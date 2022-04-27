Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Blackstone Mortgage Trust's new Term Loan B-4

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Ba2 rating to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (BXMT) new proposed $400 million senior secured Term Loan B-4. BXMT's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2 senior secured rating and Ba2 senior secured bank credit facility ratings on its existing term loans were unaffected by the company's decision to issue a new Term Loan B facility. BXMT's rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer:, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

....$400 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B-4, Assigned Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

BXMT's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's strong asset quality, stable profitability and moderate leverage, as well as the strength of the company's competitive positioning in the commercial real estate (CRE) lending sector resulting from its affiliation with The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone). BXMT also has a longer operating history than most rated non-bank US CRE lenders that spans industry cycles. Credit challenges include the company's CRE loan concentration inherent in its business model and its high reliance on secured funding that encumbers its earning assets, limiting its access to the unsecured debt markets.

The Ba2 rating assigned to BXMT's new Term Loan B-4 reflects its senior secured position in the company's capital hierarchy and strong collateral coverage, and is at the same level as BXMT's existing Ba2-rated senior secured Term Loan B facilities. BXMT intends to use the net proceeds from its proposed senior secured notes issuance to pay down a portion of existing secured debt.

The stable outlook is based on the resilience of the company's loan portfolio during the coronavirus pandemic-induced CRE downturn, and Moody's expectations that asset quality, profitability and leverage will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

BXMT's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) reduces its ratio of secured debt to total assets to 45%, increases unencumbered assets and establishes unsecured revolving borrowing capacity; 2) increases business diversification; and 3) continues to demonstrate predictable earnings, profitability and asset quality that compare favorably with peers.

BXMT's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) shrinks the amount of its availability under secured borrowing facilities, its primary liquidity source; 2) sustains an increase in leverage (debt/total equity) above 3.5x given the current portfolio mix; 3) experiences a material deterioration in asset quality; or 4) experiences a material weakening of profitability.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Pucella

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

