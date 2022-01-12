Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to CBC's proposed senior unsecured sustainability linked notes; stable outlook

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned today a Ba2 rating to The Central America Bottling Corporation's (CBC) proposed $1.1 billion senior unsecured sustainability linked notes. CBC's existing ratings including its Ba2 Corporate Family, senior unsecured ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The proceeds of the notes will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes including potential future acquisitions. The notes will include a sustainability linked structure associated to a reduction target in CBC's absolute greenhouse gases emissions (scope 1 and 2) and the obtention of a Carbon Trust Zero Waste to Landfill Certification for certain manufacturing plants operated by the company. The bonds have an interest rate step-up clause in which interest rate payable on the notes will increase if CBC has not achieved the KPIs by year-end 2026 or if the targets achieved have not been verified by an external verifier.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CBC's Ba2 ratings reflect its adequate credit metrics and liquidity, solid market position in its territories of operation, ample soft beverage products portfolio, geographic diversification and relationship with PepsiCo, Inc. (A1 stable), which has a 12% stake in CBC and two seats on its board." said Alonso Sánchez, a Vice President at Moody's. The ratings also incorporate CBC's relatively small scale compared with that of its industry peers, the company's presence in some riskier markets and the ongoing event risk, given its strategy to grow through acquisitions.

CBC's credit metrics will improve in 2021-23, after being affected in 2020 from the Covid-19 outbreak, as operating conditions and economic growth recovers. The company's debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, increased to 4.9x as of December 31, 2020, up from 3.7x as of December 31, 2019 mainly driven by higher debt. Similar to other companies in Latin America, in 2020 CBC withdrew $130 million from its lines of credit to further enhance its liquidity to face volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, Moody's estimates that, pro-forma for the new bond, CBC's adj. debt/EBITDA will decline below 4x by year-end 2022 and below 3.5x by year-end 2023 as the company's EBITDA increases from organic growth combined with incremental EBITDA from M&A activity.

The company holds strong market positions in carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), which is its most important product category, contributing around 43% of total revenue. CBC has the first or second market position in CSDs in all the countries where it operates, except for Nicaragua and Peru, where it has the third-largest market share. According to Euromonitor, the PepsiCo brands maintained the 2nd market position in soft drinks in Guatemala with a 19% steady market share. Other competitors in Guatemala include Fabricas de Bebidas Gaseosas Salvavidas (24% market share), Aje Group (17% market share), and The Coca-Cola Company (14% market share). According to Euromonitor, the soft drink market in Guatemala will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% over 2019-24 and reach close to 3,572 million liters by 2024. CBC's strong market share, ample product portfolio and product innovation will allow the company to capture the growth potential in these markets.

CBC has adequate liquidity. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported cash on hand of $171 million, which can cover 1.8x its short-term debt. Pro-forma for the issuance of the proposed notes and debt refinancing, CBC's cash on hand will total $583 million as of December 31, 2021 that will cover 8.1x its short-term debt. Pro-forma for the transaction, CBC will have a comfortable long-term debt maturity profile with $47 million due 2021, $86 million due 2022, $72 million due 2023, $21 million due 2024, $46 million due 2025, and $1,100 million due after 2029. CBC has close to $500 million in advised lines of credit. The company's free cash flow (defined as cash from operations minus dividends minus capital spending) was hurt in 2017-19 by the high capital spending used to increase the installed capacity in several plants and to acquire coolers and returnable bottles. As a result, the company posted negative free cash flow over the same period. However, Moody's expects CBC's free cash flow to benefit from a zero dividend payout in 2021-23 and relatively lower capital expenditures.

The stable outlook incorporates an expected modest improvement in profitability, positive free cash flow generation and a gradual reduction in leverage over the next couple of years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade could be triggered as a result of an increase in CBC's size while it maintains debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x. In addition, the company would need to generate free cash flow/debt of at least 15% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade could be triggered if credit metrics deteriorate materially, for example, as a result of an acquisition or because of negative results in the markets in which CBC operates. An EBIT margin lower than 5%, debt/EBITDA above 4.3x or retained cash flow/net debt below 12% on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CBC has been the anchor bottler of PepsiCo in Central America since 1998. CBC has 17 bottling facilities with a capacity to produce over 900 million-unit cases and has over 700,000 points of sale. The company's largest market is Guatemala where it generates 39% of its revenues, followed by Ecuador (16%). The company also operates in El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Honduras, Jamaica and Nicaragua. CBC also exports its products to over 32 countries including the US, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, the UK and Senegal, among others. The company reported revenues of $1.8 billion over the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

