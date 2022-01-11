Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Fluidra's proposed term loans

Madrid, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned Ba2 ratings to
the proposed USD750 million backed senior secured term loan (TL) issued
by Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC and the EUR450 million backed senior secured
TL issued by Fluidra Finco, S.L.U, wholly owned
subsidiaries of Fluidra S.A.'s (Fluidra or the company).
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed
EUR450 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF)
issued by Fluidra S.A. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed 7-year USD750 million (EUR650 million
equivalent) TL and 7-year EUR450 million TL will be used to refinance
the company's EUR705 million equivalent existing backed senior secured
term loan B (TLB), EUR167 million drawings under its Asset-based
Lending (ABL) and RCF as well as EUR79 million of other debt. The
company also plans to upsize the RCF from EUR130 million to EUR450 million
and extend its maturity to 5 years while cancelling its existing USD230
million ABL facility.
The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed refinancing is expected to result in a 0.3x increase
in the company's leverage (measured as Moody's adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA). However, Moody's expects that Fluidra's
sustained earnings growth will continue over the next 12-18 months,
resulting in an improvement in credit metrics. Moody's expects
the company's financial leverage to remain at around 2.5x over
the next 12-18 months, and Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins
to rise to above 20% going forward, well within the thresholds
for the Ba2 rating. Additionally, the maturity extension
and RCF upsize is positive from a liquidity perspective.
Fluidra's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) factors in the company's material
growth in scale since initial rating assignment in 2018, its global
footprint with a large multi-brand portfolio and geographically
diversified sales; healthy profitability and cash flow generation,
supported by synergies from the recent merger with Zodiac Pool Solutions
LLC, as well as by consistent pricing power; balanced financial
policy, including a net debt to EBITDA target (as reported by the
company) of 2.0x, which is broadly equivalent to a Moody's
adjusted gross leverage of 3.0x; and good liquidity.
The rating remains constrained by Fluidra's relatively narrow business
focus as a pool equipment producer with a concentration on the residential
segment; its exposure to discretionary consumer spending, although
the large share of more resilient aftermarket sales provides a degree
of protection from the cyclicality of new pool construction; and
risks related to shareholder distributions and medium-sized acquisitions,
which constrain cash generation and a reduction in financial leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Fluidra's liquidity is good, supported by (1) a cash balance of
EUR118 million as of the end of September 2021, (2) the expectation
of a solid free cash flow generation of minimum EUR80 million -
EUR100 million per annum, and (3) access to a EUR450 million RCF
following the proposed refinancing.
These liquidity sources will comfortably cover Fluidra's cash needs,
including the large intra-year working capital swings of up to
EUR200 million; capital spending of around EUR85-100 million,
(including operating lease adjustment); assumed annual acquisition
spending of up to EUR35 million (compared to around EUR500 million in
2021 which includes the larger-than-average acquisition
of CMP, SRS Smith and Taylor Water Technologies); and dividend
payments and share buybacks averaging approximately EUR150 million annually
in 2021-22. Following the proposed refinancing, Fluidra
will not face any significant debt maturities until 2029.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba2 ratings assigned to the TL and the RCF are in line with the CFR,
reflecting the fact that these facilities rank pari passu among themselves
and constitute most of Fluidra's debt. The TL and the RCF benefit
from a first-priority pledge over substantially all of the group's
tangible and intangible assets.
The TL and the RCF are guaranteed by Fluidra and each of its material
restricted subsidiaries. The RCF is subject to a springing financial
covenant based on the first-lien net leverage ratio, tested
only if the RCF is more than 40% drawn, against which Moody's
expects the company to retain ample capacity.
Moody's has assumed a 50% recovery rate in absence of any financial
maintenance covenant in the TL, which implies a probability of default
rating of Ba2-PD.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Fluidra's credit
metrics will remain strong over the next 12-18 months, despite
a progressive normalization of market demand post-pandemic,
on the back of continued efficiency improvements, pricing power
and favorable product mix.
The stable outlook also assumes that Fluidra will maintain a balanced
financial policy, whereby the already achieved net leverage target
of 2.0x will be prioritized over dividends, share buybacks
and acquisition spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given that the company is already operating below its leverage target
of 2.0x, further upward pressure on the rating is more limited.
However, over time, upward pressure on the rating could materialise
if earnings growth and operating efficiency improvements continue,
combined with increased scale and business diversification, leading
to a Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.0x on
a sustained basis. A rating upgrade would also require that a good
liquidity is maintained.
Fluidra's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens
as a result of a sustained deterioration in demand or market position,
such that Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA rises above 3x on a sustained
basis. Negative pressure could also materialise if the company
fails to maintain a good liquidity profile as a result of an aggressive
M&A strategy or significantly higher than-expected shareholder
distributions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: Fluidra Finco, S.L.U
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba2
..Issuer: Fluidra S.A.
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility
(Local Currency), Assigned Ba2
..Issuer: Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fluidra Finco, S.L.U
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Withdrawn
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain, Fluidra
is the world's largest producer of pool equipment and wellness solutions
with a share of 18% of the global pool equipment market.
The company operates across 45 countries and has more than 5,500
employees. In 2020, Fluidra reported sales of EUR1.5
billion and EBITDA of EUR317 million. The company's largest shareholders
are Fluidra's founding families (28.3%) and Rhône
Capital (11.5% stake), with the remaining shares in
free float.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
