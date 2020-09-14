Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Hologic's senior unsecured notes

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Hologic, Inc.'s ("Hologic") proposed $950 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. Proceeds from the new senior notes will be used to redeem the company's existing $950 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook is stable.

"The refinancing transaction will extend maturities and reduce interest expense in a leverage neutral manner, a credit positive" says Moody's Vice President Kailash Chhaya.

Consequently, there is no change to the company's existing Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Baa3 senior secured ratings, Ba2 senior unsecured rating and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. On 11 September, Moody's upgraded Hologic's ratings reflecting an improvement in Hologic's financial metrics and the expectation that financial leverage will continue to remain moderate even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rating Assigned:

$950 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 at Ba2 (LGD5)

Rating to be withdrawn upon close:

$950 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 at Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hologic's Ba1 CFR rating reflects its good scale, leading market positions within its core franchises and good revenue diversity by product and customer. The rating is also supported by the recurring nature of a significant proportion of the company's revenues which are generated from service contracts and consumables. Further, the company generates good free cash flow, has strong interest coverage and has moderate financial leverage. Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA was approximately 3.0x for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The rating is constrained by Hologic's exposure to general medical utilization trends and hospital capital equipment spending, particularly in the US. The company's rating is also constrained by industry-wide challenges including customer pricing pressure as well as payors' increased focus on value-based healthcare. The ratings are also constrained by technology obsolescence risk and competition by much larger medical products companies, requiring Hologic to constantly invest in innovation in order to remain competitive.

Hologic's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation for very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This is supported by healthy cash balances and Moody's expectation of annual free cash flow in excess of $500 million. That level of free cash flow will be more than sufficient to satisfy Hologic's modest debt maturities and other cash needs. The company does not pay dividends but does opportunistically repurchase its own shares using internal cash.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Hologic will continue to increase its scale by sustaining low to mid-single-digit organic growth and tuck-in acquisitions. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Hologic will refrain from making significant acquisitions or outsized share repurchases.

Environmental risks across medical device companies are relatively low with respect to air, water and soil pollution, water shortages and carbon regulation. Medical device companies face moderate social risk primarily related to responsible production and satisfactorily responding to social and demographic trends. For Hologic, the social risks are moderate and are primarily associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects. With respect to governance, Hologic has expressed commitment to balance its shareholders' interest with that of debtholders'.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Hologic can sustain revenue growth and maintain profitability such that adjusted debt to EBITDA declines below 2.5 times. Declining reliance on the more cyclical capital equipment portion of its business and maintaining a conservative financial policy could also support an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's operating performance weakens significantly or if it executes material debt-funded acquisition and/or share repurchases that result in debt to EBITDA being sustained above 3.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hologic, Inc. (Hologic; NASDAQ: HOLX) is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women's health. The company's core business units focus on the areas of molecular diagnostics, breast health, gynecological surgical, and skeletal health. Revenues for the last twelve months were approximately $3.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

