin America as McDonald's Corporation's (McDonald's, Baa1 stable) master franchisee in the region, and its size and scale as the largest independent McDonald's franchisee worldwide by sales and number of restaurants (2,261 at the end of fourth-quarter 2021). Furthermore, Arcos Dorados operates the region's largest free standing restaurant portfolio with over 1,100 locations, representing 49% of Arcos Dorados' total restaurants as of December 2021, which offer a combination of take-out, drive-thru or delivery services, and provide key competitive advantages.

Arcos Dorados' currency exposure and the concentration of its cash flow in a limited number of markets with a high dependency on the Brazilian market (38% of revenues and 52% of EBITDA as of fiscal-year 2021) continue to constrain the ratings.

Another constraint is Arcos Dorados' large capital spending requirements under its Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with McDonald's; however, Moody's understands that McDonald's has some flexibility under this requirement. In this regard, Arcos Dorados, in agreement with McDonald's, withdrew the 2020-2022 capital spending plan announced in March 2020 to preserve Arcos Dorados' financial soundness during the heigh of the Coronavirus pandemic.

One of Arcos Dorados' key competitive advantages in the region is its restaurant portfolio, of which nearly half are free-standing units, which cannot be easily replicated by competitors and proved a key advantage to adapt to changing guest preferences during the pandemic. Furthermore, Arcos Dorados announced a $650 million capital spending plan for 2022-2024, where around 90% of new restaurant openings in the period will be free standing locations.

The performance of Arcos Dorados showed significant improvements in 2021 and by the third-quarter of 2021 it had already surpassed pre-pandemic sales levels in local currency. Arcos Dorados has several key strategies to be able to drive top-line growth, market share gains and profitability. In this regard, the company implemented its Three D's strategy of Drive-thru, Delivery and Digital and was able to leverage on the flexibility of the restaurant portfolio to offset the temporary decline in mall stores and the on-premise sales channels as a result of mobility restrictions. As of the second half of 2021 higher economic activity and lower mobility restrictions in the region had improved client traffic on-premise, but not at the expense of off-premise sales, however. In fact, Drive-thru, Delivery and Digital sales segments have continued to grow and as of the fourth quarter of 2021 the company had achieved the highest ever drive-thru guest volume, the highest ever delivery order volume and the highest ever digital sales total for a single quarter.

Arcos Dorados' liquidity continues to be supported by its cash balance, at $279 million as of December 31, 2021, and $25 million available under its committed credit facility (undrawn), with no significant maturities in the short term ($16 million as of December 2021). The liquidity position of the company will be further improved by the proposed tender offer because Arcos Dorados' $755 million in financial debt as of December 2021 was mainly composed of the notes maturing in 2023 ($203 million) and 2027 ($536 million); also, including hedges, financial debt was $658 million as of December 2021. Additionally, as of December 2021 operating leases liabilities amounted to $786 million, taking total debt as adjusted by Moody's to $1,542 million.

Improved performance and profitability has allowed Arcos Dorados to deleverage significantly during 2021, and Moody's expects that the company's good operating performance will allow them to continue this deleveraging process in coming years. In this regard, Moody's expects debt to EBIDTA ratio to remain at around 3.6x-3.7x in 2022-2023, down from 3.9x as of fiscal-year 2021.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that Arcos Dorados will maintain an adequate liquidity and good operating performance in the next 12-18 months, which will allow the company to improve overall credit metrics and deleverage towards levels more in line with its Ba2 rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Arcos Dorados ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are considered to have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. Arcos Dorado's focus on sustainability, strong brand name, broad geographic diversification in Latin America and readily available workforce of young people is somewhat balanced by its reliance on natural capital (given its high reliance on the sustainability of agriculture related natural resources), and exposure to customer relations, responsible production and long-term demographic trends towards healthier diets.

The company is committed to improve energy efficiency use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are in line with industry trends; also, 100% of packaging for consumer products will come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025 and the company is committed to recycle customer packaging in 100% of its restaurants by 2025.

Arcos Dorados is publicly traded and operates with a moderate financial policy. The company must comply with the Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with McDonald's, with strict financial requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in liquidity and operations as a consequence of potential new coronavirus variants that would require the resumption of lockdowns or isolation measures in the region. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to remain above 4.5x or retained cash flow (RCF) to debt below 15% on a sustained basis. In addition, given the high concentration of operations in Brazil, a downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating (Government of Brazil, Ba2 stable) could strain Arcos Dorados' ratings.

Similarly, given Arcos Dorados' strong dependence on the Brazilian market, an upward rating movement would also be subject to its relative position to Brazil's sovereign ratings. An upgrade would require Arcos Dorados to show a more resilient performance regardless of the underlying macroeconomic environment and consumption patterns in key markets, in particular in Brazil; and to sustain lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and adjusted RCF to debt above 20% on a sustainable basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (Arcos Dorados) is the leading quick-service restaurant operator in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is also McDonald's largest independent franchisee globally in terms of systemwide sales and restaurant count. The company has the exclusive rights to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries. In fiscal-year 2021, Arcos Dorados generated $2.7 billion in revenues.

