Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Fluidra's proposed term loans

Madrid, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned Ba2 ratings to the proposed USD750 million backed senior secured term loan (TL) issued by Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC and the EUR450 million backed senior secured TL issued by Fluidra Finco, S.L.U, wholly owned subsidiaries of Fluidra S.A.'s (Fluidra or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed EUR450 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Fluidra S.A. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed 7-year USD750 million (EUR650 million equivalent) TL and 7-year EUR450 million TL will be used to refinance the company's EUR705 million equivalent existing backed senior secured term loan B (TLB), EUR167 million drawings under its Asset-based Lending (ABL) and RCF as well as EUR79 million of other debt. The company also plans to upsize the RCF from EUR130 million to EUR450 million and extend its maturity to 5 years while cancelling its existing USD230 million ABL facility.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed refinancing is expected to result in a 0.3x increase in the company's leverage (measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA). However, Moody's expects that Fluidra's sustained earnings growth will continue over the next 12-18 months, resulting in an improvement in credit metrics. Moody's expects the company's financial leverage to remain at around 2.5x over the next 12-18 months, and Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins to rise to above 20% going forward, well within the thresholds for the Ba2 rating. Additionally, the maturity extension and RCF upsize is positive from a liquidity perspective.

Fluidra's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) factors in the company's material growth in scale since initial rating assignment in 2018, its global footprint with a large multi-brand portfolio and geographically diversified sales; healthy profitability and cash flow generation, supported by synergies from the recent merger with Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC, as well as by consistent pricing power; balanced financial policy, including a net debt to EBITDA target (as reported by the company) of 2.0x, which is broadly equivalent to a Moody's adjusted gross leverage of 3.0x; and good liquidity.

The rating remains constrained by Fluidra's relatively narrow business focus as a pool equipment producer with a concentration on the residential segment; its exposure to discretionary consumer spending, although the large share of more resilient aftermarket sales provides a degree of protection from the cyclicality of new pool construction; and risks related to shareholder distributions and medium-sized acquisitions, which constrain cash generation and a reduction in financial leverage.

LIQUIDITY

Fluidra's liquidity is good, supported by (1) a cash balance of EUR118 million as of the end of September 2021, (2) the expectation of a solid free cash flow generation of minimum EUR80 million - EUR100 million per annum, and (3) access to a EUR450 million RCF following the proposed refinancing.

These liquidity sources will comfortably cover Fluidra's cash needs, including the large intra-year working capital swings of up to EUR200 million; capital spending of around EUR85-100 million, (including operating lease adjustment); assumed annual acquisition spending of up to EUR35 million (compared to around EUR500 million in 2021 which includes the larger-than-average acquisition of CMP, SRS Smith and Taylor Water Technologies); and dividend payments and share buybacks averaging approximately EUR150 million annually in 2021-22. Following the proposed refinancing, Fluidra will not face any significant debt maturities until 2029.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba2 ratings assigned to the TL and the RCF are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these facilities rank pari passu among themselves and constitute most of Fluidra's debt. The TL and the RCF benefit from a first-priority pledge over substantially all of the group's tangible and intangible assets.

The TL and the RCF are guaranteed by Fluidra and each of its material restricted subsidiaries. The RCF is subject to a springing financial covenant based on the first-lien net leverage ratio, tested only if the RCF is more than 40% drawn, against which Moody's expects the company to retain ample capacity.

Moody's has assumed a 50% recovery rate in absence of any financial maintenance covenant in the TL, which implies a probability of default rating of Ba2-PD.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Fluidra's credit metrics will remain strong over the next 12-18 months, despite a progressive normalization of market demand post-pandemic, on the back of continued efficiency improvements, pricing power and favorable product mix.

The stable outlook also assumes that Fluidra will maintain a balanced financial policy, whereby the already achieved net leverage target of 2.0x will be prioritized over dividends, share buybacks and acquisition spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that the company is already operating below its leverage target of 2.0x, further upward pressure on the rating is more limited. However, over time, upward pressure on the rating could materialise if earnings growth and operating efficiency improvements continue, combined with increased scale and business diversification, leading to a Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.0x on a sustained basis. A rating upgrade would also require that a good liquidity is maintained.

Fluidra's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens as a result of a sustained deterioration in demand or market position, such that Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA rises above 3x on a sustained basis. Negative pressure could also materialise if the company fails to maintain a good liquidity profile as a result of an aggressive M&A strategy or significantly higher than-expected shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fluidra Finco, S.L.U

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2

..Issuer: Fluidra S.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency), Assigned Ba2

..Issuer: Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fluidra Finco, S.L.U

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Withdrawn

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain, Fluidra is the world's largest producer of pool equipment and wellness solutions with a share of 18% of the global pool equipment market. The company operates across 45 countries and has more than 5,500 employees. In 2020, Fluidra reported sales of EUR1.5 billion and EBITDA of EUR317 million. The company's largest shareholders are Fluidra's founding families (28.3%) and Rhône Capital (11.5% stake), with the remaining shares in free float.

