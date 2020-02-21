Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging's new senior unsecured notes

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Graphic Packaging International, LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Graphic Packaging International, LLC: Update to credit analysis - Improving earnings, but slim free cash flow on mill investment Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Graphic Packaging International, LLC Issuer Comment: Graphic Packaging International, LLC: Planned new coated recycled board machine is credit positive Covenant Quality Assessment: Graphic Packaging International, LLC: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: $300m 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging's new senior unsecured notes Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging's new senior unsecured notes 21 Feb 2020 New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging International, LLC's new $400 million senior unsecured notes due in 2028. The proceeds of the note offering will be used to repay a portion of the revolver borrowings, fund transaction related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the new $400 million debt issuance, leverage increases to 3.3 times as adjusted by Moody's from 2.9 times in the twelve months ended December 2019. The modest increase in leverage is within our current expectations for the rating as the company embarks on a $600 million mill investment and also funded the first redemption of partnership units from International Paper Company (Baa2 stable). The company's unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the Ba1 corporate family rating, due to their effective subordination to the sizable senior secured debt. The proposed 2028 notes, the existing 2027 notes and senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed by Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC, a holding company that owns the obligor and operating subsidiaries. The existing senior unsecured notes due in 2021, 2022 and 2024 are guaranteed by Graphic Packaging Holding Company, another holding company. Moody's views guarantees as similar and rates both new and existing unsecured notes the same. Assignments: ..Issuer: Graphic Packaging International, LLC ....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5) RATINGS RATIONALE The Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by the company's scale, its leading market position in a consolidated industry and modest growth expectations driven by substitution from plastic into paper-based packaging. Following the combination with International Paper's consumer packaging business in January 2018, Graphic Packaging is the largest North American producer of coated unbleached kraft (CUK) paperboard and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) and the second largest producer of solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board. Graphic Packaging also has the largest network of converting plants among North American paperboard producers, which allows it to convert 68% of the board it produces and pass through cost increases on a contractual basis, albeit with a lag. The credit profile also reflects expectation of modest leverage (3.3x-3.5x on a Moody's adjusted basis) but some deterioration in cash flow over the next two years as the company embarks on a $600 million new mill investment, while also funding the redemption of International Paper's partnership units in the company (we assume IP will fully exit in 2022). Our leverage assumption is based on no further increases in dividends and no additional share repurchases under current share repurchase authorization ($462 million remaining under current authorization) and projected modest earnings growth driven by higher volume, ongoing operational improvements and fairly benign input cost inflation. The credit profile is constrained by exposure to volatile recycled fiber costs (less than a third of production capacity) and expectations of continued acquisitions to supplement organic growth as management targets increasing revenue by about 60% to reach $10 billion in 2025. Graphic Packaging's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates good liquidity. The company maintains low cash balances and relies on internally generated cash and a large revolver for its liquidity. Graphic Packaging had approximately $153 million of cash on hand as of December 2019, and it generates over $1 billion of EBITDA. The largest cash use over the next two years will be capital expenditures and redemption of IP partnership units, as interest expense is around $150 million, the company has terminated its largest pension plan and its cash taxes are low. The company does not expect to be a meaningful U.S. federal cash taxpayer until 2024 due to available net operating losses, other tax attributes, tax benefits associated with planned capital projects and the anticipated reduction in IP's investment in the partnership. The company has nearly full availability on its $1.45 billion U.S. senior secured revolving credit facility pro forma for the $400 million note issuance. The company also has approximately $110 million availability under its senior secured international credit facilities. The next maturity is $425 million notes due in April 2021, followed by $250 million of notes due in November 2022. We expect the company to refinance the 2021 maturity or repay with revolver borrowings next year. The revolver and $1.4 billion of term loans are due in 2023. The company's credit agreement has a total leverage ratio covenant of 4.25 times as well as an interest coverage covenant of 3 times. The leverage covenant steps up to 4.5 times for four quarters for an allowed acquisition so long as there at least one quarter between four quarter periods when leverage does not exceed 4.25x. Moody's expects the company will remain in compliance with its debt covenants over the next 12 months. Graphic Packaging also uses various receivables securitization arrangements to fund working capital. As a manufacturing company, Graphic Packaging is moderately exposed to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. The company projects to spend $10 million to $35 million on capital projects to maintain compliance with environmental laws in 2020-2022, primarily for the waste water treatment system upgrades at the Augusta, Georgia and Texarkana, Texas mills. These capital expenditures are not material to credit quality given the company's strong cash from operations. The company does not have any large environmental liabilities. Consumers view the company's paper-based packaging as more environmentally friendly than plastic packaging, which could support demand for Graphic Packaging's products going forward. Moreover, approximately one-third of Graphic Packaging products are from recycled fiber, which are viewed as more sustainable. However, paper cups have resin based coating and therefore are not fully recyclable and the company also manufactures plastic-based packaging such as lids for cups and bowls. Graphic Packaging is investing to produce a paper cup with a plant-based biodegradable coating as a more environmentally friendly offering. Graphic Packaging is a public company with well-established governance structures and historically balanced capital allocation approach within its stated leverage target. The company set new growth targets in 2019 to reach $10 billion of revenues by 2025 from $6.2 billion on organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while also increasing its EBITDA margins and maintaining its 2.5-3 times net leverage target. The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations that Graphic Packaging will grow its earnings and manage balance sheet within its leverage target over the next 12 to 18 months as it embarks on a new mill investment. For the ratings to be upgraded to the investment grade level, the company's management would need to publicly commit to maintaining investment-grade financial policies and achieve an unsecured capital structure. The company would also need to maintain debt/EBITDA below 3 times, maintain EBITDA margin above 16% and retained cash flow to debt above 20%. The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and credit metrics deteriorate such as debt/EBITDA rises to 4 times and retained cash flow to debt falls below 15% (on sustained basis). The ratings could also be downgraded if the Kalamazoo mill investment encounters significant cost overruns or delays, and the company undertakes a large debt-financed acquisition or shareholder-friendly actions that stress its credit metrics and cash flow generation. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Graphic Packaging is one of North America's leading manufacturers of CUK, CRB and SBS paperboard packaging for food, food service, beverages and consumer goods. Graphic Packaging generated sales of approximately $6.2 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. 