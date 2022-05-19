Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Iliad S.A.'s existing notes

Milan, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 rating to the existing €3.9 billion senior unsecured bonds issued by Iliad S.A. ("Iliad"), the operating subsidiary of Iliad Holding S.A.S. ("Iliad Holding" or "the company"), a European telecommunications operator with presence in France, Italy and Poland. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Iliad Holding's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on the €3.7 billion equivalent guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Iliad Holding. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The Ba2 rating assigned to Iliad S.A.'s notes is one notch above the Ba3 corporate family rating, as the entity is closer to the cash flow generating assets and these obligations structurally rank ahead of liabilities at the holding company, which are rated B2," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Iliad Holding.

"While Iliad Holding's leverage is still high and market conditions remain competitive, we have affirmed the existing ratings to reflect the company's scale and strong market position in France, Italy and Poland, as well as its good track record of revenue growth," adds Mr. Bisagno.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Iliad Holding's Ba3 rating reflects: (1) the company's scale and geographical diversification owing to the company's presence in France, Italy and Poland; (2) its strong positioning in the French and Polish telecom markets with a growing market share in the Italian mobile segment; (3) its solid revenue growth rates and margins, which remain above industry average; and (4) the expectation of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation (before spectrum payment) from 2022 onwards.

However, the rating also reflects: (1) the company's high leverage with Moody's adjusted leverage expected at around 4.8x in 2022 (pro forma for 12 months contribution from UPC Poland), following the debt financed expansions in Italy and Poland, and the debt incurred to fund share buybacks and the take private deal; (2) uncertainties around the path of deleveraging and, more broadly, financial policies going forward owing to the concentrated ownership despite management's commitment to deleverage to below 4.0x in the short term; (3) the highly competitive market environment; (4) the sustained capex levels largely as a consequence of 5G investments in France and the roll-out of its own network in Italy, which put pressure on free cash flow generation; and (5) modest execution risk from M&A activity.

Iliad's revenue increased materially over 2019-21, driven by a combination of positive organic growth in Italy and France, and the contribution from the acquisition of Play in Poland. Underlying growth was particularly strong in 2021, with revenue and EBITDA (before lease expenses) up by 29% and 57%, respectively (up 4.8% and 22.3%, excluding M&A contribution), with the Italian operations reaching EBITDA break-even for the first time since launch, driven by stronger revenue and good progress of the network rollout plan.

Despite strong growth, the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF was negative over 2020-21 because of high capex. In addition, Iliad Holding's debt increased further in 2021 because of the €3.1 billion take-private deal and Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to 5.3x as of December 2021 (from 5.0x as of December 2020, pro forma for the 12 months contribution from Play). Over the past five years, Iliad Holding's Moody's adjusted debt has increased from €3.4 billion in 2016 to €19.3 billion in 2021, including new debt at the holding company level.

Moody's expects Iliad's revenue to increase in the high single digit range each year over 2022-23, driven by the contribution from the acquired assets in Poland and positive organic growth across all of Iliad's geographies. Moody's expects that the impact from higher inflation will not derail profit growth, owing to a combination of manageable staff costs and increased cost efficiencies, offsetting higher energy costs.

In 2022, the rating agency expects FCF to turn positive (before spectrum payment) and reach €150 million benefiting from stronger EBITDA, steady working capital needs and capital spending. Iliad's Moody's adjusted debt will remain broadly stable because the impact from the acquisition of UPC Poland will be offset by debt repayments with proceeds from the towers disposal.

However, there will be additional funding requirements in 2021 mainly because of spectrum payments, although this deferred spectrum consideration is already included in Moody's adjusted debt. Because of higher earnings, the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to 4.8x in 2022, and decrease towards 4.6x by 2023, which would leave the company more adequately positioned in the rating category.

LIQUIDITY

Iliad Holding's liquidity has tightened owing to the large cash outflows expected over the next 12 to 18 months. These mainly include the around €1 billion spectrum payment in October 2022 and the €650 million senior unsecured bond maturity in December 2022.

Liquidity sources include (1) cash of €783 million at 31 December 2021; (2) expected positive free cash flow before spectrum payment of €150 million in 2022 and €350 million in 2023; and (3) access to three multi-year revolving credit facilities of €1,650 million (at Iliad and fully undrawn), €443 million equivalent (at Play and fully undrawn) and €300 million equivalent (at Iliad Holding and €70 million drawn at 31 December 2021), respectively.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company repaid the €1.2 billion bridge to disposal facility at Iliad Holding mostly through the €1,083 million proceeds from the disposal of towers. The company has funded the €1.5 billion acquisition of UPC Poland through a combination of a new €1.2 billion equivalent term loan at Play level and existing cash.

While the existing liquidity sources provide some flexibility to cover cash uses over the next 12 to 18 months, the company will have to fully draw on its revolving credit facilities to cover all payments after this period. Moody's expects the company to pro-actively address the significant funding requirements in the near term.

There are maintenance financial covenants on Iliad's and Play's Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF) set at 3.75x and 3.25x, respectively. Iliad Holding's RCF includes a springing leverage of 7.0x and expected to be tested once the RCF will be more than 40% drawn. Moody's expects headroom under the covenants to remain adequate over the next 12 months, although to diminish at Iliad level, due to the increased net debt following UPC Poland's acquisition and the spectrum payment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has used the standard 50% family recovery rate assumption given that the capital structure includes a mix of both bank loans and bonds. The Ba2 assigned to Iliad's senior unsecured notes is one notch above the CFR and reflects their senior ranking in the waterfall of liabilities, as the debt at Opco level is closer to the cash flow generating assets. The B2 instrument rating on Iliad Holding's guaranteed senior secured notes is two notches below the CFR, reflecting its structural subordination to the debt raised at Play and Iliad, and the contractual subordination to the super senior RCF at Iliad Holding.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Due to the high leverage, Iliad Holding is currently weakly positioned in the rating category with no headroom for operational underperformance against current expectations. However, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will be committed to a deleveraging path and reduce its Moody's-adjusted leverage towards 4.6x, at the latest by fiscal 2023, supported by ongoing operating performance improvements in France, Poland and Italy. The stable outlook also assumes that FCF will turn positive (before spectrum payments) in 2022 and that the company will address its funding needs in the coming months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure in the next 12-18 months is unlikely but could develop if the company successfully delivers on its business plan, showing strong and stable revenue growth as well as a sustainable improvement in EBITDA margins. Quantitatively, that would require Moody's adjusted debt/ EBITDA to reduce below 3.75x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to improve towards 20%.

Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if operating performance deteriorates relative to expectations or the company engages in large debt-financed acquisitions, such that its Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA remains above 4.75x; its Moody's adjusted RCF to debt stays below 15%; or if the company fails to address its funding requirements in the coming months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Iliad Holding S.A.S.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Assignments:

..Issuer: Iliad S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Iliad Holding S.A.S.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

...Issuer: Iliad S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Iliad Holding is the holding company owned by Mr Xavier Niel which, after the squeeze-out process, will fully own Iliad.

Headquartered in Paris, Iliad Holding is a leading telecommunications operator in France, Italy and Poland, with 43.4 million subscribers and more than 15,000 employees. In 2021, the company reported revenues of €7.6 billion and EBITDAaL of €2.95 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

