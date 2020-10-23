Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Avantor's new term loan

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Avantor Funding, Inc. ("Avantor") proposed new term loan B due 2027 for at least $1.35 billion. There are no changes to Avantor's existing ratings including the B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba2 senior secured rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains positive.

Proceeds of the offering will be primarily used to refinance its existing debt and pay fees and expenses. Moody's views the transaction as a credit positive as it will lower interest costs and extend Avantor's debt maturity profile. Moody's anticipates that Avantor's refinancing strategy will be leverage-neutral, with pro forma debt/EBITDA of close to 5.0x . Moody's understands that, as part of this refinancing, Avantor could issue additional senior secured debt in the near future .

Ratings assigned:

..Issuer: Avantor Funding, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B expiring 2027, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2 )

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avantor's B1 CFR reflects moderately high financial leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.0 times as of June 30, 2020. The rating is supported by the steady and largely recurring nature of around 85% of revenue, as well as high customer switching costs associated with the ultra-high purity materials business. It also reflects good scale with revenues just over $6 billion and good customer, geographic, and product diversification. Moody's expects Avantor will generate strong free cash flow over the next 12-18 months despite headwinds resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Avantor's liquidity will remain very good over the next 12 to 18 months. Avantor's liquidity is supported by $415 million of cash as of June 30, 2020. Moody's estimates that Avantor will generate over $500 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months, aided by working capital management and lower interest expense, and reduced corporate restructuring and integration costs. External liquidity is supported by a $515 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in July 2025. Furthermore, the company has an accounts receivable securitization facility (unrated) that provides for borrowings of up to $300 million, which expires in March 2023.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Avantor will reduce adjusted debt/EBITDA to the 4.5 -- 5.0 times range over the next 12-18 months, primarily through debt repayment and to a lesser extent earnings growth.

Avantor faces some degree of environmental risk due to the handling of, manufacturing, use or sale of substances that are or could be classified as toxic or hazardous materials. From a governance standpoint, Avantor has had a publicly stated debt/EBITDA target range of 2.0 - 4.0 times since its IPO in July 2019; however, it is currently above that range. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Avantor can sustain revenue and earnings growth despite business headwinds arising from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, debt to EBITDA sustained below 5.0 times would support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Avantor is unable to consistently produce positive free cash flow. A downgrade could also occur if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.75 times.

Avantor is a global provider of mission critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company generates revenue of roughly $6 billion annually.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018

