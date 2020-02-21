Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging's new senior unsecured notes

|
|
21 Feb 2020
New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging International, LLC's new $400
million senior unsecured notes due in 2028. The proceeds of the
note offering will be used to repay a portion of the revolver borrowings,
fund transaction related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.
Pro forma for the new $400 million debt issuance, leverage
increases to 3.3 times as adjusted by Moody's from 2.9
times in the twelve months ended December 2019. The modest increase
in leverage is within our current expectations for the rating as the company
embarks on a $600 million mill investment and also funded the first
redemption of partnership units from International Paper Company (Baa2
stable).
The company's unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the
Ba1 corporate family rating, due to their effective subordination
to the sizable senior secured debt. The proposed 2028 notes,
the existing 2027 notes and senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed
by Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC, a holding
company that owns the obligor and operating subsidiaries. The existing
senior unsecured notes due in 2021, 2022 and 2024 are guaranteed
by Graphic Packaging Holding Company, another holding company.
Moody's views guarantees as similar and rates both new and existing unsecured
notes the same.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Graphic Packaging International, LLC
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by the company's scale,
its leading market position in a consolidated industry and modest growth
expectations driven by substitution from plastic into paper-based
packaging. Following the combination with International Paper's
consumer packaging business in January 2018, Graphic Packaging is
the largest North American producer of coated unbleached kraft (CUK) paperboard
and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) and the second largest producer of
solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board. Graphic Packaging also has
the largest network of converting plants among North American paperboard
producers, which allows it to convert 68% of the board it
produces and pass through cost increases on a contractual basis,
albeit with a lag. The credit profile also reflects expectation
of modest leverage (3.3x-3.5x on a Moody's adjusted
basis) but some deterioration in cash flow over the next two years as
the company embarks on a $600 million new mill investment,
while also funding the redemption of International Paper's partnership
units in the company (we assume IP will fully exit in 2022). Our
leverage assumption is based on no further increases in dividends and
no additional share repurchases under current share repurchase authorization
($462 million remaining under current authorization) and projected
modest earnings growth driven by higher volume, ongoing operational
improvements and fairly benign input cost inflation. The credit
profile is constrained by exposure to volatile recycled fiber costs (less
than a third of production capacity) and expectations of continued acquisitions
to supplement organic growth as management targets increasing revenue
by about 60% to reach $10 billion in 2025.
Graphic Packaging's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates
good liquidity. The company maintains low cash balances and relies
on internally generated cash and a large revolver for its liquidity.
Graphic Packaging had approximately $153 million of cash on hand
as of December 2019, and it generates over $1 billion of
EBITDA. The largest cash use over the next two years will be capital
expenditures and redemption of IP partnership units, as interest
expense is around $150 million, the company has terminated
its largest pension plan and its cash taxes are low. The company
does not expect to be a meaningful U.S. federal cash taxpayer
until 2024 due to available net operating losses, other tax attributes,
tax benefits associated with planned capital projects and the anticipated
reduction in IP's investment in the partnership. The company has
nearly full availability on its $1.45 billion U.S.
senior secured revolving credit facility pro forma for the $400
million note issuance. The company also has approximately $110
million availability under its senior secured international credit facilities.
The next maturity is $425 million notes due in April 2021,
followed by $250 million of notes due in November 2022.
We expect the company to refinance the 2021 maturity or repay with revolver
borrowings next year. The revolver and $1.4 billion
of term loans are due in 2023. The company's credit agreement has
a total leverage ratio covenant of 4.25 times as well as an interest
coverage covenant of 3 times. The leverage covenant steps up to
4.5 times for four quarters for an allowed acquisition so long
as there at least one quarter between four quarter periods when leverage
does not exceed 4.25x. Moody's expects the company will
remain in compliance with its debt covenants over the next 12 months.
Graphic Packaging also uses various receivables securitization arrangements
to fund working capital.
As a manufacturing company, Graphic Packaging is moderately exposed
to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social
risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The
company has established expertise in complying with these risks,
and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning
and business models. The company projects to spend $10 million
to $35 million on capital projects to maintain compliance with
environmental laws in 2020-2022, primarily for the waste
water treatment system upgrades at the Augusta, Georgia and Texarkana,
Texas mills. These capital expenditures are not material to credit
quality given the company's strong cash from operations.
The company does not have any large environmental liabilities.
Consumers view the company's paper-based packaging as more environmentally
friendly than plastic packaging, which could support demand for
Graphic Packaging's products going forward. Moreover, approximately
one-third of Graphic Packaging products are from recycled fiber,
which are viewed as more sustainable. However, paper cups
have resin based coating and therefore are not fully recyclable and the
company also manufactures plastic-based packaging such as lids
for cups and bowls. Graphic Packaging is investing to produce a
paper cup with a plant-based biodegradable coating as a more environmentally
friendly offering.
Graphic Packaging is a public company with well-established governance
structures and historically balanced capital allocation approach within
its stated leverage target. The company set new growth targets
in 2019 to reach $10 billion of revenues by 2025 from $6.2
billion on organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while also
increasing its EBITDA margins and maintaining its 2.5-3
times net leverage target.
The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations that Graphic Packaging
will grow its earnings and manage balance sheet within its leverage target
over the next 12 to 18 months as it embarks on a new mill investment.
For the ratings to be upgraded to the investment grade level, the
company's management would need to publicly commit to maintaining investment-grade
financial policies and achieve an unsecured capital structure.
The company would also need to maintain debt/EBITDA below 3 times,
maintain EBITDA margin above 16% and retained cash flow to debt
above 20%.
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and credit metrics
deteriorate such as debt/EBITDA rises to 4 times and retained cash flow
to debt falls below 15% (on sustained basis). The ratings
could also be downgraded if the Kalamazoo mill investment encounters significant
cost overruns or delays, and the company undertakes a large debt-financed
acquisition or shareholder-friendly actions that stress its credit
metrics and cash flow generation.
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Graphic Packaging is one of
North America's leading manufacturers of CUK, CRB and SBS paperboard
packaging for food, food service, beverages and consumer goods.
Graphic Packaging generated sales of approximately $6.2
billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
