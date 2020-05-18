info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to ChampionX Term Loan and confirms Apergy's Ba3 CFR; Outlook stable

18 May 2020

Approximately $700 million of existing rated debt affected and $537 million of new debt rated

NOTE: On May 19, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the first sentence of the first paragraph, the maturity date for ChampionX Holding Inc.'s senior secured Term Loan B facility was changed to 2027. Revised release follows.

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to ChampionX Holding Inc.'s (ChampionX) new $537 million senior secured Term Loan B facility due 2027 (Champion X term loan). The proceeds of this issuance will be used to pay Ecolab Inc (Ecolab, Baa1 positive) for its upstream business segment which will be separated from Ecolab and combined with Apergy. Post the closing of the merger transaction, ChampionX Holding Inc will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Apergy Corporation (Apergy). The ChampionX term loan and Apergy's legacy secured and unsecured debt facilities will be cross-guaranteed and cross-collateralized.

Concurrently, Moody's confirmed Apergy's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's downgraded Apergy's senior secured credit facility, consisting of a revolving credit facility (to be upsized to $400 million pro forma closing of the merger transaction) and a term loan B ($265 million outstanding as of March 31, 2020), to Ba2 from Ba1, which are pari passu with each other and will be pari passu with Champion X term loan. Moody's also downgraded Apergy's $300 million senior unsecured notes to B2 from B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating is unchanged at SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

This concludes the review that was initiated in December 2019 following the announcement of Apergy and Ecolab that Ecolab will separate its ChampionX upstream energy business segment and simultaneously combine it with Apergy in a tax-free Reverse Morris Trust transaction. ChampionX business consists of Ecolab's oil field chemicals production business and the drilling and well completion chemistry business.

"At the outset of the transaction announcement, Apergy's combination with ChampionX was expected to enhance Apergy's scale substantially while further improving its low financial leverage on a pro forma basis. However, the commodity price collapse in the first quarter of 2020 poses substantial challenges for the growth prospects of the combined business, as oil and gas producers sharply reduce their capital spending budgets," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The combined company will benefit from the improved product and geographic diversification, and relative cash flow stability which contribute to the stable outlook."

Assignments:

..Issuer: ChampionX Holding Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Apergy Corporation

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Apergy Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba3-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Apergy Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: ChampionX Holding Inc.

....Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Apergy's Ba3 CFR reflects the potential for the combined company's 2020 cash flow to be substantially lower and the financial leverage to be significantly higher than previously projected in December 2019. The merger transaction is credit accretive and results in a company with diversified product suite and increased international presence. However, reduced oil and gas activity will challenge the company's ability to achieve the expected growth in scale at least until the macro commodity price environment improves. The company's financial leverage will weaken through 2020 from the level projected in late 2019 at the time of placing the company's ratings on review for an upgrade.

The stable outlook is supported by ChampionX business' resilience despite the industry stress and also Apergy's relatively low pro forma leverage even in light of reduced cash flow.

Apergy's senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $265 million term loan B facility due in 2025 and the $400 million revolving credit facility due in 2023, and the new $537 million ChampionX term loan due in 2027 are rated Ba2, one notch above the CFR. The secured facilities benefit from their first lien claim on substantially all of Apergy's assets and their priority claim over the $300 million unsecured notes. Apergy's secured credit facility and the new ChampionX term loan are cross-guaranteed and cross-collateralized, are hence treated pari passu. The unsecured notes are rated B2, two notches below the CFR reflecting the size of the secured credit facilities in comparison to the notes and also the subordination of the notes to the secured facilities.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The OFS sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Apergy's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Apergy remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Apergy of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Apergy's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating of SGL-2 reflects our view that the company will maintain good liquidity. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, Apergy had a cash balance of $54 million and an availability of $244 million under its senior secured revolving credit facility due in May 2023. In April 2020 the company exercised a draw of $125 million on its revolver leaving its revolver availability at $119 million. However, concurrent with the merger transaction, the revolver will be upsized to $400 million enhancing the company's liquidity. Apergy will be able to fund its reduced capital spending, working capital needs and debt servicing needs through its operating cash flow. Apergy's debt servicing will include interest payments on the legacy secured credit facility, the new ChampionX Term Loan and unsecured notes, and a 5% per annum mandatory principal amortization on the new ChampionX Term Loan. The company will also be able to reduce its term loan balance should it opt to pay it down through voluntary prepayments. The secured credit facility will require the company to be in compliance with a maximum net leverage covenant of 4x until the end of first quarter of 2021 stepping down to 3.75x by Q2-2021 and 3.5x by Q2-2022 and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the covenants. The company's assets are fully encumbered by the secured credit facilities, limiting the ability to raise cash through asset sales.

Apergy's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's low leverage and highly engineered and differentiated product suite that provides a fair degree of recurring revenue from the Artificial lift business and a market leading position in the Polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) business. The combination with ChampionX business enhances the size and scale of the company and improves its product diversification. Additionally, ChampionX's significant international market presence complements Apergy's largely North American exposure. Apergy was able to reduce its debt significantly in 2018 and 2019 through voluntary prepayment demonstrating a track record of voluntary debt reduction, and resulting in a low financial leverage (debt to EBITDA ratio) of about 2.5x at year-end 2019. Apergy is challenged by the macro commodity price backdrop and the substantial demand weakening for its services in 2020. ChampionX's cash flow is relatively more durable and will cushion the 2020 stress. We project the 2021 financial leverage to improve materially as the company benefits from full year cash flow of ChampionX and also improvement in oil and gas fundamentals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Apergy's ratings would be considered for an upgrade if OFS sector fundamentals improve and the company's EBITDA is sustained above $400 million, improving the company's financial leverage to below 2x, and the company continues to generate positive free cash flow. The company also needs to maintain good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if the prospect of improvement in oil and gas fundamentals through 2021 weaken and Apergy's debt/EBITDA is likely to remain above 3.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Woodlands, TX based Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) is a provider of highly engineered technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas efficiently.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
