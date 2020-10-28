Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Avantor's proposed new Euro notes

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to
Avantor Funding, Inc. ("Avantor") proposed EUR550
million of new senior first lien notes due 2025. There are no changes
to Avantor's existing ratings including the B1 Corporate Family
Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba2 senior
secured rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating.
The outlook remains positive.
Proceeds of the offering, along with the net proceeds from an incremental
term loan financing, borrowings under Avantor's existing A/R facility
and cash on hand, will be used to redeem all of its 6% Senior
First Lien Notes due 2024 and 4.75% Senior First Lien Notes
due 2024, and to pay related fees and expenses. Moody's views
the transaction as credit positive as it will lower interest costs and
extend Avantor's debt maturity profile. Moody's anticipates
that Avantor's refinancing strategy will be leverage-neutral,
with pro forma debt/EBITDA of close to 5.0x.
Ratings assigned:
..Issuer: Avantor Funding, Inc.
....Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Avantor's B1 CFR reflects moderately high financial leverage with adjusted
debt/EBITDA of 5.0x as of June 30, 2020. The rating
is supported by the steady and largely recurring nature of around 85%
of revenue, as well as high customer switching costs associated
with the ultra-high purity materials business. It also reflects
good scale with revenues just over $6 billion and good customer,
geographic, and product diversification. Moody's expects
Avantor will generate strong free cash flow over the next 12-18
months despite headwinds resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's
expectation that Avantor's liquidity will remain very good over
the next 12 to 18 months. Avantor's liquidity is supported by $415
million of cash as of June 30, 2020. Moody's estimates
that Avantor will generate over $500 million of free cash flow
over the next 12 months, aided by working capital management and
lower interest expense, and reduced corporate restructuring and
integration costs. External liquidity is supported by a $515
million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in July 2025.
Furthermore, the company has an accounts receivable securitization
facility (unrated) that provides for borrowings of up to $300 million,
which expires in March 2023.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Avantor will reduce
adjusted debt/EBITDA to the 4.5 -- 5.0 times range
over the next 12-18 months, primarily through debt repayment
and to a lesser extent earnings growth.
Avantor faces some degree of environmental risk due to the handling of,
manufacturing, use or sale of substances that are or could be classified
as toxic or hazardous materials. From a governance standpoint,
Avantor has had a publicly stated debt/EBITDA target range of 2.0
- 4.0 times since its IPO in July 2019; however,
it is currently above that range. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Avantor can sustain revenue and earnings
growth despite business headwinds arising from the ongoing coronavirus
outbreak. Specifically, debt to EBITDA sustained below 5.0
times would support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Avantor is unable to consistently produce
positive free cash flow. A downgrade could also occur if debt to
EBITDA is sustained above 5.75 times.
Avantor is a global provider of mission critical products and services
to the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials
industries. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company generates
revenue of roughly $6 billion annually.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply
Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
