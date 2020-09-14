Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to GCI's proposed amended and extended $900 million credit facility; B2 CFR affirmed on refinancing

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba2 rating to GCI, LLC's (GCI or the Company) proposed amended
and extended $900 million senior secured bank credit facility consisting
of a $350 million senior secured Term Loan B (due 2025),
and $550 million senior secured revolving credit facility (due
2025). Moody's affirmed the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR), B3 rating on the existing
$325 million unsecured notes (due 2024) and $450 million
unsecured notes (due 2025), and Ba2 rating on the existing senior
secured credit facility. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity
rating is maintained. The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: GCI, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: GCI, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: GCI, LLC
....Outlook, Stable
GCI will upsize to the existing Term Loan B by $114 million (amended
and extended to $350 million, due 2025) and is expected to
use the incremental proceeds to refinance a portion of its existing unsecured
notes. As part of the refinancing (the "Refinancing"),
the maturity on the existing $550 million revolver will also be
extended to 2025. At close (the "Close") of the Refinancing
we will withdraw the Ba2 on the existing senior secured credit facility.
On August 6, GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation (the
"parties") announced[1] that they had signed an agreement
for a combination (the "Merger"). In the Merger,
Liberty Broadband Corporation will become GCI's Parent entity (referred
to herein as "Parent"). The Merger will be executed
in a stock-for-stock exchange in which the Parent will acquire
all the outstanding shares of Series A common stock, Series B common
stock, and Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of GCI
Liberty. As a result of the proposed Merger, John Malone
(the "largest shareholder") will have beneficial ownership
of not more than approximately 49% of the Parent's aggregate
outstanding voting power, with exchange rights to preserve his power
for dilutive events. John Malone currently has 27.5%
of the vote at GCI Liberty. The proposed Merger will also combine
the largest shareholder's two cable related investments into one,
simplified holding structure. Subject to the receipt of stockholder
votes, regulatory approvals and other customers conditions,
the Parties anticipate that the Merger will close in 2021.
We view the Refinancing, and planned Merger, overall as credit
negative to GCI. Positively, the Merger and Refinancing will
substantially increase the amount of Charter stock held by GCI's
Parent, generate some interest savings, and result in an extended
maturity profile. However, we view it as credit negative
overall since the Merger will shift the net asset value of GCI's
current ownership in Liberty Broadband shares, worth approximately
$5.5 billion (and the related collateralized margin loan)
outside the corporate family. Additionally, the Refinancing
will weaken covenant protections with elimination of the 6.5x total
net leverage maintenance test in the existing credit agreement,
the addition of a fall-away provision to the $3 billion
minimum net asset restricted payment test (remains in place until the
Merger or refinancing of the 2024 notes), and increase debt marginally.
Upon completion of the Merger, and any future refinancing of the
2024 notes, GCI will have flexibility under its debt agreements
to distribute its investments in publicly owned shares, including
Charter and Lending Tree, to its Parent. We believe those
investments, which have appreciated, combined with the Charter
stock at Liberty Broadband Corporation will be readily available to periodically
recapitalize GCI when necessary, consistent with past practice.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The credit profile is constrained by moderate governance risk.
The company's largest shareholder has a history of managing assets
in complex organizational structures, executing tax-free
asset swaps among separately managed companies, and using a high
degree of financial engineering to optimize investment returns while balancing
credit risk. The location, value, mix, and accessibility
of pledged and unpledged assets both within the corporate family,
and outside, can vary with limited restrictions, making the
permanence of the corporate structure uncertain. Additionally,
while financial policy has generally been balanced, with moderate
leverage (between 4x-5x), no dividends paid, and a
history of equity contributions to the GCI, the company's
debt agreement permits higher leverage with total debt incurrence up to
6.5x. We also view negatively, the company's
small operational scale and limited geographic diversity with regional
concentration in one state, which has experienced a weak economy
that is highly dependent on oil markets. Strong competition,
and a secular decline in pay-tv video and wireline voice,
weigh on operating performance. Regulatory risks are also a constraint,
with a significant percentage of revenue derived from government subsidies
and regulated pricing which can result in lower revenues and delayed cash
collection cycles, causing significant working capital deficits.
In combination with the capital-intensive nature of the business
and its interest burden, the company has been periodically dependent
on equity contributions to cover its variability in cash flows which can
be negative.
GCI's credit profile is supported by its significant unencumbered
assets, though GCI will have the flexibility under its debt agreements
to distribute these assets to its Parent upon the closing of the Merger
and any future refinancing of the 2024 notes. GCI's credit
profile also benefits from potential support from its Parent, which
will own shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter,
Ba2 stable) common stock worth close to $38 billion if the Merger
is consummated. Pro forma for the planned Merger, we expect
the Charter stock owned by GCI will be about 2x rated debt, and
total assets (including Evite and Lending Tree) to be over 3x.
We estimate Charter stock owned outside GCI, net of loans,
will be approximately $30 billion or more than 20x GCI rated debt.
