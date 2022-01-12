Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to CBC's proposed senior unsecured sustainability linked notes; stable outlook

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned today a Ba2 rating
to The Central America Bottling Corporation's (CBC) proposed $1.1
billion senior unsecured sustainability linked notes. CBC's
existing ratings including its Ba2 Corporate Family, senior unsecured
ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged.
The proceeds of the notes will be used to refinance existing debt and
for general corporate purposes including potential future acquisitions.
The notes will include a sustainability linked structure associated to
a reduction target in CBC's absolute greenhouse gases emissions
(scope 1 and 2) and the obtention of a Carbon Trust Zero Waste to Landfill
Certification for certain manufacturing plants operated by the company.
The bonds have an interest rate step-up clause in which interest
rate payable on the notes will increase if CBC has not achieved the KPIs
by year-end 2026 or if the targets achieved have not been verified
by an external verifier.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned
Ba2
RATINGS RATIONALE
"CBC's Ba2 ratings reflect its adequate credit metrics and
liquidity, solid market position in its territories of operation,
ample soft beverage products portfolio, geographic diversification
and relationship with PepsiCo, Inc. (A1 stable), which
has a 12% stake in CBC and two seats on its board."
said Alonso Sánchez, a Vice President at Moody's.
The ratings also incorporate CBC's relatively small scale compared
with that of its industry peers, the company's presence in some
riskier markets and the ongoing event risk, given its strategy to
grow through acquisitions.
CBC's credit metrics will improve in 2021-23, after
being affected in 2020 from the Covid-19 outbreak, as operating
conditions and economic growth recovers. The company's debt/EBITDA,
as adjusted by Moody's, increased to 4.9x as of December
31, 2020, up from 3.7x as of December 31, 2019
mainly driven by higher debt. Similar to other companies in Latin
America, in 2020 CBC withdrew $130 million from its lines
of credit to further enhance its liquidity to face volatility caused by
the coronavirus pandemic. However, Moody's estimates
that, pro-forma for the new bond, CBC's adj.
debt/EBITDA will decline below 4x by year-end 2022 and below 3.5x
by year-end 2023 as the company's EBITDA increases from organic
growth combined with incremental EBITDA from M&A activity.
The company holds strong market positions in carbonated soft drinks (CSDs),
which is its most important product category, contributing around
43% of total revenue. CBC has the first or second market
position in CSDs in all the countries where it operates, except
for Nicaragua and Peru, where it has the third-largest market
share. According to Euromonitor, the PepsiCo brands maintained
the 2nd market position in soft drinks in Guatemala with a 19%
steady market share. Other competitors in Guatemala include Fabricas
de Bebidas Gaseosas Salvavidas (24% market share), Aje Group
(17% market share), and The Coca-Cola Company (14%
market share). According to Euromonitor, the soft drink market
in Guatemala will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%
over 2019-24 and reach close to 3,572 million liters by 2024.
CBC's strong market share, ample product portfolio and product
innovation will allow the company to capture the growth potential in these
markets.
CBC has adequate liquidity. As of September 30, 2021,
the company reported cash on hand of $171 million, which
can cover 1.8x its short-term debt. Pro-forma
for the issuance of the proposed notes and debt refinancing, CBC's
cash on hand will total $583 million as of December 31, 2021
that will cover 8.1x its short-term debt. Pro-forma
for the transaction, CBC will have a comfortable long-term
debt maturity profile with $47 million due 2021, $86
million due 2022, $72 million due 2023, $21
million due 2024, $46 million due 2025, and $1,100
million due after 2029. CBC has close to $500 million in
advised lines of credit. The company's free cash flow (defined
as cash from operations minus dividends minus capital spending) was hurt
in 2017-19 by the high capital spending used to increase the installed
capacity in several plants and to acquire coolers and returnable bottles.
As a result, the company posted negative free cash flow over the
same period. However, Moody's expects CBC's free
cash flow to benefit from a zero dividend payout in 2021-23 and
relatively lower capital expenditures.
The stable outlook incorporates an expected modest improvement in profitability,
positive free cash flow generation and a gradual reduction in leverage
over the next couple of years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade could be triggered as a result of an increase in CBC's size
while it maintains debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x. In addition,
the company would need to generate free cash flow/debt of at least 15%
on a sustained basis.
A downgrade could be triggered if credit metrics deteriorate materially,
for example, as a result of an acquisition or because of negative
results in the markets in which CBC operates. An EBIT margin lower
than 5%, debt/EBITDA above 4.3x or retained cash flow/net
debt below 12% on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Soft Beverage
Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CBC has been the anchor bottler of PepsiCo in Central America since 1998.
CBC has 17 bottling facilities with a capacity to produce over 900 million-unit
cases and has over 700,000 points of sale. The company's
largest market is Guatemala where it generates 39% of its revenues,
followed by Ecuador (16%). The company also operates in
El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Honduras, Jamaica
and Nicaragua. CBC also exports its products to over 32 countries
including the US, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica,
Panama, Dominican Republic, the UK and Senegal, among
others. The company reported revenues of $1.8 billion
over the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
