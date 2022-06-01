Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Builders FirstSource's proposed notes

Approximately $600 million of rated debt

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Builders FirstSource, Inc.'s (BLDR) proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2032. Proceeds from the new notes and cash on hand will be used to redeem the company's senior secured notes due 2027, at which time the Ba1 rating on these notes will be withdrawn, and to pay the call premium and other fees and expenses. Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the proposed senior unsecured notes to be similar to BLDR's existing senior unsecured notes. All the unsecured notes are pari passu. BLDR's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating are not affected by the proposed transaction. Also, the Ba2 ratings on BLDR's existing unsecured notes are not impacted by the proposed transaction. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since BLDR's debt maturity profile is improving in essentially a leverage-neutral transaction. BLDR has no maturities over the next four and a half years. The company's $1.8 billion asset based revolving credit facility (unrated) expires in December 2026 followed by its senior unsecured notes due March 2030.

"Builders FirstSource has considerable financial flexibility with an extended debt maturity profile," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's. "The greatest risk facing the company today is the inevitable contraction in the domestic homebuilding sector," added Doyle.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

BLDR's Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate good profitability, with EBITDA margin sustained at least in the range of 13% - 14% over the next two years. High profitability should translate into low leverage, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remaining low at 1.3x through 2023. As the largest rated lumber distributor in North America BLDR will continue to benefit from good growth opportunities over the next two years for the US Homebuilding sector, from which BLDR derives about 83% of its revenue.

However, stretched affordability due to robust home price appreciation and rising interest rates, inflation pressures, reduced disposable income and stock market volatility are risks that will contribute to moderation in demand conditions for the domestic housing sector. The domestic homebuilding industry experienced significant cyclicality in the past, which is BLDR's greatest credit challenge. Also, BLDR will continue to enhance shareholder returns through share repurchases, which BLDR has about $2 billion in remaining authorization. This is capital that could otherwise be deployed towards enhancing liquidity for potential acquisitions or for debt reduction.

BLDR's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile over the next two years, generating free cash flow throughout each year. Moody's projects that BLDR will generate in excess of $1.0 billion in free cash flow in each of the next two years. BLDR has no near-term maturities and access to a sizeable revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BLDR will continue to benefit from ongoing demand in the US residential construction market, the main driver of BLDR's revenue. A very good liquidity profile and conservative financial policies further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of BLDR's ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth such that debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.0x and EBITDA margin is above 15%. Upwards rating movement also requires preservation of the company's very good liquidity profile, a capital structure that ensures maximum financial flexibility and continuing conservative financial policies.

A downgrade could occur if BLDR's debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.0x. Negative rating pressures would also result if the company experiences a weakening of liquidity, or adopts a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to share repurchases and acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Builders FirstSource, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the largest national distributor of lumber, trusses, millwork, and other building products and a provider of construction services.

