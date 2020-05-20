Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to GVC's new GBP535 million RCF

London, 20 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Ba2 rating to GVC Holdings PLC (GVC or the company)'s
new GBP535 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF).
GVC's other ratings, comprising the Ba2 corporate family rating
(CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba2
instrument ratings on its existing senior secured loans remain unchanged.
The outlook is negative. The new GBP 535 million RCF replaces the
company's GBP550 million RCF under slightly amended terms including
a relaxed financial maintenance covenant.
RATINGS RATIONALE
GVC's Ba2 rating is constrained by the current impact of the coronavirus
pandemic. Moody's expects adjusted leverage (gross leverage as
adjusted by Moody's) to spike above the 4.5x downgrade trigger
temporarily, but normalize within the appropriate range for the
company's Ba2 rating within the next 12-18 months. Despite
the uncertainty regarding the duration of lockdowns and cancellation of
sports events, the level of expected cash burn is relatively low
and GVC has an adequate liquidity buffer. The rating is also constrained
by (1) the maturity of the LBO retail segment with its fixed costs structure,
although under normal operating conditions this segment provides stable
cash flow; (2) the highly competitive nature of the online betting
and gaming industry, particularly in the established UK market,
which represents approximately 55% of revenue and EBITDA;
(3) the presence in the volatile sports betting segment, and;
(4) the ongoing threat of greater regulation and increases in gaming taxes,
particularly in the UK, however this threat is expected to be lower
in the next 12-18 months.
The rating is supported by (1) the size of the group; with revenue
of $4.5 billion in 2019, GVC is one of the world largest
gaming operators with leading positions in the UK, Germany and Italy;
(2) its geographic diversity with presence in 35 countries, although
the UK remains the largest market accounting for over 50% of revenues,
with low exposure to unregulated jurisdictions of around 6%;
(3) its online focus and success in increasing market share organically,
with positive industry trends underpinning the online betting and gaming
sector both in Europe and globally, and; (4) the competitive
advantage from GVC's proprietary technology platform and customer relationship
management system (CRM) providing the group with the ability to adjust
odds and adapt to customers' preferences and games in a timely manner.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers GVC's liquidity position to be adequate for its near-term
needs which include a relatively low level of cash burn during the coronavirus
shutdown, supported by (1) cash on balance sheet of at least around
GBP260 million; (2) the undrawn new GBP535 million RCF, and;
(3) no debt amortisation until 2022.
The RCF has one springing covenant if drawn at 35% or more,
set at 6.0x maximum net leverage until December 2021 when it reduces
to 4x . Under Moody's base case scenario the covenant would not
be expected to breach. The covenant is tested on a quarterly basis
and the term loans benefits from cross-acceleration with respect
to the RCF.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
is in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery
rate, as is typical for transactions including bonds and bank debt.
The loans rank pari passu because they share the same security,
consisting mainly of share pledges, and upstream guarantees.
The loans also benefit from the guarantees of material subsidiaries representing
at least 75% of the consolidated EBITDA. The senior secured
Ladbroke bonds rank pari passu with the loans.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook assumes that GVC will experience continued underperformance
from the coronavirus outbreak, but that the company will be able
to partially offset these adversities and minimize cash burn due to cost
reduction, partially with UK government assistance for the payment
of wages, as well as relief from deferrals on taxes and business
rates. The outlook could be stabilized if there is enough clarity
regarding the coronavirus situation to reliably establish that the company's
credit metrics are expected to stay well within the established key indicators
commensurate for the Ba2 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward pressure on the ratings could arise over time if the company's
debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) falls below 4.0x and the company's
retained cash flow (RCF)/debt (as adjusted by Moody's) trends above 10%,
both on a sustainable basis, while maintaining positive free cash
flow. For an upgrade, Moody's also expects the group to maintain
a conservative financial policy and good liquidity.
Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if the company's debt/EBITDA
(as adjusted by Moody's) is maintained sustainably above 4.5x,
or if free cash flow remains negative for the next 18 months, or
if there any material weakening of the company's liquidity profile beyond
what has already been taken into account due to the coronavirus.
A downgrade could also occur as a result of materially adverse regulatory
actions.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
GVC is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a good corporate
governance track record. The company has also demonstrated adherence
to a prudent financial policy over the last few years, which Moody's
regard as commensurate with the company's rating level.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
GVC is one of the largest listed global gaming operators with revenues
of GBP3.7 billion and EBITDA of approximately GBP760 million for
2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454