GCI Liberty is the largest shareholder of Charter with total fully diluted
equity ownership of approximately 22.2% (24.4%
pro forma for the Merger) which we believe is critically important to
the reporting structure of GCI's parent. The telecommunications
operating company is also the leading communications provider in Alaska
delivering a quad of services with significant market share in each.
Strong broadband demand drivers support stable to modest organic revenue
growth, and good EBITDA margins in the mid to high 30% range.
The business model has a high mix of recurring revenues from a large base
of mostly small residential customers.
GCI's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects good liquidity
supported by cash balances of near $90 million, solid availability
of at least $275 million under the $550 million revolver,
ample headroom under loan covenants, and very substantial alternate
liquidity in the value of unencumbered assets.
The senior secured bank credit facility (including the Term Loan B and
Revolving Credit Facility) is rated Ba2 (LGD2), three notches higher
than the B2 CFR. Lift is supported by substantial senior unsecured
claims which represent nearly 50% of the capital structure.
We rate the unsecured notes B3 (LGD5), one notch below the CFR,
reflecting its junior claim relative to the senior secured bank facility.
Instrument ratings incorporate a B2-PD probability of default rating
and an expectation of an average recovery in bankruptcy (e.g.
50%) given the mixed capital structure, with both senior
and junior claim priorities. Lease rejection claims and trade payables
are insignificant to instrument ratings given their small claim sizes
relative to funded debt.
A subsidiary of GCI is borrower on a $500 million committed revolving
facility provided by GCI's Parent which provides approximately one
notch of lift to both the secured and unsecured ratings. GCI management
has confirmed that the facility will remain an obligation of a GCI subsidiary
following the contemplated Merger. If the committed facility is
partially reduced or fully eliminated, the instrument ratings (both
secured and unsecured) could be downgraded by 1 notch assuming no other
changes in the financial profile or debt structure.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
We believe telecommunication service providers generally have less exposure
than many other sectors, and expect increased demand for voice,
video and data during the current crisis are likely to temporarily improve
operating performance metrics. As of June 30, the company
was able to grow revenue generating data and wireless subscribers by 7,800
and 7,700 year to date, respectively. Video viewership
and engagement are rising sharply, with subscribers spending an
extraordinary amount of time watching TV for news and entertainment comfort
with the complete shut-down of US cinemas. Broadband data
demand has increased significantly, and usage is more evenly distributed
with the sudden and very sharp rise in remote workers. Most of
the US workforce (excluding essential, front-line workers)
are now using their internet full-time, for voice,
data, and video communications. Additionally, online
commerce and remote learning are drawing significant demand for communication
services. We realize there will be significant disruption to direct
selling, on-premise installations and service, payments
from residential and small and medium sized businesses, advertising,
certain programming (sports and new production / content), and operations
(component supply chains, construction / network upgrades).
However, we expect any temporary negative implications will most
likely to partially or fully offset by the favorable effects of the pandemic.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt and annual revenues
and EBITDA will average approximately $1.5 billion,
$900 million, and up to $340 million, respectively
over the next 12-18 months. We project EBITDA margins in
the mid to high 30% range. Net of capital spending (with
capex to revenue averaging near 15%, as reported) and the
burden of interest expense (equal to near 4.75% of debt),
we expect annual free cash flow to average at least $100 million
over the next 12-18 months, depending on swings in working
capital which is highly variable due to unpredictable government collection
cycles. Our annual revenue growth projections assume video will,
on average, fall by mid-single digit percent, wireless
will be flat to up by low single-digit percent, and data
will average 2%-4%. We expect the leverage
ratio to remain inside our tolerances and liquidity to remain good.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
below 4.5x, free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted)
is sustained above 7.5%, and there is not a material
and unfavorable change in the value, mix, accessibility,
or location of unpledged assets held inside or outside the corporate family.
A positive rating action could also be considered if the Company's liquidity
profile improved, there were favorable changes in regulations,
scale or diversity increased, operating performance stabilized or
improved, financial policy was more conservative, or governance
risk moderated.
The ratings could face downward pressure if gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) is sustained above 5.5x, free cash flow to debt
(Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 2.5% or there
was a material and unfavorable change in the value, mix, accessibility,
or location of pledged or unpledged assets held inside or outside the
corporate family. A negative rating action could also be considered
if liquidity deteriorated, financial policy turned more aggressive,
or parental support was considered unlikely.
GCI owns and operates interests in a broad range of communications businesses.
Its principal operating asset is a leading integrated, facilities-based
communications provider based in Anchorage, Alaska, offering
local and long-distance voice, wireless, video,
and data services to consumer and commercial customers throughout the
state. GCI also holds equity interests in Charter (2%) Liberty
Broadband (23%, which owns approximately 22% of Charter
stock), Evite (100%), and Lending Tree (26%).
The company generated approximately $920 million in revenue for
the last 12 months ended June 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Merger/Acquisition agreement 06-Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
