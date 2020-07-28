info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Faurecia's new 2028 notes

28 Jul 2020

Frankfurt am Main, July 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned Ba2 ratings to Faurecia's new €500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 and to the €250 million tap issuance to the existing €700 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes rank pari passu with Faurecia's existing senior unsecured debt instruments, also rated Ba2. Moreover, the rating of the new notes is in line with Faurecia's corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba2. Proceeds from the new issuance will be used to refinance Faurecia's €800 million Club Deal Loan signed in April 2020 and to pay fees and expenses related to the issuance of the notes. Moody's expects that the bond issuance will have no material impact on Faurecia's gross debt and related leverage metrics, while the maturity profile of its debt instruments will improve. Without the refinancing, the club deal would mature in 2021.

In the first half of 2020, Faurecia's operating and financial performance was strongly negatively impacted by the global coronavirus outbreak. Sales declined by 35% organically, largely in line with global light vehicle sales. This reflects an outperformance in the individual regions, being offset by an unfavorable regional mix, with a relatively high exposure to weakly performing regions. The company's operating income turned negative to €109 million, after plus €645 million in the first half of 2019. The operating loss results from lower volumes and was partially mitigated by cost flexibilization and cost savings. In the first half, Faurecia's net debt increased by €1.5 billion to €4.0 billion, including net financial investments of €369 million. This leaves free cash flows (before acquisitions) at around minus €1.1 billion, which was substantially negatively impacted by working capital changes (minus €647 million) and lower factoring volumes (€96 million).

For 2020, Moody's also expects an increase in Faurecia's debt levels versus December 2019, driven by negative free cash flows in the highly challenging automotive sector environment. For 2021, Moody's expects free cash flows to break-even and improve further into 2022. Moody's expects Faurecia's EBITA (Moody's adjusted) to drop materially but remain positive in 2020. Moody's expect a subsequent recovery in Faurecia's margins to 4% in 2021, and 6% in 2022. This expectation is supported by (i) Faurecia's track record of continued margin improvements and moderate outperformance of its revenues versus global light vehicle production, and (ii) the company's actions to mitigate the negative impact of the global coronavirus outbreak by cost reduction and variabilization and capex reduction. With this, Moody's expects Faurecia's leverage (debt/EBITDA, Moody's adjusted) to spike in 2020 to around 7x, before improving towards 4x in 2021 and to around 3.0x-3.5x in 2022, which Moody's considers to be appropriate for a Ba2.

Faurecia's Ba2 CFR reflects as positives: (a) the large size of the group, which positions it as one of the 10 largest global automotive suppliers; (b) its strong market position with a leading market share in seating, emission control technologies and interiors; (c) long-standing relationships across a diversified number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); (d) positive exposure to megatrends in the automotive industry (emissions reduction, light weighting and autonomous driving) that supports revenue growth above light vehicle production.

The rating also balances offsetting negative considerations, including: (a) significant exposure to OEM production which is highly cyclical and subjects the company to the manufacturers bargaining power; (b) limited exposure to aftermarket activities, which are typically more stable and at higher margin; (c) weak, albeit improving profitability (5.0% adjusted EBITA margin 2019), with a temporary drop in 2020, (d) recently improved but overall still limited free cash flow (FCF) generation.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Faurecia will manage to recover its EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) towards 6% by 2022, where Moody's expects global light vehicle sales to recover somewhat from a very weak 2020 but still to remain below 2019 levels. The expected margin recovery also reflects continued efficiency measures by the company. With this, and supported by positive free cash flow generation (post dividends) from 2021, Moody's expects a gradual improvement of debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) into the range of 3.0-3.5x, which is appropriate for the Ba2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a positive rating action should Faurecia sustainably achieve EBITA margins above 6% (5.0% in 2019), it continues to generate positive FCF, indicated by FCF/debt in the low to mid-single digits (1.4% as of 2019) through the cycle and if the company can manage its leverage ratio to a level materially below 3.0x debt/EBITDA on a sustainable basis (4.1x as of 2019). An upgrade would also require Faurecia to maintain a solid liquidity profile.

However, EBITA margin approaching 4% or recurring negative free cash flow would put downward pressure on the ratings. Moody's would also consider downgrading Faurecia's ratings if its leverage ratio remained sustainably above 3.5x debt/EBITDA. Likewise, a weakening liquidity profile could result in a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Faurecia is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers for seats, exhaust systems and interiors. In 2019, sales amounted to €17.8 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Paris stock exchange and the largest shareholder is Peugeot S.A. (PSA), which holds 46.3% of the capital and 62.99% of the voting rights (data as of 31 December 2019). The remaining shares of Faurecia are in free float.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthias Heck, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com