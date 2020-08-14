Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging's new senior unsecured notes

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba2 rating to Graphic Packaging International, LLC's proposed
senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the notes will be used to
repay revolver borrowings that funded the second $250 million acquisition
of International Paper's minority partnership interest and for general
corporate purposes. All other ratings remain unchanged.
Pro forma for the new $350 million debt issuance, leverage
increases to 3.9 times as adjusted by Moody's from 3.6 times
in the twelve months ended June 2020. The modest increase in leverage
is within our current expectations for the rating as the company embarked
on a $600 million mill investment and also funded the first 2 redemptions
of partnership units from International Paper Company (Baa2 stable).
The company's unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the
Ba1 corporate family rating, due to their effective subordination
to the sizable senior secured debt. The proposed notes, as
well as the existing 2028 and 2027 notes and senior secured credit facilities
are guaranteed by Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC,
a holding company that owns the obligor and operating subsidiaries.
The existing senior unsecured notes due in 2021, 2022 and 2024 are
guaranteed by Graphic Packaging Holding Company, another holding
company. Moody's views guarantees as similar and rates both new
and existing unsecured notes the same.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Graphic Packaging International, LLC
....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by the company's scale,
its leading market position in a consolidated industry and projected earnings
growth supported by stable food and beverage and consumer end markets
(which account for roughly over 70% of sales). Volume growth
in food and beverage packaging driven by pantry restocking and increased
at home consumption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will continue
to offset declines in the foodservice business. The company is
also expected to continue to see some volume growth driven by substitution
from plastic into paper-based packaging, though with some
delays. Graphic Packaging is the largest North American producer
of coated unbleached kraft (CUK) paperboard and coated recycled paperboard
(CRB) and the second largest producer of solid bleached sulfate (SBS)
board and benefits from the ability to move products between different
substrates and actively manage supply to match demand and support pricing.
Graphic Packaging also has the largest network of converting plants among
North American paperboard producers, which allows it to convert
70% of the board it produces and pass through cost increases on
a contractual basis, albeit with a lag. The credit profile
is constrained by exposure to volatile recycled fiber costs (less than
a third of production capacity) and expectations of continued acquisitions
to supplement organic growth as management targets increasing revenue
by about 60% to reach $10 billion in 2025. Pro forma
leverage is marginally above the company's public net leverage target
of 2.5-3 times (before Moody's standard adjustments),
but over time, Moody's expects the company to return to its
target metrics as it grows earnings and completes its major capital investment
aimed at lowering its CRB production costs. Pro forma retained
cash flow-to-debt remains strong for the rating at 20%.
Moody's leverage assumption is based on no further increases in
dividends, limited additional share repurchases, and modest
earnings growth driven by higher volume and, ongoing operational
improvements. Moody's also assumes that future IP partnership
unit redemption will be made with shares.
Graphic Packaging's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates
good liquidity. The company maintains low cash balances and relies
on internally generated cash and a large revolver for its liquidity.
Graphic Packaging had approximately $84 million of cash on hand
as of 30 June 2020, and it generates over $1 billion of EBITDA
(as adjusted by Moody's). The largest cash use over the next
two years will be capital expenditures and redemption of IP partnership
units, as interest expense is around $130 million,
the company has terminated its largest pension plan and its cash taxes
are low. The company does not expect to be a meaningful U.S.
federal cash taxpayer until 2024 due to available net operating losses,
other tax attributes, tax benefits associated with planned capital
projects and the anticipated reduction in IP's investment in the partnership.
The company has modest borrowings outstanding on its $1.45
billion U.S. senior secured revolving credit facility pro
forma for the new note issuance. The company also has approximately
$100 million of availability under its senior secured international
credit facilities.
The next maturity is $425 million notes due in April 2021,
followed by $250 million of notes due in November 2022.
The company is expected to refinance the 2021 maturity or repay with revolver
borrowings next year. The revolver and $1.4 billion
of term loans are due in 2023. The company's credit agreement has
a total leverage ratio covenant of 4.25 times as well as an interest
coverage covenant of 3 times. The leverage covenant steps up to
4.5 times for four quarters for an allowed acquisition so long
as there at least one quarter between four quarter periods when leverage
does not exceed 4.25 times. Moody's expects the company
will remain in compliance with its debt covenants over the next 12 months.
Graphic Packaging also uses various receivables securitization arrangements
to fund working capital.
As a manufacturing company, Graphic Packaging is moderately exposed
to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social
risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The
company has established expertise in complying with these risks,
and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning
and business models. The company projects to spend $10 million
to $35 million on capital projects to maintain compliance with
environmental laws in 2020-2022, primarily for the waste
water treatment system upgrades at the Augusta, Georgia and Texarkana,
Texas mills. These capital expenditures are not material to credit
quality given the company's strong cash from operations. The company
does not have any large environmental liabilities.
Consumers view the company's paper-based packaging as more environmentally
friendly than plastic packaging, which could support demand for
Graphic Packaging's products going forward. Moreover, approximately
one-third of Graphic Packaging products are from recycled fiber,
which are viewed as more sustainable. However, paper cups
have resin based coating and therefore are not fully recyclable and the
company also manufactures plastic-based packaging such as lids
for cups and bowls. Graphic Packaging is investing to produce a
paper cup with a plant-based biodegradable coating as a more environmentally
friendly offering. Graphic Packaging is a public company with well-established
governance structures and historically balanced capital allocation approach
within its stated leverage target.
The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations that Graphic Packaging
will continue to grow its earnings and will return to its own leverage
targets over the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and credit metrics
deteriorate such as debt/EBITDA rises to 4 times and retained cash flow
to debt falls below 15% (on sustained basis). The ratings
could also be downgraded if the Kalamazoo mill investment encounters significant
cost overruns or delays, and the company undertakes a large debt-financed
acquisition or shareholder-friendly actions that stress its credit
metrics and cash flow generation.
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Graphic Packaging is one of
North America's leading manufacturers of CUK, CRB and SBS paperboard
packaging for food, food service, beverages and consumer goods.
Graphic Packaging generated sales of approximately $6.3
billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
