Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to INEOS' senior secured notes due 2026; outlook is negative

London, 22 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba2 rating to the senior secured notes due 2026 being issued by Ineos Finance plc, a subsidiary of Ineos Group Holdings S.A. (INEOS, rated Ba3, Negative). The rating outlook is negative.

The senior secured notes will rank pari-passu with the Ba2 rated senior secured term loans due 2024 issued by Ineos US Finance LLC and Ineos Finance plc, as well as with the senior secured notes due November 2025 and May 2026 issued by Ineos Finance plc. The notes' rating is one notch above the corporate family rating for INEOS due to their ranking priority within the capital structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

INEOS' Ba3 corporate family ratings reflect the company's robust business profile including its (1) leading market position as one of the world's largest chemical groups across a number of key commodity chemicals; (2) vertically integrated business model, which ensures that the company can capture margins across the whole value chain and benefit from economies of scale; and (3) well-invested production facilities, with most of them ranking in the first or second quartile on the regional industry cost curve.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced by INEOS' elevated leverage (expected to exceed 6.0x in 2020) and aggressive financial policy as evidenced by the planned dividend distribution during the weaker part of the cycle.

For detailed rating considerations, please refer to the press release dated 19th October 2020. https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_434684

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that significant pressure on operating profitability will leave INEOS's leverage metrics weakly positioned at year-end 2020 relative to our guidance for the Ba3 rating, including Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA not exceeding 5.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While unlikely at this juncture, positive pressure on the rating may arise over time if (i) retained cash flow to debt is consistently above 20%; (ii) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4x; and (iii) INEOS maintains good liquidity and adopts a more consistently conservative financial policy.

Conversely, the ratings could come under downward pressure if (i) cyclical recovery fails to materialize in 2021; (ii) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA keeps over 5x and retained cash flow to debt below 15% for a prolonged period of time; (iii) the group's liquidity profile weakens; or (iv) INEOS chooses to make any further dividend distributions while its leverage levels are elevated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A. was established in 1998 via a management buy-out of the former BP petrochemicals asset in Antwerp, which was led by Mr. Ratcliffe, chairman of INEOS Group Holdings S.A. The group has subsequently grown through a series of acquisitions. In 2019, INEOS reported consolidated revenues of €13.7 billion and EBITDA before exceptionals of €1.9 billion.

