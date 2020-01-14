Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to INEOS Styrolution new senior secured debt; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody's to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody's credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody's credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody's credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited Ineos Styrolution US Holding LLC

Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to INEOS Styrolution new senior secured debt; outlook stable 14 Jan 2020 London, 14 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Ba2 ratings to the new €500 milllion and US$202 million senior secured term loan B facilities ("TLB") due 2027 to be entered into by INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH and INEOS Styrolution US Holding LLC and a Ba2 rating to the €500 million senior secured instrument to be issued by INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited ("Styrolution") as well as the Ba2 ratings assigned to the outstanding senior secured term loan B facilities due March 2024, borrowed by INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH and INEOS Styrolution US Holding LLC. The outlook remains stable. The instrument ratings were assigned in the context of Styrolution's proposed transaction to refinance its existing TLB and drawings under the securitisation facility, as well as fund a €300 million shareholder distribution and future expansion capex. This will enable the group to extend its maturity profile and maintain a liquidity buffer. RATINGS RATIONALE The Ba2 ratings reflect Styrolution's leading global market share in the styrenics market in terms of capacity, global operational footprint and cost leadership position benefiting from its integration within the wider INEOS Limited group of companies. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited ("Styrolution") as well as the Ba2 ratings assigned to the outstanding senior secured term loan B facilities due March 2024, borrowed by INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH and INEOS Styrolution US Holding LLC. The outlook remains stable. The instrument ratings were assigned in the context of Styrolution's proposed transaction to refinance its existing TLB and drawings under the securitisation facility, as well as fund a €300 million shareholder distribution and future expansion capex. This will enable the group to extend its maturity profile and maintain a liquidity buffer. RATINGS RATIONALE The Ba2 ratings reflect Styrolution's leading global market share in the styrenics market in terms of capacity, global operational footprint and cost leadership position benefiting from its integration within the wider INEOS Limited group of companies. These positive credit attributes help mitigate Styrolution's inherent exposure to economic cycles and feedstock price volatility, as a significant proportion of its customers operate in cyclical end-markets such as automotive, construction and electronics. These positive factors also mitigate Styrolution's lack of product diversification because of its narrow focus on the styrenics chain and the threat of substitution by other types of plastic affecting its polystyrene and most standard acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) products. However, as a result of Styrolution upstreaming total dividends of €870 million to its owner during 2019-2020, Moody's estimates that the group's pro-forma leverage (as measured by adjusted total debt to EBITDA) would be around 1.8x at year-end 2019. Looking ahead, more challenging conditions in the global styrenics market amid sizeable capacity additions in China are likely to weigh on the group's operating profitability. Moody's expects annual EBITDA to drop to a mid-to-bottom-of-the-cycle level of around €600 million in the next 2-3 years. Combined with increased growth capex, this will likely lead to an increase in leverage towards 3.0x by 2022, thereby reducing the group's headroom within the Ba2 rating category. In this context, Moody's expects that the group's owners will show restraint and keep future dividends to a level that does not jeopardise the group's financial policy to keep unadjusted net leverage under 3.0x through the cycle. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Environmental considerations are a material factor in this rating action. Soil, water and air pollution regulations continue to represent the key environmental risks to the chemical sector, with petrochemical companies such as Styrolution particularly exposed to carbon emission regulations. The packaging sector is the largest end market for polystyrene. This is a sector that is under pressure from both regulations and changing consumer behaviour around single-use plastics. We believe this is a risk that will result in lower volumes in the medium term. In this context, we note the group's intent to support the shift to a circular economy by trying to reduce post-consumer styrenic waste and actively participating in the various stages of the recycling process. To this end, Styrolution has been developing new chemical recycling technology for polystyrene packaging waste and new styrenics products such as the Terluran ECO grade of mechanical post-recycled ABS. The group also has a solid safety track record based on the total case injury rate (TCIR) that it has reported in recent years in accordance with US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard. This rate has remained well below the average OSHA rate recorded for petrochemicals and polymers manufacturers by the US Department of Labor. Styrolution is a private company that is part of the INEOS family of companies ultimately 100% owned by James Ratcliffe (61.8%), Andrew Currie (19.2%) and John Reece (19.0%), 95% of which is held through INEOS Limited. Styrolution's stated financial policy is to keep unadjusted net leverage under 3.0x through the cycle. In this context, the low leverage exhibited at year-end 2018 (0.4x on a Moody's adjusted basis) gave the group the flexibility to pay total dividends of €870 million in 2019-2020 in order to support investments made by other companies within the INEOS family. However, given the growth projects Styrolution plans to undertake in coming years, Moody's expects its owners to show restraint and keep future dividends to a level that does not jeopardise the group's financial policy and liquidity at any time. LIQUIDITY Moody's views Styrolution's liquidity profile as adequate. As of the end of September 2019, the group had cash balances of €289 million, availabilities of €153 million under committed credit facilities and headroom of €189 million, reflecting over-collateralisation under its €450 million trade receivables securitisation programme, which expires in July 2021. Assuming the successful execution of the proposed refinancing, Styrolution will have no material debt maturity before 2027, when its new TLB and senior secured instrument fall due. While Styrolution does not have any committed revolving credit facilities, it will be able to use debt proceeds raised through the proposed refinancing to repay some of the outstandings under the securitisation programme and cover the negative free cash flow after capex and dividend (FCF) Moody's expects the group to generate in 2020. However, depending on future operating performance, Moody's considers that Styrolution may have to raise additional debt in 2021-2022 in order to fund its planned growth capex. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The Ba2 ratings assigned to the first lien term loans (TLB) and senior secured instrument of INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH and INEOS Styrolution US Holding LLC reflect the fact that obligations under the TLB and senior secured instrument rank pari passu with each other, sharing the same guarantee and security packages. The TLB and senior secured instrument are (1) guaranteed on a senior secured basis by INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited and some of its material subsidiaries representing at least 85% of the restricted group's consolidated EBITDA and assets, and (2) secured by first ranking liens (to the extent possible and subject to permitted liens) on substantially all of the assets of those entities. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the group will maintain satisfactory margins above 10% while keeping Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x. The stable outlook also assumes that the group will maintain sound liquidity. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - UP Given the group's size and exposure to a cyclical industry, as well as ambitious medium-term capital spending plans, we consider a rating upgrade unlikely in the short term, unless: (i) the group's share of specialty products markedly increases, leading to more stable EBITDA through the cycle; and (ii) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA remains below 2.0x through the cycle. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN The rating could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin declines to 10% for a prolonged period; Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA stays above 3.0x because of a prolonged deterioration in operating profitability, material increase in debt to fund capex or acquisitions or departure from its conservative financial policy framework. A rating downgrade could also result from a material change in the relationship between Styrolution and the wider INEOS Limited group of companies. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. CORPORATE PROFILE INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited, with management based in Frankfurt, Germany, is a leading global styrenics supplier (based on revenues), especially in Europe and North America. INEOS Styrolution is focused on the production and sale of polystyrene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), styrene monomer, and other styrenic specialities. The group is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS AG (unrated). In 2018, INEOS Styrolution's revenues and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA were €5.4 billion and €861 million, respectively. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Francois Lauras

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​