Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to GVC's new GBP535 million RCF

London, 20 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 rating to GVC Holdings PLC (GVC or the company)'s new GBP535 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). GVC's other ratings, comprising the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba2 instrument ratings on its existing senior secured loans remain unchanged. The outlook is negative. The new GBP 535 million RCF replaces the company's GBP550 million RCF under slightly amended terms including a relaxed financial maintenance covenant.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GVC's Ba2 rating is constrained by the current impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects adjusted leverage (gross leverage as adjusted by Moody's) to spike above the 4.5x downgrade trigger temporarily, but normalize within the appropriate range for the company's Ba2 rating within the next 12-18 months. Despite the uncertainty regarding the duration of lockdowns and cancellation of sports events, the level of expected cash burn is relatively low and GVC has an adequate liquidity buffer. The rating is also constrained by (1) the maturity of the LBO retail segment with its fixed costs structure, although under normal operating conditions this segment provides stable cash flow; (2) the highly competitive nature of the online betting and gaming industry, particularly in the established UK market, which represents approximately 55% of revenue and EBITDA; (3) the presence in the volatile sports betting segment, and; (4) the ongoing threat of greater regulation and increases in gaming taxes, particularly in the UK, however this threat is expected to be lower in the next 12-18 months.

The rating is supported by (1) the size of the group; with revenue of $4.5 billion in 2019, GVC is one of the world largest gaming operators with leading positions in the UK, Germany and Italy; (2) its geographic diversity with presence in 35 countries, although the UK remains the largest market accounting for over 50% of revenues, with low exposure to unregulated jurisdictions of around 6%; (3) its online focus and success in increasing market share organically, with positive industry trends underpinning the online betting and gaming sector both in Europe and globally, and; (4) the competitive advantage from GVC's proprietary technology platform and customer relationship management system (CRM) providing the group with the ability to adjust odds and adapt to customers' preferences and games in a timely manner.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers GVC's liquidity position to be adequate for its near-term needs which include a relatively low level of cash burn during the coronavirus shutdown, supported by (1) cash on balance sheet of at least around GBP260 million; (2) the undrawn new GBP535 million RCF, and; (3) no debt amortisation until 2022.

The RCF has one springing covenant if drawn at 35% or more, set at 6.0x maximum net leverage until December 2021 when it reduces to 4x . Under Moody's base case scenario the covenant would not be expected to breach. The covenant is tested on a quarterly basis and the term loans benefits from cross-acceleration with respect to the RCF.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) is in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions including bonds and bank debt. The loans rank pari passu because they share the same security, consisting mainly of share pledges, and upstream guarantees. The loans also benefit from the guarantees of material subsidiaries representing at least 75% of the consolidated EBITDA. The senior secured Ladbroke bonds rank pari passu with the loans.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook assumes that GVC will experience continued underperformance from the coronavirus outbreak, but that the company will be able to partially offset these adversities and minimize cash burn due to cost reduction, partially with UK government assistance for the payment of wages, as well as relief from deferrals on taxes and business rates. The outlook could be stabilized if there is enough clarity regarding the coronavirus situation to reliably establish that the company's credit metrics are expected to stay well within the established key indicators commensurate for the Ba2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise over time if the company's debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) falls below 4.0x and the company's retained cash flow (RCF)/debt (as adjusted by Moody's) trends above 10%, both on a sustainable basis, while maintaining positive free cash flow. For an upgrade, Moody's also expects the group to maintain a conservative financial policy and good liquidity.

Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if the company's debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) is maintained sustainably above 4.5x, or if free cash flow remains negative for the next 18 months, or if there any material weakening of the company's liquidity profile beyond what has already been taken into account due to the coronavirus. A downgrade could also occur as a result of materially adverse regulatory actions.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

GVC is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a good corporate governance track record. The company has also demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over the last few years, which Moody's regard as commensurate with the company's rating level.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GVC is one of the largest listed global gaming operators with revenues of GBP3.7 billion and EBITDA of approximately GBP760 million for 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

