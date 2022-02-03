Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to CSN's proposed notes; stable outlook

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes due in up
to 10 years to be issued by CSN Resources S.A. and unconditionally
guaranteed by Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) (Ba2 stable).
CSN's existing ratings including its Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR)
remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The proposed issuance is part of CSN's liability management strategy and
proceeds will be used for debt prepayment, including a tender offer
for the company's outstanding notes due 2026, and general
corporate purposes, thus not affecting the company's debt protection
metrics.
The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents
will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed
by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid,
binding and enforceable.
Rating Assigned:
Issuer: CSN Resources S.A.
- Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due in up to 10 years: Ba2
The outlook is stable.
RATING RATIONALE
CSN's Ba2 ratings reflect the company's position as a leading manufacturer
of flat-rolled steel in Brazil (Ba2 stable), with a favorable
product mix that is focused on value-added products, and
as a major producer of iron ore (second-largest exporter in Brazil).
Historically, the company has reported a strong Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA margin of 20%-35% (47.1% in
the last twelve months ended September 2021), supported by its solid
domestic market position, wide range of products across different
segments and globally competitive production costs for both steel and
iron ore. The ratings also incorporate the improvement in the company's
leverage and liquidity after several measures taken over the past two
years and the improved operating performance related to a favorable environment
for both iron ore and steel.
The ratings are constrained by CSN's recent track record of aggressive
financial policies, including a highly leveraged capital structure,
appetite for growth and dividend requirements to cover debt service at
the parent level, although Moody's recognizes that the recent actions
taken by the company evidences a change in approach to financial management.
Additional credit concerns include the company's exposure to the volatility
of the steel business in Brazil and to iron ore prices, its concentration
in a single production site in the mining segment, and potential
overhangs related to ongoing judicial disputes, such as the ones
regarding the Transnordestina project, a recent arbitrage process
and investigations involving the company's controlling shareholder.
CSN's operating performance and credit metrics have improved materially
since 2019, backed by the strong performance of the iron ore export
business and a better than expected performance for steel in 2021.
CSN's adjusted EBITDA increased to BRL22.3 billion in the twelve
months ended September 2021 from BRL10.1 billion in 2020 and adjusted
leverage declined to 1.4x from 3.6x in the same period.
Overtime, Moody's expects CSN's adjusted leverage ratios to remain
within 2.0 -- 3.0x based on a range of price
scenarios for iron ore 62% Fe of $80-$125
per ton and normalized steel operations.
The proposed transaction is part of CSN's liability management strategy
and proceeds will be used for debt prepayment, including a tender
offer for CSN's outstanding notes due 2026, and general corporate
purposes, thus improving liquidity while lengthening the company's
debt amortization schedule. The new issuance adds to several liquidity-enhancing
initiatives, such as the BRL4 billion IPO of its mining subsidiary
and the monetization of BRL1.3 billion related to Usiminas' preferred
shares. CSN's debt amortization schedule also improved substantially
with liability management initiatives that reduced debt costs and increased
debt tenor.
Moody's expects that CSN will maintain a recurring cash position close
to BRL20 billion, compared to previous expectations of BRL10 billion,
and CSN has stated its target to maintain net leverage below 1x overtime.
Such milestones increase the visibility over CSN's ability to maintain
solid credit metrics and liquidity, while still investing in growth
and pursuing M&A activities, such as the recently announced
acquisition of LafargeHolcim (Brasil) S.A. for $1.025
billion. The acquisition does not jeopardize the company's
current sound liquidity and the additional 10.3 million tons annual
capacity in the cement segment will help diversify CSN's cash flows
further. The company's historically low leverage and strong
free cash flows offset leverage and liquidity risks coming from this transaction,
and the acquisition could be partially financed at CSN Cimentos level
assuming the successful conclusion of the subsidiary's IPO,
giving CSN additional flexibility to pursue growth while still strengthening
its balance sheet this year. The acquisition will also help to
consolidate Brazil's fragmented cement market, improving the competitive
landscape by rationalizing competition.
LIQUIDITY
CSN's cash position increased to BRL15.9 billion at the end of
September 2021 (BRL18.5 billion including Usinas Siderurgicas de
Minas Gerais S.A. (Usiminas, Ba2 stable)' shares)
from BRL1.6 billion at the end of 2019 (BRL3.7 billion with
Usiminas shares) as a result of the BRL15.6 billion in free cash
flow generated since mid-to-late 2020. CSN recently
repurchased the totality of its $925 million notes due in 2023
with proceeds from a new $850 million issuance, thus addressing
near-term maturities. Additionally, the company concluded
in September 2021 the early redemption of its $1 billion perpetual
notes and continues to negotiate the refinancing of debt with Caixa Economica
Federal (Caixa) (Ba2/Ba2 stable, ba3). Pro forma to all transactions,
CSN's cash position will cover debt maturities through 2025, and
the company's debt amortization schedule will be even more comfortable,
with only BRL2 billion in debt coming due through the end of 2022,
compared to BRL9.2 billion at the beginning of 2021. The
company's total debt will also decline further with the payment of the
perpetual notes, although CSN continues to raise new credit lines
to fund growth.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operations
will continue to perform well in the next 12-18 months, and
that CSN will maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity while pursuing
growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if CSN proves to have a conservative financial
management for an extended period time, or if the company is able
to maintain its financial flexibility, either through a strengthened
cash position or lower debt balance through commodity cycles. An
upgrade would also require total leverage (measured by total adjusted
debt to EBITDA) below 3.0x (1.4x in the last twelve months
ended September 2021) and interest coverage ratios (measured by EBIT to
Interest expenses) above 4x (5.9x in the last twelve months ended
September 2021) on a sustainable basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if performance over the next 12 to 18
months deteriorates such that leverage remains above 4.0x and EBIT/interest
below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Evidence of more aggressive
financial policies or a deterioration in the company's liquidity profile
would also trigger a rating downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel published in November
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
With an annual capacity of 5.6 million tons of crude steel,
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a vertically integrated,
low-cost producer of flat-rolled steel, including
slabs, hot and cold rolled steel, and a wide range of value-added
steel products, such as galvanized sheet and tinplate. In
addition, the company has downstream operations to produce customized
products, pre-painted steel and steel packaging. CSN
sells its products to a broad array of industries, including the
automotive, capital goods, packaging, construction and
home appliance sectors. CSN owns and operates cold rolling and
galvanizing facilities in Portugal, along with long steel assets
in Germany through its subsidiary Stahlwerk Thüringen GmbH (SWT).
The company also has a long steel line (500,000 tons capacity) in
the Volta Redonda plant. CSN is a major producer of iron ore (the
second-largest exporter in Brazil) and has operations in other
segments, such as cement, logistics, port terminals
and power generation. CSN reported revenue of BRL47.3 billion
($8.8 billion) in the 12 months that ended September 2021,
with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.1%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carolina Chimenti
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marcos Schmidt
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653