Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging's new senior unsecured notes

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging International, LLC's proposed senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the notes will be used to repay revolver borrowings that funded the second $250 million acquisition of International Paper's minority partnership interest and for general corporate purposes. All other ratings remain unchanged. Pro forma for the new $350 million debt issuance, leverage increases to 3.9 times as adjusted by Moody's from 3.6 times in the twelve months ended June 2020. The modest increase in leverage is within our current expectations for the rating as the company embarked on a $600 million mill investment and also funded the first 2 redemptions of partnership units from International Paper Company (Baa2 stable).

The company's unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the Ba1 corporate family rating, due to their effective subordination to the sizable senior secured debt. The proposed notes, as well as the existing 2028 and 2027 notes and senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed by Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC, a holding company that owns the obligor and operating subsidiaries. The existing senior unsecured notes due in 2021, 2022 and 2024 are guaranteed by Graphic Packaging Holding Company, another holding company. Moody's views guarantees as similar and rates both new and existing unsecured notes the same.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Graphic Packaging International, LLC

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by the company's scale, its leading market position in a consolidated industry and projected earnings growth supported by stable food and beverage and consumer end markets (which account for roughly over 70% of sales). Volume growth in food and beverage packaging driven by pantry restocking and increased at home consumption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to offset declines in the foodservice business. The company is also expected to continue to see some volume growth driven by substitution from plastic into paper-based packaging, though with some delays. Graphic Packaging is the largest North American producer of coated unbleached kraft (CUK) paperboard and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) and the second largest producer of solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board and benefits from the ability to move products between different substrates and actively manage supply to match demand and support pricing. Graphic Packaging also has the largest network of converting plants among North American paperboard producers, which allows it to convert 70% of the board it produces and pass through cost increases on a contractual basis, albeit with a lag. The credit profile is constrained by exposure to volatile recycled fiber costs (less than a third of production capacity) and expectations of continued acquisitions to supplement organic growth as management targets increasing revenue by about 60% to reach $10 billion in 2025. Pro forma leverage is marginally above the company's public net leverage target of 2.5-3 times (before Moody's standard adjustments), but over time, Moody's expects the company to return to its target metrics as it grows earnings and completes its major capital investment aimed at lowering its CRB production costs. Pro forma retained cash flow-to-debt remains strong for the rating at 20%. Moody's leverage assumption is based on no further increases in dividends, limited additional share repurchases, and modest earnings growth driven by higher volume and, ongoing operational improvements. Moody's also assumes that future IP partnership unit redemption will be made with shares.

Graphic Packaging's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates good liquidity. The company maintains low cash balances and relies on internally generated cash and a large revolver for its liquidity. Graphic Packaging had approximately $84 million of cash on hand as of 30 June 2020, and it generates over $1 billion of EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's). The largest cash use over the next two years will be capital expenditures and redemption of IP partnership units, as interest expense is around $130 million, the company has terminated its largest pension plan and its cash taxes are low. The company does not expect to be a meaningful U.S. federal cash taxpayer until 2024 due to available net operating losses, other tax attributes, tax benefits associated with planned capital projects and the anticipated reduction in IP's investment in the partnership. The company has modest borrowings outstanding on its $1.45 billion U.S. senior secured revolving credit facility pro forma for the new note issuance. The company also has approximately $100 million of availability under its senior secured international credit facilities.

The next maturity is $425 million notes due in April 2021, followed by $250 million of notes due in November 2022. The company is expected to refinance the 2021 maturity or repay with revolver borrowings next year. The revolver and $1.4 billion of term loans are due in 2023. The company's credit agreement has a total leverage ratio covenant of 4.25 times as well as an interest coverage covenant of 3 times. The leverage covenant steps up to 4.5 times for four quarters for an allowed acquisition so long as there at least one quarter between four quarter periods when leverage does not exceed 4.25 times. Moody's expects the company will remain in compliance with its debt covenants over the next 12 months. Graphic Packaging also uses various receivables securitization arrangements to fund working capital.

As a manufacturing company, Graphic Packaging is moderately exposed to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. The company projects to spend $10 million to $35 million on capital projects to maintain compliance with environmental laws in 2020-2022, primarily for the waste water treatment system upgrades at the Augusta, Georgia and Texarkana, Texas mills. These capital expenditures are not material to credit quality given the company's strong cash from operations. The company does not have any large environmental liabilities.

Consumers view the company's paper-based packaging as more environmentally friendly than plastic packaging, which could support demand for Graphic Packaging's products going forward. Moreover, approximately one-third of Graphic Packaging products are from recycled fiber, which are viewed as more sustainable. However, paper cups have resin based coating and therefore are not fully recyclable and the company also manufactures plastic-based packaging such as lids for cups and bowls. Graphic Packaging is investing to produce a paper cup with a plant-based biodegradable coating as a more environmentally friendly offering. Graphic Packaging is a public company with well-established governance structures and historically balanced capital allocation approach within its stated leverage target.

The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations that Graphic Packaging will continue to grow its earnings and will return to its own leverage targets over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and credit metrics deteriorate such as debt/EBITDA rises to 4 times and retained cash flow to debt falls below 15% (on sustained basis). The ratings could also be downgraded if the Kalamazoo mill investment encounters significant cost overruns or delays, and the company undertakes a large debt-financed acquisition or shareholder-friendly actions that stress its credit metrics and cash flow generation.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Graphic Packaging is one of North America's leading manufacturers of CUK, CRB and SBS paperboard packaging for food, food service, beverages and consumer goods. Graphic Packaging generated sales of approximately $6.3 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

