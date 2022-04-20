Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Bausch + Lomb's sr. secured credit facilities; positive outlook

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating (LGD1) to the new senior secured credit facilities of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health"). There are no changes to Bausch Health's existing ratings including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, the B2-PD Probability of Default rating, the Ba2 and Ba3 ratings on certain senior secured credit facilities and secured notes, the B3 senior unsecured rating and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook on Bausch Health remains unchanged at negative, while the outlook on Bausch + Lomb is positive.

The Bausch + Lomb senior secured term loan, together with proceeds from an anticipated initial public offering of Bausch + Lomb shares, are intended to reduce debt at Bausch Health. These transactions relate to the planned separation of Bausch + Lomb from Bausch Health.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

....Senior Secured Tem Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured Revolving Bank Credit, Assigned Ba2 (LGD1)

Outlook actions:

..Issuer: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating on Bausch + Lomb's secured credit facilities considers the company's strong presence in the global eyecare market, its solid growth prospects, and its modest financial leverage on a stand-alone basis. However, the rating also reflects the ownership (and majority ownership after the anticipated IPO) by Bausch Health Companies Inc., which has a B2 Corporate Family Rating. Despite not being a guarantor of Bausch Health's debt obligations, Bausch + Lomb's financial flexibility is constrained until a full separation occurs. This is because its operations and financial policies are controlled by the parent company, which faces material credit risks related to high financial leverage and an unresolved patent challenge on Xifaxan.

The Ba2 senior secured rating considers that recovery prospects on the Bausch + Lomb secured credit agreement are stronger than those of other obligations of Bausch Health based on strong asset coverage of debt.

Bausch Health's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage with gross debt/EBITDA of over 7x as of December 31, 2021 using Moody's calculations. The credit profile is also constrained by the pending spinoff of Bausch + Lomb. This transaction will increase business risks of the remaining company, known as Bausch Health, due to reduced scale and diversity and high leverage initially, with targeted net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x to 6.7x and faces execution risks in attaining this target. The company also faces various outstanding legal investigations and an unresolved patent challenge on Xifaxan -- its largest product.

These risks are tempered by good progress in an ongoing turnaround prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and a consistent focus on deleveraging, which Moody's expects will continue after the spinoff. The credit profile is supported by good free cash flow, owing to high margins, modest capital expenditures and an efficient tax structure. Moody's will continue to gauge the impact on the credit profile as more details around the various Bausch + Lomb spinoff transactions are finalized, and based on the latest operating performance, risk factors and financial policies.

ESG considerations are material to Bausch Health's credit profile. Bausch Health's key social risks include a variety of unresolved legal issues, notwithstanding significant progress to date at resolving such matters. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. However, Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate some of that exposure, as well as business lines outside of branded pharmaceuticals. Among governance considerations, management has had a consistent debt reduction strategy, which Moody's envisions continuing following the eyecare spinoff. In addition, the company has built a steady track record of generating positive organic growth in recent years.

The outlook for Bausch + Lomb Corporation is positive, based on the pending separation from Bausch Health which, if successfully executed, will improve its credit profile.

The outlook for Bausch Health is negative, reflecting execution risks associated with upcoming transactions related to the Bausch + Lomb spinoff and the negative credit impact on the remaining Bausch Health business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Bausch + Lomb's ratings include solid operating performance and executing the separation from Bausch Health. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Bausch + Lomb's ratings include failure to effect the spin-off combined with a degradation in Bausch Health's credit quality.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Bausch Health's ratings include consistent earnings growth, successful pipeline execution of new rifaximin formulations, and significant resolution of outstanding legal matters including the Xifaxan patent challenge. On a total company basis, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x could support an upgrade. After the pending Bausch + Lomb spinoff, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times could support an upgrade. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Bausch Health's ratings include operating setbacks, large litigation-related cash outflows, or an adverse outcome in the unresolved Xifaxan patent challenge. Quantitatively, on a total company basis, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.0x could lead to a downgrade. After the pending Bausch + Lomb spinoff, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5 times could lead to a downgrade.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is a global eyecare company with 2021 revenues of approximately $3.8 billion. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products. These are primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Revenues in 2021 totaled approximately $8.4 billion including Bausch + Lomb.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

